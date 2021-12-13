NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator candidates in 2022

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The college coaching carousel is winding down and that means it’s time to focus on NFL coaching candidates who will be generating plenty of buzz this offseason. With plenty of coaching vacancies expected to open up, there will be no shortage of opportunities in 2022.

Naturally, our list of top coaching candidates includes some familiar names. Josh McDaniels, Eric Bieniemy and Matt Eberflus all generated interest in the last hiring cycle. Following another season being mentored by some of the brightest minds in the NFL today, there should be even more interest in these coordinators.

Of course, there are surprising NFL coaching candidates every year. So we’ll also take a look at potential names for NFL fans to keep an eye on as it’s a safe bet at least one of them will be named an NFL head coach this spring.

Let’s dive into our 2022 NFL coaching candidates.

NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach targets

Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After retiring in 2012, former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich started coaching in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals. He earned the trust of Bruce Arians, who hired him as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2019 and put him in charge of play-calling. While much of the success for the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl and the elite offense is given to Tom Brady, Leftwich proved in 2019 that he can design a very productive passing attack even when the quarterback, Jameis Winston, turns the ball over at a league-high rate. With strong endorsements from Arians and a Hall of Fame quarterback, Leftwich should be one of the top 2022 NFL coaching candidates.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stats (2019): 302.8 pass yard/game (1st), 28.6 ppg (4th), 8.1 ypa (5th), 52.9% fourth-down conversion rate (11th), 26.1 Offensive Points per Game (6th), 64.81% red-zone conversion rate (3rd)

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots offensive coordinator

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is one of the most complicated NFL coaching candidates this offseason. As the Denver Broncos head coach (2009-’10), the Broncos were caught up in a videotaping scandal after McDaniels’ assistant filmed a San Francisco 49ers practice. It proved to be a major factor in his dismissal from Denver. After rebuilding his reputation in New England, McDaniels backed out of an agreement in 2018 to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams likely to hit market

But Mcdaniels’ work as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, both working with Brady years prior and now helping Mac Jones become a candidate for Rookie of the Year, will make him one of the most popular NFL coaching candidates this hiring cycle. Whether or not he leaves New England or waits for Belichick to retire is the question.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones head coach

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is certainly on the radar for every NFL team contemplating a coaching change. He has turned down jobs in the past, really wanting to build something out of the Cyclones. But the 42-year-old has to realize Iowa State is at its ceiling and the next step for a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017, ’18, ’20) is the NFL. Generating rave reviews for his leadership and an ability to get players to buy in and play at their best, Campbell has the makings of a future NFL head coach.

Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Packers21 1 Hoffman

NFL teams interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers, who will decide where he plays in 2022, should take a special interest in Nathaniel Hackett. Matt LaFleur rightfully gets the praise for the Packers’ offensive explosion in recent years, but Rodgers has heaped praise on Hackett and the team makes it clear its OC is integral to the unit’s success on offense. Teams have been looking for the next Sean McVay, hiring anyone he associated with in recent years. In 2022, LaFleur’s OC since he arrived in Green Bay could receive similar attention.

Matt Eberflus, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will become a head coach, it’s only a matter of time. He interviewed with the New York Jets and Houston Texans this past offseason, making a strong impression on Houston. He remained with Indianapolis in 2021, coordinating a defense that ranks top-12 in Football Outsiders DVOA for the second consecutive year and is steadily improving as the season unfolds. The insight he shared into the importance of competition in training camp and the value of coaches willing to make adjustments give a glimpse into why he’s one of the top NFL coaching candidates in the next cycle.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Patrick Graham, New York Giants defensive coordinator/assistant head coach

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, left, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hug after the Giants’ first win of the season. The New York Giants defeat the Washington Football Team, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was

Patrick Graham turned down an interview with the Jets last offseason, wanting to build on his success with the New York Giants defense. He received an extension and the Giants’ defense is still playing at a high level, allowing just 222.7 passing yards per game with a 75.4 passer rating (Week 6-13) as of late. He also comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree (2009-’15 w/ Patriots). For a general manager seeking a defensive-minded head coach who can lead a room and instill discipline, Graham can be that guy.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows about Eric Bieniemy at this point, one of the most popular NFL coaching candidates in the past two years. Many of the suggested reasons he hasn’t been named a head coach have been debunked. As for the 2021 season, the Chiefs’ offense struggling isn’t all about the play-calling. There are plenty of moments when a wide receiver is open over the middle, but Patrick Mahomes is often determined to throw deep. Bieniemy also isn’t responsible for the dropped passes that turned into interceptions. Whatever people thought of Bieniemy before the season shouldn’t change.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati Bearcats head coach

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bearcats struck gold with the Luke Fickell hire, but they won’t be able to keep him around for much longer. A head coach responsible for history, leading the first Group of 5 team to appear in the College Football Playoff, speaks volumes about his abilities. While Fickell has never coached at the NFL level, he’s gone through difficult times in his coaching career and learned from it to become one of the best at the collegiate level. A franchise looking for a coach with intangibles, a strong defensive mind and an ability to beat more talented opponents will want Fickell leading their team into the future.

Luke Fickell record (Cincinnati Bearcats): 48-13, three-time AAC Coach of the Year

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Any general manager wanting to hire Dallas Cowboys play-caller Kellen Moore might need to find Jerry Jones for him. Jones offered Moore a new contract, good enough to convince him not to become the head coach at his alma mater. THere’s also a belief that Moore is the eventual Mike McCarthy successor. But McCarthy seems safe in Dallas and if NFL teams want a bright, young mind calling plays on the sideline and developing a great relationship with the franchise quarterback, Moore’s time in Dallas shows he has all the qualities to accomplish that.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Bowles won 24 games in four seasons as the Jets’ head coach, with three losing seasons that ended in his termination. In the next three years, Adam Gase and Robert Saleh have combined for a 12-32 record with Saleh needing a miracle turnaround to have a shot at matching Bowles’ winning percentage (.375) in New York.

No one can win with the Jets’ organization, it’s a dumpster fire that seems to ruin everyone who steps foot inside the team facility. But Bowles is doing phenomenal work with the Buccaneers’ defense. Tampa Bay finished fourth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA in 2020 and is eighth this season despite missing multiple starters for a majority of the year.

“I can’t say enough about Todd and taking the pieces that he has and putting them all together and having a heck of a game plan to win ballgames. “ Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians in October on DC Todd Bowles

Between his ability to help young players develop to his rare understanding for making specific plans to counteract what each opponent does, Bowles deserves another shot to be an NFL head coach. In a more stable situation with a good offensive coordinator, he can find success.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater

Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of the marquee NFL coaching candidates in 2021, it’s fair to say some of the allure surrounding Brian Daboll has gone away this year. But Sean McDermott’s frustrations regarding Buffalo ranking 20th in run play rate (39.9%) fail to understand something rather simple.

Daboll is making the best out of a personnel that is geared to throw the football early and often. Josh Allen isn’t a 20-attempt quarterback, the Bills’ receiving corps wasn’t paid to block and this offensive line isn’t healthy enough to dominate in the trenches. Maybe Daboll isn’t the offensive wizard everyone thought, but a disciple of Belichick and Nick Saban is still getting a lot out of a quarterback who many thought would never be great. Daboll still deserves a shot to be a head coach. If he leaves, maybe McDermott can find a conservative play-caller who appeases him.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jerod Mayo last played in the NFL in 2015, stepping away from the field after years of injuries. By 2019, he was back on the Patriots’ sideline working alongside Belichick as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach Belichick has offered glowing praise for Mayo’s work ethic and highlighted his abilities as a leader in 2014. It’s all translating to success early in his coaching career.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes, the Philadelphia Eagles spoke to Mayo about their head-coaching before the 2021 season and came away extremely impressed by his leadership traits. After three seasons of learning from Belichick, Mayo’s role in helping the Patriots’ defense become one of the best in the NFL may turn interviews into a hire this offseason.

2022 NFL coaching candidates: Potential offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators

Mike Kafka, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

One of the rising NFL coaching candidates, Mike Kafka retired from the NFL after the 2015 season and is quickly rising in the coaching ranks. After just one season as a graduate assistant on Pat Fitzgerald’s staff at Northwestern, Kafka was hired by Andy Reid. From quality control coach (2017) to quarterbacks coach (2018-’19) and now passing game coordinator, there is plenty of buzz around the 34-year-old coach. He interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles coaching vacancy last January and at the very least will be hired as an offensive coordinator this offseason.

John DeFilippo, Chicago Bears passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a winding road for John DeFilippo. After serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-’17), the Super Bowl champion landed with the Minnesota Vikings as offensive coordinator. But he was fired in Week 14 and only spent a year as the Jaguars’ OC before drawing the ax once more. Following two seasons working as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach, DeFilippo might get one final shot to call plays for an NFL team given his connections across the league.

Adam Stenavich, Green Bay Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If Nathaniel Hackett becomes a head coach in 2022, Adam Stenavich becomes the favorite to take over as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator. Formerly the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach, LaFleur brought him to Green Bay in 2019. A year later, David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley earned first-team All-Pro honors. With Linsley gone and Bakhtiari on injured reserve, Green Bay’s offensive line remains top-10 in ESPN’ pass block and run block win rate. Stenavich will likely be an NFL head coach candidate in 2023, but he has earned an OC tag next year.

Thomas Brown, Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Thomas Brown’s NFL career didn’t last very long (2008-’10), he is going to be on the sidelines for decades. The 35-year-old began his coaching career in 2011, serving as the strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater (Georgia). He focused on running backs after that, working for college powers like Wisconsin (2014), Georgia (2015), Miami (2016-’18) and later South Carolina (2019).

Rams head coach Sean McVay has cited RBs coach @iamthomasbrown as a major guiding influence and presence for coaches and players as the group works toward actionable change. I hope you take some time to sit with Brown’s insight and perspective today: pic.twitter.com/SfjaJ6PO6x — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 28, 2020

Brown joined Sean McVay’s staff in 2020, working with the running backs in his first year on the NFL sidelines. McVay raves about him and promoted him to assistant head coach in 2021. We’d keep an eye on teams like the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, teams who might be in the market for an offensive coordinator with decisions being made by thread coaches who want their teams to run the football more.

Larry Foote, Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebackers coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A theme of potential candidates to become coordinators, there are many former NFL players who retired in the 2010s. Larry Foote last played in 2014, but he is most remembered for winning two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bruce Arians hired Foote as a positional coach immediately in 2015 then brought him to the Buccaneers in 2019.

Foote has worked with Tampa Bay’s outside linebacker since 2019, helping Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul explode in 2020. If Bowles becomes a head coach next season, Foote could become the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator or find a similar offer elsewhere.

Dan Mullen, former Florida Gators head coach

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Once viewed as a future NFL head coach, Dan Mullen might now just be hoping to become a play-caller in the NFL. Things went poorly at Florida, largely because Mullen simply couldn’t recruit. But the Gators’ offense averaged 470.2 total yards and 31.8 ppg this season, even after losing Kyle Pitts and Ka’Darius Toney. Frankly, an NFL offensive coordinator gig might be perfect for Mullen.

Greg Williams, Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Williams, no relation to the infamous BountyGate coach, is flying under the radar right now. The 45-year-old joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2019m taking over as cornerbacks coach after coaching defensive backs in Indianapolis (2016-’17) and Dener (2018).

Expectations were very low for Arizona’s secondary this season. With Patrick Peterson gone, many viewed this as the Cardinals’ Achilles heel defensively. But Byron Murphy Jr. (62.4 passer rating allowed when targeted) and Robert Alford (PFF’s 18th-graded cornerback) are thriving this season. He’s a name to keep an eye out for when defensive coordinator searches begin.

Stay tuned, we’ll expand on our 2022 NFL coaching candidates list with more options along with general manager and coordinator candidates.