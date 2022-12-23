Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach’, is expected to walk away from Indianapolis Colts after this season

Back in Week 9, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had this grand idea to fire his head coach of the past four seasons in Frank Reich, and hire an old pal, former NFL lineman Jeff Saturday, despite having no previous experience.

It was, a strange move, to say the least. While Saturday is certainly respected, he had, as mentioned, no previous head coaching experience above the high school level. Joining a franchise mid-season and then instantly becoming head coach of a group that features 53 players on the roster, plus an additional 15 on the practice squad, is unheard of.

Imagine learning the strengths and weaknesses of that many individuals in a matter of days, or weeks, let alone simply learning their names.

Needless to say, this experiment hasn’t gone as some had hoped, with Saturday’s Colts not only going 1-4 under his direction (Reich was 3-5-1), but it’s the manner in which they’ve been hemorrhaging points as of late that’s so concerning.

First, it was allowing a whopping 33 points in one quarter to the high-powered Dallas Cowboys, and then, the largest comeback in NFL history to the Minnesota Vikings a week later.

At this point, the Colts have hit rock bottom. Jeff Saturday knows it, but what about Mr. Irsay?

Indianapolis Colts to launch coaching search, Jeff Saturday not interested

When Saturday was given the chance to coach the Colts for the remainder of the season, giving him an eight-game sample size, it was clear that he’d have the opportunity to win the job full-time.

Yet at this point, the Colts have no choice but to conduct a full coaching search, knowing they need to find a more qualified candidate.

Previously, Saturday was all-in on his desire to earn the official head coach position.

“I plan on interviewing (for the Colts job) as long as they want to interview me.” Jeff Saturday on 12/13/2022

But now? According to The Washington Post‘s Jason La Canfora’s sources, Saturday “knows he isn’t an NFL head coach.”

The report even flies in the face of what Saturday said just 10 days ago, adding, “even if Jim Irsay wants him to stay, Saturday’s expected to walk away at the end of the season.”

What could have possibly changed in the past 10 days?

