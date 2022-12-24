Sean Payton ‘putting together an all-star staff’ in anticipation of NFL return in 2023

At this point, Sean Payton’s return to the NFL as a head coach does not seem to be a matter of if or when, but where, because the 58-year-old is already reportedly forming the coaching staff he will take with him to an NFL franchise in 2023.

Payton surprised the football world when he decided to walk away from being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after last season. In 15 memorable seasons leading the organization’s on-field product, Payton went 152-89 and brought the Saints their first Super Bowl title in 2009. Yet, all good things come to an end and he decided his time in New Orleans was done.

Related: Sean Payton eyeing return to the NFL – 5 possible destinations

However, it was not long before speculation began that Sean Payton’s new foray into media as an analyst for Fox would not last long. Many around the league expect him to be back on the sidelines in the NFL sooner than later, and a new report claims he is already starting to put together a coaching staff with one big-name talent.

Sean Payton locking up big-name coordinator for next NFL head coaching gig

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Sean Payton is already “putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN.”

While Fangio disappointed during three year run in Denver — where his teams went 19-30 — the 64-year-old built an outstanding reputation before that as one of the top defensive minds in the game. Fangio was a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears during a 19-year run before taking the top job in Denver.

Any team that decides to bring Payton on as their next head coach will likely have to shell out a massive amount of money, as well as several compensatory picks to the Saints who still own his contractual rights.

The Panthers and Colts head coaching jobs are already open, and as many as five more could become available in the offseason.