New York Yankees cost in potential Garrett Crochet trade revealed and it will end recent swap rumors

A new report has revealed the rumored cost for the New York Yankees in a potential blockbuster trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, and it should put rumblings about a deal to rest.

While the Yankees have been struggling mightily in recent weeks, their series this weekend against rivals the Baltimore Orioles has given some signs of hope. They entered the three-game set two games back in the American League East standings but now have a chance to sweep the O’s and retake first place in the division.

Nevertheless, the roster’s problems in July have intensified the discourse that general manager Brian Cashman needs to make some moves before the July 30 MLB trade deadline to get the team back to looking like a contender in 2024.

The organization has been linked to quite a few stars ahead of this month’s deadline, with one of the most notable being White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet. The strikeout machine has taken the league by storm this year and is sure to have many suitors over the next few weeks. And that may have driven the asking price to a level that will be too high for the Yankees.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-6 Record, 3.02 ERA, 0.950 WHIP, 150 SO, 23 BB, 107.1 IP

Chicago White Sox demanding New York Yankees put Spencer Jones in any Garrett Crochet trade

On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale claimed “The White Sox are insisting on Yankees prized prospect Spencer Jones in a deal for Crochet.” That news likely means a deal for the gifted pitcher is not happening for New York this month.

Jones is currently the No. 2 prospect in the team’s minor leagues on MLB.com, only behind “The Martian” himself, Jasson Dominguez. Various reports this season have claimed that the talented outfielder is as close to an untouchable as any player in the organization’s system.

Crochet has already pitched the most innings of his career in 2024 and could be forced into a bullpen role for the rest of the season. However, at just 25 years old he has the potential to be an ace for the New York Yankees long-term and is under team control for two more seasons.

