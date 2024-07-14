MLB insider reveals if New York Yankees will trade Jasson Dominguez this summer

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline have signaled the club’s full intention to be aggressive buyers this summer. Already one of the best teams in baseball, a blockbuster trade involving one of the Yankees top prospects could push the team over the top.

New York’s primary trade targets in July are relievers and corner infielders. The Yankees want to strengthen their bullpen, targeting relief pitchers with high strikeout rates and excellent swing-and-miss stuff. There’s also interest in finding a first baseman or third baseman, which would allow the club more options to replace Anthony Rizzo.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees aren’t willing to trade Dominguez this summer even if it would help them add an impact player. Instead, New York is hoping that Dominguez is ready to earn a starting spot in the Opening Day lineup next season.

“Two evaluators concurred that the Yankees had Dominguez and Jones as their most protected prospects with last year’s first-round pick, shortstop George Lombard — who at 19 is playing very young at Low-A — just below that. The rest of the system was perceived as more available in trades.” Joel Sherman on New York Yankees’ top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones

Dominguez is on track to miss the majority of the 2024 season. He most recently landed on the injured list for an oblique injury, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone announcing on July 10 that Dominguez “still has got a ways to go” before he can return.

The 21-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut in 2023, slashing .258/.303/.677. While he struck out in 24.2 percent of plate appearances and had a below-average OBP, Dominguez hit 4 home runs in 40 plate appearances as part of the Yankees lineup.

With Dominguez remaining in New York, the likely outcome for him in 2025 is opening the season at Triple-A. If he proves he can easily handle pitching at the level and he stays healthy, a call-up in early May 2025 is very possible.

As for the 2024 MLB trade deadline, there are still a number of Yankees top prospects believed to be available. While keeping Jones and Dominguez likely takes New York out of the mix for All-Star closer Mason Miller, there are several compelling trade candidates the Yankees can still land.