New York Yankees reportedly discussed blockbuster trade for intriguing All-Star bat

New York Yankees rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline have tied the team to various targets on the market who could fill needs in the bullpen and corner infield. However, recent MLB news now reveals New York is pursuing another significant upgrade to its roster.

Even before the Anthony Rizzo injury, New York was considered to be in the market for a corner infielder. The Yankees have options, with DJ LeMahieu’s ability to play first base meaning the club could pursue a third baseman. However, the expectation has been that New York would prioritize a slugging first baseman to add.

One of the other Yankees trade targets is relief pitchers with swing-and-miss stuff. While New York has statistically had one of the most effective bullpens in MLB this season, it’s gotten worse in recent weeks. It’s made finding a reliever with good command and high strikeout rates a priority.

Among the top options would be Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott. On an expiring contract, Scott would provide Yankees manager Aaron Boone with another high-end lefty in the bullpen. Evidently, though, Scott isn’t the only player on the Marlins roster being pursued by New York.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have discussed trading for Marlins’ All-Star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York’s thinking would reportedly be to play Chisholm Jr. in the infield. There’s also believed to be interest in Chisholm Jr. from the Seattle Mariners.

After trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres earlier this season, Miami is widely expected to trade Chisholm Jr. THe 5-foot-11 outfielder isn’t having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate, but his versatility and skill set are enticing to clubs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr stats (ESPN): .255/.324/.419, .743 OPS, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 18 steals

Chisholm Jr. has been a streaky hitter this season. He posted a .720 OPS in April with a .254/.330/.389 slash line followed by a .820 OPS in May. While he posted a .276 batting average in June, Chisholm has combined for just a .690 OPS since June 1 with a .252/.316/.374 triple-slash line.

The former All-Star selection does offer the versatility to play multiple positions. While he’s only appeared in center field this year with the Marlins, he previously played shortstop in 2021 and second base in 2022. He is also under contract through 2026 and is owed a $2.63 million salary this season.

