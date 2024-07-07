Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees among 6 teams expected to be ‘aggressive’ at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is drawing closer with plenty of trade rumors involving teams like the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. Not only are the Yankees and Braves popular in MLB rumors, but they also could be among the busiest teams this summer.

Atlanta and New York are both in the MLB playoff picture, but both clubs have experienced prolonged slumps. It’s helped shape how each front office views their roster and will seemingly dictate how aggressive the Yankees and Braves at at the trade deadline.

Related: 10 MLB trades we’d love to see in July

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, MLB general managers believe the teams that will be the most aggressive leading up to the MLB trade deadline are the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Braves and Yankees.

Aggressive general managers don’t necessarily mean there will be many blockbuster trades. There’s less belief around the league that the Chicago White Sox will trade Luis Robert. On the pitching front, the number of teams in the postseason hunt further reduces the quality and quantity of starters available.

Related: MLB power rankings Week 15

Some of the other top players who have popped up in MLB rumors – Jesus Luzardo, Tyler Anderson and Mason Miller – are also unlikely to be moved. Realistically, White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is the best player available and after that, there’s a bit of a drop-off in terms of value.

Unsurprisingly, many of the teams expected to be the most aggressive at the MLB trade deadline have some of the best farm systems. Several of these clubs are also in the market for similar things.

Related: 10 bold MLB predictions for second half of the season

The Dodgers, Padres and Braves have been linked to multiple starting pitchers available for trade this summer and they will explore the market for relievers. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Mariners are both on the hunt for a corner infielder to improve their run production.

It would be a surprise if all six of these teams didn’t make at least one move to add another contributor to their roster. A majority of the attention, though, will be paid to the Yankees, Phillies and Dodgers as they battle to be the World Series favorite.