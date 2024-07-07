10 bold MLB predictions for second half of the season, including MLB Draft, a big trade and Aaron Judge

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve passed the halfway point of the 2024 MLB season with the All-Star Break closing in. While the road to the World Series is still being paved with hundreds of games left to be played, we’ve got some bold MLB predictions for the second half of the season. It helps that the MLB schedule is full of marquee events and moments in the weeks to come. From the 2024 MLB Draft to the trade deadline, our MLB predictions will have a little something for everything happening.

Cleveland Guardians make Travis Bazzana the first pick in 2024 MLB Draft

Travis Bazzana was easily one of the best players in college baseball this past season. The 6-foot second baseman projects as a future perennial All-Star infielder, offering both above-average power and a well-above-average hit tool. For the Cleveland Guardians, Bazzana could quickly develop into one of their best hitters with the added benefit of being a left-handed bat in the lineup. Travis Bazzana stats: .407/.568/.911, 1.479, 28 home runs, 66 RBI, 16 steals in 214 at-bats

Gunnar Henderson wins the 2024 Home Run Derby

While it's a bit disappointing that the likes of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani won't participate in the Home Run Derby, it's also not surprising. Fortunately, Gunnar Henderson can put on a show. The Baltimore Orioles' sensation has the fourth-highest Hard Hit rate (57.1 percent), only behind Soto, Judge and Ohtani. He also ranks eighth in average exit velocity (93.8). The All-Star Break will be when Henderson becomes more of a national star.

American League wins the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The National League won the All-Star Game in 2023, their first win in a decade. We're not banking on the NL even starting a winning streak. An American League lineup with Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez, Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson is better than what the NL has to offer. With all the pitching injuries this season, we'll add to our MLB predictions that this will be the highest-scoring All-Star Game since 2018 (8-6).

Los Angeles Dodgers pull off a Garrett Crochet trade

Starting pitching seems to be the focus for the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the MLB trade deadline. It doesn't help that there aren't a ton of compelling options, but Garrett Crochet is the most enticing. What team acquires him comes down to which front office is willing to take on the most risk. Between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles seems more willing. The risk is that Crochet might need to be converted into a reliever in September, since he's already well past his career-high for innings pitched. With the Dodgers having more pitching depth than Baltimore, Los Angeles gets the edge for us.

Paul Skenes is the best pitcher in baseball in the second half of the season

There was definitely service-time manipulation from the Pittsburgh Pirates in not calling up Paul Skenes until May. Since making his MBL debut on May 11, Skenes has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (33.6 percent) in the majors with a .220 batting average allowed and the third-lowest ERA (2.12). Considering he also ranks in the 99th percentile for Offspeed Run Value and is in the 87th percentile for walk rate (5.2 percent), he might already be one of the best pitchers in baseball. In the second half of the season, though, we expect him to be the best pitcher in the majors.

Washington Nationals’ top prospect Dylan Crews makes MLB debut in August

Both top picks from the 2023 MLB draft make it into our bold MLB predictions for the second half of the regular season. Dylan Crews, the second overall pick, began the season at the Double-A level before earning the promotion to Triple-A in June. While only two months at Triple-A is less time than some top prospects receive, we believe Crews will show enough from mid-June through early August to earn the confidence of the Nationals' front office. It will lead to the Nationals lineup showing an early glimpse into the young core of Crews, James Wood and CJ Abrams.

Chicago Cubs become very active sellers at MLB trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the worst MLB teams since May. Over two months of delivering nearly as many wins as the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics, Chicago simply isn't a contender. Stockpiling more losses in the middle of July will only make it more apparent to the Cubs front office that changes are necessary. As a result, Chicago will unload starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, reliever Jorge Lopez, infielder Nico Hoerner and outfielder Cody Bellinger. While it will be a disappointing outcome in 2024, it's the best thing for the Cubs long-term.

Houston Astros win the AL West by multiple games, finish with fourth-most wins in AL

The Houston Astros entered June with a 25-33 record, including a 7-20 mark against winning teams. There were legitimate trade rumors about Houston operating as sellers at the MLB trade deadline. The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball since June 1. Houston's front office is also known for being fairly aggressive on the trade market, which should mean getting their issues in the starting rotation fixed. More starting pitching to complement a quality bullpen and a top-5 Astros lineup will put Houston back on top of the AL West and make them scary come October.

Aaron Judge sets his career-high in home runs

Aaron Judge made history in 2022, breaking the single-season record for home runs (62) by an American League player. Just a few years later, we expect Judge to break that market at the end of September. From May 1- July 6, Judge averaged a home run every 7.88 at-bats, which is significantly higher than his mark in 2022 (9.19 HR/AB). Health will be the ultimate determining factor, but we're pretty confidence fans will witness another 60-homer campaign from Judge.

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge win MVP

