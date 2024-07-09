New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies among 12 teams reportedly pursuing trade for All-Star closer

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are widely expected to be among the most aggressive buyers at the MLB trade deadline. That also reportedly means the three World Series contenders pursuing the same player on the trade market.

New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore all have different needs in terms of hitting. The Yankees are in the market for corner infielders, while the Orioles and Phillies have taken a look at outfielders available for trade this summer. One thing all three teams have in common is a need for pitching.

Related: Biggest MLB All-Star Game snubs, including Philadelphia Phillies breakout star

Fortunately, there are a ton of relievers available for trade. thanks to the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies shopping their best relief pitchers. While there are more than a dozen options to choose from, there is a shared interest in one of the top arms.

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, more than a dozen teams have checked in with the Marlins on All-Star closer Tanner Scott. The southpaw is known to be on the radar of the Yankees, Orioles, Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tanner Scott stats (FanGraphs): 1.42 ERA, .137 batting average allowed, 1.08 WHIP, 27.3% K-rate, 12.3% K-BB rate

Related: MLB insider reveals Philadelphia Phillies’ trade target

One drawback with the 29-year-old reliever is his command issue. Scott has one of the highest walk rates (14.9 percent) among relief pitchers and he ranks 126th at his position in K-BB rate (12.3 percent)

Tanner Scott contract: $5.7 million salary, 2025 free agent

There have been signs of improvement recently. Entering MLB games today, Scott has lowered his walk rate to 9.4 percent and raised his K-BB rate to 26.4 percent in his last 15 innings pitched. If he lands with the Yankees, Phillies or Dodgers, Scott would likely serve as a setup man. Both Scott and Jazz Chisholm Jr are expected to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline.

Related: 10 MLB trades we’d love to see in July