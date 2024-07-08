Miami Marlins increasingly likely to trade All-Star player in a matter of weeks

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A majority of the Miami Marlins roster has popped up in MLB rumors this summer, especially following the Luis Arraez trade. While Miami will keep a few of its players past the MLB trade deadline, there’s reportedly a good chance one of its best contributors is off the team.

In early May, Miami traded Arraez to the San Diego Padres along with cash considerations for prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella. It was a signal that the Marlins would be one of the biggest sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

The next key Marlins player many thought could be dealt was starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. However, the young hurler is currently on the injured list and it’s now uncertain if he’ll be moved. While an injury has temporarily taken one Marlins’ trade chip off the table, another is now widely expected to be moved.

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, there is a growing belief around baseball that outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be traded this month. He’s now viewed as being almost just as likely as closer Tanner Scott to be traded in a matter of weeks.

Chisholm, age 26, didn’t get off to a strong start this season. The left-handed hitter entered May with a .239/.331/.394 slash line, striking out in 27.4 percent of plate appearances but he had a .725 OPS. Entering MLB games today, Chisholm Jr. is slashing .264/.324/.414 from May 1 – July 7.

Teams are also enticed by the 26-year-old’s contract, which carries just a $2.63 million salary this season and he’s under team control through 2026. Considering Chisholm’s upside, positional versatility and contract, Miami would likely net several top prospects by moving him.