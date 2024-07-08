10 biggest MLB All-Star Game snubs, including Francisco Lindor

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball announced its roster for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, revealing the starters and reserves for the Midsummer Classic. With that reveal came some big MLB All-Star Game snubs who were robbed of an opportunity to play in the ASG. Before players start opting out of the All-Star Game or are replaced due to injury, here are the 10 biggest MLB All-Star Game snubs in 2024.

Patrick Bailey, C, San Francisco Giants

Patrick Bailey has been one of the best catchers in baseball this season. We'll start with his work with the bat, as the San Francisco Giants catcher has the third-highest wRC+ (116) at his position among players with 200-plus plate appearances. He also leads catchers in walk rate (10.5 percent). Behind the plate, Bailey is tied for the second-most Catcher Framing Runs (six), with the second-highest Strike Rate (52.1 percent) and he is second in Catcher Stealing Runs (3). Bailey has been the second-best catcher in the National League this year behind Will Smith.

Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Not much value is placed in defense for first basemen. With that said, we'll first highlight that Christian Walker leads all first basemen in Fielding Run Value (6) and Pete Alonso (-5) is last in the majors. As for offensive output, Walker (.853) has a significantly higher OPS than Alonso (.789) with more home runs (22 to 18) and a better batting average (.268 vs .243). It's fine if MLB wants Alonso in the Home Run Derby, but Walker has been the superior player in every way this year.

Brice Turang, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang has been one of the best second basemen in MLB this season. Yet, he seems to be among the MLB All-Star Game snubs because he plays for the Milwaukee Brewers. Among NL second basemen, Turang is second in batting average (.288), third in OBP (.350) and he's second in FanGraphs' Wins Above Replacement (2.5). He is also among the MLB steals leaders (29) this year. The 24-year-old deserved a spot in the Midsummer Classic, but a lack of name recognition kept him out.

Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets

Everyone knows Francisco Lindor is a wizard with the glove, still playing at a Gold Glove level as a 30-year-old. Among his peers at shortstop in the National League, Lindor is third in steals (16) and first in home runs (15). He's also been on a tear as of late, slashing .287/.350/.527 with a .877 OPS since June 1 and the New York Mets are 20-11 over that span. Lindor is among the biggest MLB All-Star Game snubs in 2024.

Jordan Westburg, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson is the Baltimore Orioles' breakout sensation, but Jordan Westburg has played an underrated role in the team's success. Among his AL peers at the hot corner, Westburg ranks fourth in OPS (.835), third in home runs (14), RBI (49) and fWAR (2.8). In just his second MLB season, the 25-year-old third baseman has helped the Orioles post a 51-32 record when he is in the lineup.

Brent Rooker, OF, Oakland Athletics

It's not surprising one of the Oakland Athletics' best players is among the MLB All-Star Game snubs. Rooker made the All-Star Game last year and finished that season with 30 home runs and a .817 OPS. This summer, Rooker is slashing .278/.353/.537 with 18 home runs and a .891 OPS by the second week of July. Rooker's OPS is even higher than other MLB All-Star Game snubs like Anthony Santander (.803), too. Producing without much help around you deserves extra recognition and Rooker's numbers and consistency despite what's happening to the A's deserves a spot in the ASG.

Willi Castro, UTIL, Minnesota Twins

On his third MLB team since entering the league as an international free agent in 2013, Willi Castro has found a home with the Minnesota Twins. Signed as a minor-league free agent in December 2022, Castro slashed .271/.357/.438 with a .797 OPS in his first 317 at-bats this season. He's dangerous on the basepaths, plays multiple positions (SS, 3B, CF, LF and 2B) and he's very good defensively (81st percentile Fielding Run Value). Speed, versatility, defense and offensive production make Castro one of the most well-rounded role players in MLB. There should have been a spot for him on the AL roster.

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

Headlining the MLB All-Star Game snubs among starting pitchers is Cristopher Sanchez. The breakout season everyone hoped for arrived this year. The 27-year-old southpaw owns the fifth-lowest ERA (2.96) among National League starting pitchers and he ranks 14th in Hard-Hit Rate allowed (36.3 percent). The only hope for Sanchez making it into the Midsummer Classic is multiple starters, likely two, pulling out of the game.

Kenley Jansen, RP, Boston Red Sox

It's nice to see that MLB has so many first-time All-Stars this summer. However, Kenley Jansen should've received a spot representing the American League. In his age-35 season, Jansen is on pace for his highest save total since 2022. He's also delivering his best season on the mound in several years, with a 1.05 WHIP and 2.01 ERA through 31.1 innings pitched. One of the best closers in MLB history, Jansen's track record and his success this year warranted a spot in the All-Star Game.

Ronel Blanco, SP, Houston Astros

