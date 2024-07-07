MLB insider reveals intriguing Philadelphia Phillies trade target to bolster lineup

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies rumors this summer have heavily linked the club to top relievers available ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, amid ongoing issues with the Phillies lineup, there’s another position and specific player reportedly being eyed.

While the Phillies are near the top of the MLB standings, they’ve experienced some turbulent play as of late. Injuries are largely to blame with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto all on the injured list. However, it’s also emphasized weaknesses in the Phillies lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies lineup stats: 442 runs scored (5th in MLB), .259 batting average (3rd in MLB), .330 OBP (4th in MLB), .420 slugging (6th in MLB)

Philadelphia has one of the best records in baseball despite receiving sub-par production from multiple players. Nick Castellanos (.689 OPS), Johan Rohas (.557 OPS) and David Dahl (.638 OPS) have all struggled this season. Even when Harper, Realmuto and Schwarber return, Philadelphia knows improvements are necessary.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies are “keeping a close eye on” Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder stats (FanGraphs): .642 OPS (28th in MLB), .230/.293/.349, 83 wRC_ (28th in MLB), .285 wOBA (28th in MLB)

Rooker – .277/.351/.540, .891 OPS – would add an excellent right-handed bat to the Phillies lineup. Entering MLB games today, Rooker has slashed .258/.337/.507 with a .845 OPS and 48 home runs in his last 741 at-bats. He’s also under contract through 2027, under arbitration control through his age-32 season.

While Rooker is bad defensively (-2 Outs Above Average), he would add significant pop for Philadelphia and could be a long-term solution to the problem in the corner outfield. Plus, with the Athletics in a rebuild and Rooker already 29 years old, there is a higher likelihood of him being moved.