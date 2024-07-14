Jalen Brunson’s surprising Knicks contract extension influenced by Patrick Mahomes and Derek Jeter?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson stunned the basketball world when he agreed to a very team-friendly contract extension with the New York Knicks. And it seems the decision was influenced by some of the greatest winners of the last 30 years.

All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson has become one of the most beloved players in New York sports in record time. He has an old-school playing style that doesn’t rely solely on three-pointers. He hustles, is firey, and is passionate about winning. So it is understandable why NY basketball fans adore him.

Related: New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks reportedly competing for sleeper in NBA free agency

However, he took that love to new heights this week when the rumors became a reality and Brunson signed a new four-year extension worth $156.5 million. While he will get a pay raise in the deal, he bypassed an opportunity to sign a max extension worth over $100 million more next summer.

It was a decision made to maintain the franchise’s flexibility as they pursue their first NBA title in 41 years and it showed Brunson’s desire to win a championship wasn’t just talk. Yet, even more interesting is a new report that claims the guard was heavily influenced by similar decisions made by some of the most iconic winners of the 21st century.

Jalen Brunson stats (2023-24): 28.7 PPG, 6.7 APG, 3.6 RPG, 47.9% FG, 40.1% 3PT, .198 WS/48

“Brunson’s study of championship organizations and franchise stars — Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, the Tom Brady New England Patriots, and the Derek Jeter New York Yankees — gave him a blueprint for MVP-level players who structured contracts to give their teams the best chances at sustainable title runs,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote this week.

Related: Another New York Knicks star could reportedly take a discount deal to help the team end 41-year title drought

Jeter is one of the biggest names in New York sports, so following his lead will certainly score Jalen Brunson even more points with local fans. And if he can somehow help bring the franchise a championship in the near future, he will definitely go down as one of the greatest players in the city’s rich sports history.