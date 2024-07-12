5 moves New York Knicks could make after Jalen Brunson’s shocking discount contract extension, including a trade for Jalen Duren

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the New York Knicks achieved one of their biggest offseason hopes and were able to persuade Jalen Brunson to take a very team-friendly contract extension.

This has been a busy last few weeks for the Knicks. The organization stunned the basketball world when it pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges and they re-signed 3-and-D ace OG Anunoby to a massive extension. But unfortunately, they did lose talented big man Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.

Despite the loss of Harteinstein, New York has been one of the clear winners so far this offseason. But on Friday night they bolstered that growing opinion when ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that top star Jalen Brunson agreed to a new four-year, $156.5 million contract extension.

The move had been rumored for weeks, but the fact that the All-Star took a deal that will pay him $113 million less than he could have got by signing a max extension next summer was still a surprise. However, the main purpose behind the deal is not only to give Brunson a pay raise — starting in 2025-26 — but also to give the Knicks continued flexibility to improve the roster this summer and beyond.

The deal keeps the franchise under the punishing second tax apron and lets them hold on to their mid-level contract exception and their remaining trade exceptions. With the organization in an improved financial situation, let’s look at five moves the team could make to bolster the roster for a title run.

Jalen Brunson stats (2023-24): 28.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 0.9 SPG 40% 3PT

5 moves the New York Knicks could make after inking Jalen Brunson to a new contract

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams

One of the remaining priorities for the team is to add more depth in the frontcourt after losing Hartenstein. While there have been rumors about a trade for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, the asking price seems to be too high. That is why former Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams could be an option.

His style of play would fit perfectly into head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system and he would be an addition that might be worth going into the second tax apron for.

Gordon Hayward

There have been rumblings the New York Knicks are interested in Toronto Raptors veteran Gary Trent Jr. However, he may be out of their price range. That is why one-time All-Star Gordon Hayward could be an option instead. Due to his long history of injuries, the team could get him on a deal using the mid-level exception. As a pure bench player on limited minutes, he could be a good fit.

Jalen Duren

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A dream target would be to get Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. He would be a fantastic option to replace Hartenstein and has a contract the team could use one of their remaining trade exceptions on. The big question is will the Pistons drive a hard bargain and have too high a draft pick asking price for the 2022 first-round pick?

Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwas was an unexpectedly valuable addition to New York’s roster last season. He came up big when Hartenstein, Robinson, and Julius Randle missed time during the season and can guard multiple positions in the frontcourt. He is likely to get a solid raise in his next deal, and the mid-level should be more than enough to re-sign him.

Danilo Gallinari

If the organization is looking for more front-court depth, an interesting option would be to bring back former first-round pick Danilo Gallinari. In 2023-24 he had a down season a year removed from a torn ACL. However, two years after surgery he could be a very affordable option that improves their forward depth and bench.