New York Knicks news: Popular podcaster claims NYK targeting ‘one more big move’ for specific All-Star

A popular podcaster in the New York Knicks fanbase is claiming the organization is aiming for one more big move this summer, and they have a specific player in mind.

It has been an eventful last few weeks for the Knicks. Even before they reached the 2024 NBA Draft, the team made a shocking blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to bring in talented two-way guard Mikal Bridges. That was then quickly followed by inking 3-and-D ace OG Anunoby to a massive contract extension.

Unfortunately, they lost starting center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, and replacing him with a high-upside but affordable player has reportedly been the team’s focus in recent days. However, a new report suggests the organization is still very much interested in making a second big swing to acquire another All-Star-level player this summer.

During a conversation this week with veteran mixed martial arts reporter, and avid Knicks fan Ariel Helwani, popular New York podcaster CP “The Franchise” — AKA Casey Powell — made a bold claim about what the team is plotting to do in the next few weeks. And the player they are targeting.

Karl-Anthony Towns the next summer target for New York Knicks?

“I don’t think they’re done. I think there’s one more move they want to make. I think there’s a big swing that they want to make,” Powell alleged. “Because they didn’t sign Julius Randle to an extension … I’ll tell you this, they’re bigger fans of Karl-Anthony Towns. They want Towns. Personally, I like Julius. Fit-wise, offensively, Towns is a better fit.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats (2023-24): 21.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.7 BPG, 42% 3PT

“They want to catch Boston. They see what Boston can do with a true five-out system. They want to open up that floor completely for Jalen [Brunson] to do his thing and cook. If you’re able to put Towns out there, as a true shooting big, that’s how they want to beat Boston.”

Obviously, this must be taken with a huge grain of salt because Powell may have no direct sources in the organization and likely is just speculating. Nevertheless, the Towns and New York Knicks rumors have endured for several years and the fact that they have not given an extension to Randle — a two-time All-Star for the team — does send a message.