New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks reportedly competing for sleeper in NBA free agency

The New York Knicks accomplished their primary goals this NBA offseason, adding Mikal Bridges to the core team that made a playoff run despite injuries. Now, with Jalen Brunson extended, the Knicks are among the teams competing for a role player in NBA free agency.

Outside of the trades for Bridges, the Knicks offseason moves have all been internal. While New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency and is actively searching for his replacement the team did re-sign OG Anunoby and extend Brunson’s deal on a team-friendly contract.

While New York is still monitoring the trade market, hoping a deal for Walker Kessler or Alperen Sengun emerges, it’s also keeping an eye on NBA free agency. With lineup spots locked up, the Knicks want to strengthen their bench with one particular target who is generating significant interest.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, free agent Landry Shamet is drawing interest from the Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Knicks right now.

Landry Shamet stats: 7.1 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 1.2 APG, 43.1% FG, 33.8% 3PT

Shamet, age 27, was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While he saw playing time as a starter early in his NBA career, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard has now settled into a reserve role. Last season, he averaged a career-low 15.8 minutes per game with the Wizards.

Realistically, New York might offer Shamet the fewest minutes next season. Tom Thibodeau’s heavy reliance on his starters already reduces the potential workload Shamet could receive. With Brunson, Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride all ahead of him, Shamet would be signing on for a very small role.

While the Heat and Bucks couldn’t offer Shamet the same hopes of winning a championship as New York, there would potentially be more minutes up for grabs in Milwaukee or Miami. Based on the number of suitors involved, Shamet could take some time to decide which team he’ll play for next season.