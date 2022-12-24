New England Patriots could bring back legendary coordinator to fix offense in 2023

The New England Patriots reportedly could try to fix their offense in the future by bringing back one of their best coordinators from the past.

While the Patriots’ offense in 2021 won’t go down as one of the best in team history, the group far exceeded expectations. The team had Mac Jones starting in Week 1 as a rookie, and ended the season with a top 15 spot in passing and total yards, and they were the sixth best scoring team in the league. It was enough for the team to make the playoffs last season and expect bigger things in 2022.

However, the offense took a major hit when long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels finally took a head coaching job and left the organization looking to fill his talented shoes. But instead of going out and finding a veteran OC for a coveted job, head coach Bill Belichick instead let QB coach Joe Judge and one-time defensive coordinator Matt Patricia call the plays.

Related: NFL games today – Get watch times and odds for Week 16 in the NFL

Neither man had high-level play-calling experience when they took on those duties and it has shown in the Patriots’ offensive performance this season. They are in the bottom ten of the NFL passing and total yards and are scoring a touchdown less per game.

Well, a new report claims the team could reach into their past to fix those issues next season.

New England Patriots could bring back Bill O’Brien in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport reported that sources informed him “Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a strong option to return to his former home and assume his old role as OC under Bill Belichick for next season.”

O’Brien allegedly made a two-year promise to Alabama head coach Nick Saban in 2021, and after a disappointing season for the Crimson Tide this year, extension conversations have not been had.

O’Brien led the offense from 2007 to 2011, a peak period for that side of the ball in New England Patriots history. With Tom Brady spearheading the unit, the Patriots averaged over 30 points and nearly 400 totals yards per game. Since his exit to become the head coach for Penn State university, the offense has scored three fewer points per game.