Published November 1, 2022

Week 9 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

Matt Johnson
Week 9 fantasy football rankings
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 9 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The NFL injury report for Week 9 is a big part of the reason why the options are slim. Ja’Marr Chase, Marquise Brown and Mike Williams are among the NFL stars already ruled out for Sunday. Combine that with six teams on a bye and the Week 9 fantasy rankings thin out significantly.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 9, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week. Fortunately, there are only two teams on hiatus.

NFL bye weeks – Week 9

  • Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos
  • New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • San Francisco 49ers

Here are our Week 8 fantasy football rankings with stats via Pro Football Reference.

Week 9 fantasy QB rankings

NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Jalen Hurts@ Houston Texans
2Justin Herbert@ Atlanta Falcons
3Joe Burrowvs Cincinnati Bengals
4Patrick Mahomesvs Tennessee Titans
5Josh Allen@ New York Jets
6Lamar Jackson@ New Orleans Saints
7Tua Tagovailoa@ Chicago Bears
8Geno Smith@ Arizona Cardinals
9Kirk Cousins@ Washington Commanders
10Kyler Murrayvs Seattle Seahawks
11Aaron Rodgers@ Detroit Lions
12Justin Fieldsvs Miami Dolphins
13Marcus Mariotavs Los Angeles Chargers
14Jared Goffvs Green Bay Packers
15Tom Bradyvs Los Angeles Rams
16Andy Daltonvs Baltimore Ravens
17Taylor Heinickevs Minnesota Vikings
18Ryan Tannehill@ Kansas City Chiefs
19Derek Carr@ Jacksonville Jaguars
20Trevor Lawrencevs Las Vegas Raiders

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads off the Week 9 fantasy rankings, even on a short week when scoring is typically down. While the Houston Texans have performed admirably against the pass – 217.6 pass ypg, 76.7 QB rating allowed – this is one of the worst run defenses in football. Hurts will find multiple ways to exploit Houston in a blowout.

2022 NFL offense rankings: Miami Dolphins climb entering Week 9
It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Justin Herbert to date, coming into Week 9 ranked 13th in ESPN QBR (55.4) and 7th in touchdowns (12). A matchup against the Atlanta Falcons can change all of that. It’s beyond exploitable, allowing 1,415 passing yards in the last four games.

In terms of quarterbacks facing tougher matchups, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen are among them. In the last four weeks, opponents averaged just 199.3 passing yards per game with a 4-3 TD-INT mark and an average 80.8 QB rating vs Seattle. Meanwhile, New York’s pass defense is holding opponents to 186.8 pass ypg with a 63.5 QB rating and a 2-7 TD-INT mark.

Week 9 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Derrick Henry@ Kansas City Chiefs
2Austin Ekeler@ Atlanta Falcons
3Miles Sanders@ Houston Texans
4Alvin Kamaravs Baltimore Ravens
5Aaron Jones@ Detroit Lions
6Dalvin Cook@ Washington Commanders
7Jonathan Taylor@ New England Patriots
8Travis Etienne Jrvs Las Vegas Raiders
9Joe Mixonvs Carolina Panthers
10Josh Jacobs@ Jacksonville Jaguars
11D’Andre Swiftvs Green Bay Packers
12Kenneth Walker III@ Arizona Cardinals
13Raheem Mostert@ Chicago Bears
14Rhamondre Stevensonvs Indianapolis Colts
15Leonard Fournettevs Los Angeles Rams
16James Connervs Seattle Seahawks
17Dameon Pierce@ Philadelphia Eagles
18Cordarrelle Patterson (Q)vs Los Angeles Chargers
19Jamaal Williamsvs Green Bay Packers
20D’Onta Foreman@ Cincinnati Bengals
21Devin Singletary@ New York Jets
23Antonio Gibsonvs Minnesota Vikings
24Damien Harrisvs Indianapolis Colts
25Gus Edwards (Q)@ New Orleans Saints
26AJ Dillon@ Detroit Lions
27David Montgomeryvs Miami Dolphins
28Kenneth Gainwell@ Houston Texans
29Brian Robinson Jr.vs Minnesota Vikings
30James Robinsonvs Buffalo Bills
Week 9 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

It should come as no surprise that Derrick Henry is atop the fantasy football rankings at running back for Week 9. The Tennessee Titans are turning back the clock, with Henry now accounting for 645 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the last four games. There is some slight risk if the Chiefs take a massive leaving, forcing Henry off the field, but you’ve got to trust the fantasy RB1.

Miles Sanders might have some frustrating moments for fantasy managers, but Sunday won’t be one of those days. The Houston Texans are allowing 186 rushing yards per game this season, by far the worst run defense in the NFL. Sanders is going to feast, with a 100-yard game and a TD.

Winners, losers from NFL Week 8: Jalen Hurts’ MVP case, Trevor Lawrence creates long-term doubt
Running backs to fade in Week 9

  • Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
  • Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
  • David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Let the recent performance from Dameon Pierce serve as an example of what might happen in Week 9. In a game controlled by Tennessee, Pierce received just 15 rushing attempts and only managed 35 yards. Now squaring off against an Eagles’ offense that will control the clock and likely put this one out of reach early, it doesn’t bode well for Pierce to find the end zone or hit 70-plus yards.

There is similar pessimism for Devin Singletary and David Montgomery. Singletary faces a Jets’ run defense that is holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry and it will push Buffalo to be even more pass-heavy. Meanwhile, Montgomery now seems to be sharing a workload with Khalil Herbert and that limits the upside against an improving Dolphins’ run defense.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2022
Fantasy WR rankings – Week 9

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Tyreek Hill@ Chicago Bears
2Tee Higginsvs Carolina Panthers
3Cooper Kupp@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4DeAndre Hopkinsvs Seattle Seahawks
5Jaylen Waddle@ Chicago Bears
6Justin Jefferson@ Washington Commanders
7Stefon Diggs@ New York Jets
8A.J. Brown@ Houston Texans
9Mike Evansvs Los Angeles Rams
10Davante Adams@ Jacksonville Jaguars
11Tyler Lockett@ Arizona Cardinals
12DJ Moore@ Cincinnati Bengals
13Gabe Davis@ New York Jets
14Chris Olavevs Baltimore Ravens
15Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Green Bay Packers
16Keenan Allen@ Atlanta Falcons
17Terry McLaurinvs Minnesota Vikings
18Tyler Boydvs Carolina Panthers
19Chris Godwinvs Los Angeles Rams
20DK Metcalf@ Arizona Cardinals
21DeVonta Smith@ Houston Texans
23Curtis Samuelvs Minnesota Vikings
24Romeo Doubs@ Detroit Lions
25Michael Pittman Jr@ New England Patriots
26Christian Kirkvs Las Vegas Raiders
27Brandin Cooksvs Philadelphia Eagles
28JuJu Smith-Schustervs Tennessee Titans
29Adam Thielen@ Washington Commanders
30Drake Londonvs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9 fantasy WR rankings on 0.5 PPR scoring

There are quite a few absences in the Week 9 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, especially among the top-15. With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel all on the bye – combined with other injuries – the options at receiver are slimmed down.

As long as Tua Tagovailoa is under center, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are elite plays. Field Yates of ESPN notes that the Dolphins’ receiver duo is now responsible for 1,688 receiving yards, the most through eight games. No matter who they face, always consider them no-doubt WR1s.

NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Geno Smith’s improbable MVP campaign continues
We’re going to advise setting some cautious expectations with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams this week. While Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner is a rookie, he is already one of the best shutdown defensive backs in the NFL. Even if Buffalo tries to line up away from him, D.J. Reed Jr. has only allowed a 56.8 average QB rating when targeted in coverage this season (PFF).

Meanwhile, Adams could be in for a challenge of his own. Jaguars’ cornerback Tyson Campbell, at 6-foot-1, is enjoying a breakout season. Selected 33rd overall in 2021, Campbell has allowed just 24 receptions this season across 338 coverage snaps with receivers averaging just 9.8 ypr against him.

We love Keenan Allen and even Joshua Palmer against the Atlanta Falcons. Entering Week 9, Atlanta’s secondary is without cornerbacks Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell. Unsurprisingly, opponents have averaged over 350 passing yards per game vs Atlanta in the last four weeks.

Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
RankPLAYERMATCHUP
1Travis Kelcevs Tennessee Titans
2Dallas Goedert@ Houston Texans
3Zach Ertzvs Seattle Seahawks
4Mark Andrews (Q)@ New Orleans Saints
5Taysom Hillvs Baltimore Ravens
6Kyle Pittsvs Los Angeles Chargers
7Gerald Everett@ Atlanta Falcons
8Tyler Higbee@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9Evan Engramvs Las Vegas Raiders
10T.J. Hockensonvs Green Bay Packers
11Noah Fant@ Arizona Cardinals
12Hayden Hurstvs Carolina Panthers
13Robert Tonyan@ Detroit Lions
14Darren Waller (Q)@ Jacksonville Jaguars
15Dawson Knox@ New York Jets

The top of the Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings is what you’d expect, with one small caveat. Uncertainty surrounding Mark Andrews’s injury clouds his availability and effectiveness. Adding to that, playing on Monday Night Football means there is added risk. If you roster Andrews, Isaiah Likely must be on your bench.

We do want to highlight this matchup for Zach Ertz. Already a go-to target for Kyler Murray, he matches up against a Seahawks’ defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (595) to tight ends. While 100-yard games are rare for tight ends, it’s doable for Ertz.

Speaking of defenses that struggle vs tight ends, it’s our motivation for moving Gerald Everett up the Week 9 fantasy TE rankings. Through eight games, the Falcons are one of just three defenses (Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals) to allow 500-plus receiving yards to tight ends this season.

In regards to the players we’re feeling weary of, the spotlight centers on T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller. Hockenson faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the fewest receiving yards (207) to tight ends this season. As for Waller, he could be limited by the hamstring injury that keeps landing him on the inactive list.

Green Bay Packers players ‘frustrated’ with the coaching staff, declining confidence in DC Joe Barry
Fantasy K rankings Week 9

  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints
  2. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers
  3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans
  4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
  6. Younghoe Koee, Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers
  7. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
  8. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans
  9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts
  10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
  11. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams
  12. Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots
  13. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
  14. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
  15. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders

Week 9 fantasy football rankings – D/ST

2022 NFL defense rankings: Baltimore Ravens rise after Roquan Smith trade, Week 9 preview
