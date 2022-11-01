Week 9 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 9 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The NFL injury report for Week 9 is a big part of the reason why the options are slim. Ja’Marr Chase, Marquise Brown and Mike Williams are among the NFL stars already ruled out for Sunday. Combine that with six teams on a bye and the Week 9 fantasy rankings thin out significantly.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 9, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week. Fortunately, there are only two teams on hiatus.

NFL bye weeks – Week 9

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Here are our Week 8 fantasy football rankings with stats via Pro Football Reference.

Week 9 fantasy QB rankings

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads off the Week 9 fantasy rankings, even on a short week when scoring is typically down. While the Houston Texans have performed admirably against the pass – 217.6 pass ypg, 76.7 QB rating allowed – this is one of the worst run defenses in football. Hurts will find multiple ways to exploit Houston in a blowout.

It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Justin Herbert to date, coming into Week 9 ranked 13th in ESPN QBR (55.4) and 7th in touchdowns (12). A matchup against the Atlanta Falcons can change all of that. It’s beyond exploitable, allowing 1,415 passing yards in the last four games.

In terms of quarterbacks facing tougher matchups, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen are among them. In the last four weeks, opponents averaged just 199.3 passing yards per game with a 4-3 TD-INT mark and an average 80.8 QB rating vs Seattle. Meanwhile, New York’s pass defense is holding opponents to 186.8 pass ypg with a 63.5 QB rating and a 2-7 TD-INT mark.

Week 9 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

Rank: PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Derrick Henry @ Kansas City Chiefs 2 Austin Ekeler @ Atlanta Falcons 3 Miles Sanders @ Houston Texans 4 Alvin Kamara vs Baltimore Ravens 5 Aaron Jones @ Detroit Lions 6 Dalvin Cook @ Washington Commanders 7 Jonathan Taylor @ New England Patriots 8 Travis Etienne Jr vs Las Vegas Raiders 9 Joe Mixon vs Carolina Panthers 10 Josh Jacobs @ Jacksonville Jaguars 11 D’Andre Swift vs Green Bay Packers 12 Kenneth Walker III @ Arizona Cardinals 13 Raheem Mostert @ Chicago Bears 14 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Indianapolis Colts 15 Leonard Fournette vs Los Angeles Rams 16 James Conner vs Seattle Seahawks 17 Dameon Pierce @ Philadelphia Eagles 18 Cordarrelle Patterson (Q) vs Los Angeles Chargers 19 Jamaal Williams vs Green Bay Packers 20 D’Onta Foreman @ Cincinnati Bengals 21 Devin Singletary @ New York Jets 23 Antonio Gibson vs Minnesota Vikings 24 Damien Harris vs Indianapolis Colts 25 Gus Edwards (Q) @ New Orleans Saints 26 AJ Dillon @ Detroit Lions 27 David Montgomery vs Miami Dolphins 28 Kenneth Gainwell @ Houston Texans 29 Brian Robinson Jr. vs Minnesota Vikings 30 James Robinson vs Buffalo Bills Week 9 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

It should come as no surprise that Derrick Henry is atop the fantasy football rankings at running back for Week 9. The Tennessee Titans are turning back the clock, with Henry now accounting for 645 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the last four games. There is some slight risk if the Chiefs take a massive leaving, forcing Henry off the field, but you’ve got to trust the fantasy RB1.

Miles Sanders might have some frustrating moments for fantasy managers, but Sunday won’t be one of those days. The Houston Texans are allowing 186 rushing yards per game this season, by far the worst run defense in the NFL. Sanders is going to feast, with a 100-yard game and a TD.

Running backs to fade in Week 9

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Let the recent performance from Dameon Pierce serve as an example of what might happen in Week 9. In a game controlled by Tennessee, Pierce received just 15 rushing attempts and only managed 35 yards. Now squaring off against an Eagles’ offense that will control the clock and likely put this one out of reach early, it doesn’t bode well for Pierce to find the end zone or hit 70-plus yards.

There is similar pessimism for Devin Singletary and David Montgomery. Singletary faces a Jets’ run defense that is holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry and it will push Buffalo to be even more pass-heavy. Meanwhile, Montgomery now seems to be sharing a workload with Khalil Herbert and that limits the upside against an improving Dolphins’ run defense.

Fantasy WR rankings – Week 9

Rank: PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Tyreek Hill @ Chicago Bears 2 Tee Higgins vs Carolina Panthers 3 Cooper Kupp @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 DeAndre Hopkins vs Seattle Seahawks 5 Jaylen Waddle @ Chicago Bears 6 Justin Jefferson @ Washington Commanders 7 Stefon Diggs @ New York Jets 8 A.J. Brown @ Houston Texans 9 Mike Evans vs Los Angeles Rams 10 Davante Adams @ Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Tyler Lockett @ Arizona Cardinals 12 DJ Moore @ Cincinnati Bengals 13 Gabe Davis @ New York Jets 14 Chris Olave vs Baltimore Ravens 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Green Bay Packers 16 Keenan Allen @ Atlanta Falcons 17 Terry McLaurin vs Minnesota Vikings 18 Tyler Boyd vs Carolina Panthers 19 Chris Godwin vs Los Angeles Rams 20 DK Metcalf @ Arizona Cardinals 21 DeVonta Smith @ Houston Texans 23 Curtis Samuel vs Minnesota Vikings 24 Romeo Doubs @ Detroit Lions 25 Michael Pittman Jr @ New England Patriots 26 Christian Kirk vs Las Vegas Raiders 27 Brandin Cooks vs Philadelphia Eagles 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster vs Tennessee Titans 29 Adam Thielen @ Washington Commanders 30 Drake London vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 fantasy WR rankings on 0.5 PPR scoring

There are quite a few absences in the Week 9 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, especially among the top-15. With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel all on the bye – combined with other injuries – the options at receiver are slimmed down.

As long as Tua Tagovailoa is under center, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are elite plays. Field Yates of ESPN notes that the Dolphins’ receiver duo is now responsible for 1,688 receiving yards, the most through eight games. No matter who they face, always consider them no-doubt WR1s.

We’re going to advise setting some cautious expectations with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams this week. While Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner is a rookie, he is already one of the best shutdown defensive backs in the NFL. Even if Buffalo tries to line up away from him, D.J. Reed Jr. has only allowed a 56.8 average QB rating when targeted in coverage this season (PFF).

Meanwhile, Adams could be in for a challenge of his own. Jaguars’ cornerback Tyson Campbell, at 6-foot-1, is enjoying a breakout season. Selected 33rd overall in 2021, Campbell has allowed just 24 receptions this season across 338 coverage snaps with receivers averaging just 9.8 ypr against him.

We love Keenan Allen and even Joshua Palmer against the Atlanta Falcons. Entering Week 9, Atlanta’s secondary is without cornerbacks Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell. Unsurprisingly, opponents have averaged over 350 passing yards per game vs Atlanta in the last four weeks.

Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings

Rank PLAYER MATCHUP 1 Travis Kelce vs Tennessee Titans 2 Dallas Goedert @ Houston Texans 3 Zach Ertz vs Seattle Seahawks 4 Mark Andrews (Q) @ New Orleans Saints 5 Taysom Hill vs Baltimore Ravens 6 Kyle Pitts vs Los Angeles Chargers 7 Gerald Everett @ Atlanta Falcons 8 Tyler Higbee @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 Evan Engram vs Las Vegas Raiders 10 T.J. Hockenson vs Green Bay Packers 11 Noah Fant @ Arizona Cardinals 12 Hayden Hurst vs Carolina Panthers 13 Robert Tonyan @ Detroit Lions 14 Darren Waller (Q) @ Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Dawson Knox @ New York Jets

The top of the Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings is what you’d expect, with one small caveat. Uncertainty surrounding Mark Andrews’s injury clouds his availability and effectiveness. Adding to that, playing on Monday Night Football means there is added risk. If you roster Andrews, Isaiah Likely must be on your bench.

We do want to highlight this matchup for Zach Ertz. Already a go-to target for Kyler Murray, he matches up against a Seahawks’ defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (595) to tight ends. While 100-yard games are rare for tight ends, it’s doable for Ertz.

Speaking of defenses that struggle vs tight ends, it’s our motivation for moving Gerald Everett up the Week 9 fantasy TE rankings. Through eight games, the Falcons are one of just three defenses (Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals) to allow 500-plus receiving yards to tight ends this season.

In regards to the players we’re feeling weary of, the spotlight centers on T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller. Hockenson faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the fewest receiving yards (207) to tight ends this season. As for Waller, he could be limited by the hamstring injury that keeps landing him on the inactive list.

Fantasy K rankings Week 9

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Younghoe Koee, Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders

Week 9 fantasy football rankings – D/ST