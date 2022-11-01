Week 9 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

The Sportsnaut Week 9 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.
The NFL injury report for Week 9 is a big part of the reason why the options are slim. Ja’Marr Chase, Marquise Brown and Mike Williams are among the NFL stars already ruled out for Sunday. Combine that with six teams on a bye and the Week 9 fantasy rankings thin out significantly.
Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 9, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week. Fortunately, there are only two teams on hiatus.
Related: NFL waiver wire targets for Week 9
NFL bye weeks – Week 9
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
Here are our Week 8 fantasy football rankings with stats via Pro Football Reference.
Week 9 fantasy QB rankings
Related: Week 9 NFL quarterback rankings
|Rank:
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Houston Texans
|2
|Justin Herbert
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Joe Burrow
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Tennessee Titans
|5
|Josh Allen
|@ New York Jets
|6
|Lamar Jackson
|@ New Orleans Saints
|7
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Chicago Bears
|8
|Geno Smith
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Washington Commanders
|10
|Kyler Murray
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Detroit Lions
|12
|Justin Fields
|vs Miami Dolphins
|13
|Marcus Mariota
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Jared Goff
|vs Green Bay Packers
|15
|Tom Brady
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|16
|Andy Dalton
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Taylor Heinicke
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Ryan Tannehill
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|19
|Derek Carr
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|20
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads off the Week 9 fantasy rankings, even on a short week when scoring is typically down. While the Houston Texans have performed admirably against the pass – 217.6 pass ypg, 76.7 QB rating allowed – this is one of the worst run defenses in football. Hurts will find multiple ways to exploit Houston in a blowout.
It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Justin Herbert to date, coming into Week 9 ranked 13th in ESPN QBR (55.4) and 7th in touchdowns (12). A matchup against the Atlanta Falcons can change all of that. It’s beyond exploitable, allowing 1,415 passing yards in the last four games.
In terms of quarterbacks facing tougher matchups, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen are among them. In the last four weeks, opponents averaged just 199.3 passing yards per game with a 4-3 TD-INT mark and an average 80.8 QB rating vs Seattle. Meanwhile, New York’s pass defense is holding opponents to 186.8 pass ypg with a 63.5 QB rating and a 2-7 TD-INT mark.
Week 9 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs
|Rank:
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Derrick Henry
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Miles Sanders
|@ Houston Texans
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|5
|Aaron Jones
|@ Detroit Lions
|6
|Dalvin Cook
|@ Washington Commanders
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ New England Patriots
|8
|Travis Etienne Jr
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|9
|Joe Mixon
|vs Carolina Panthers
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|11
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Green Bay Packers
|12
|Kenneth Walker III
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|13
|Raheem Mostert
|@ Chicago Bears
|14
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|15
|Leonard Fournette
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|16
|James Conner
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Dameon Pierce
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|18
|Cordarrelle Patterson (Q)
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|19
|Jamaal Williams
|vs Green Bay Packers
|20
|D’Onta Foreman
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|21
|Devin Singletary
|@ New York Jets
|23
|Antonio Gibson
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Damien Harris
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|25
|Gus Edwards (Q)
|@ New Orleans Saints
|26
|AJ Dillon
|@ Detroit Lions
|27
|David Montgomery
|vs Miami Dolphins
|28
|Kenneth Gainwell
|@ Houston Texans
|29
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|30
|James Robinson
|vs Buffalo Bills
It should come as no surprise that Derrick Henry is atop the fantasy football rankings at running back for Week 9. The Tennessee Titans are turning back the clock, with Henry now accounting for 645 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the last four games. There is some slight risk if the Chiefs take a massive leaving, forcing Henry off the field, but you’ve got to trust the fantasy RB1.
Miles Sanders might have some frustrating moments for fantasy managers, but Sunday won’t be one of those days. The Houston Texans are allowing 186 rushing yards per game this season, by far the worst run defense in the NFL. Sanders is going to feast, with a 100-yard game and a TD.
Running backs to fade in Week 9
- Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
- Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
- David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
Let the recent performance from Dameon Pierce serve as an example of what might happen in Week 9. In a game controlled by Tennessee, Pierce received just 15 rushing attempts and only managed 35 yards. Now squaring off against an Eagles’ offense that will control the clock and likely put this one out of reach early, it doesn’t bode well for Pierce to find the end zone or hit 70-plus yards.
There is similar pessimism for Devin Singletary and David Montgomery. Singletary faces a Jets’ run defense that is holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry and it will push Buffalo to be even more pass-heavy. Meanwhile, Montgomery now seems to be sharing a workload with Khalil Herbert and that limits the upside against an improving Dolphins’ run defense.
Fantasy WR rankings – Week 9
|Rank:
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Chicago Bears
|2
|Tee Higgins
|vs Carolina Panthers
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|5
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Chicago Bears
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Washington Commanders
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|@ New York Jets
|8
|A.J. Brown
|@ Houston Texans
|9
|Mike Evans
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|10
|Davante Adams
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|11
|Tyler Lockett
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|12
|DJ Moore
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|13
|Gabe Davis
|@ New York Jets
|14
|Chris Olave
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|15
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Green Bay Packers
|16
|Keenan Allen
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Tyler Boyd
|vs Carolina Panthers
|19
|Chris Godwin
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|20
|DK Metcalf
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Houston Texans
|23
|Curtis Samuel
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Romeo Doubs
|@ Detroit Lions
|25
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ New England Patriots
|26
|Christian Kirk
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|27
|Brandin Cooks
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|28
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|vs Tennessee Titans
|29
|Adam Thielen
|@ Washington Commanders
|30
|Drake London
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
There are quite a few absences in the Week 9 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, especially among the top-15. With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel all on the bye – combined with other injuries – the options at receiver are slimmed down.
As long as Tua Tagovailoa is under center, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are elite plays. Field Yates of ESPN notes that the Dolphins’ receiver duo is now responsible for 1,688 receiving yards, the most through eight games. No matter who they face, always consider them no-doubt WR1s.
We’re going to advise setting some cautious expectations with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams this week. While Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner is a rookie, he is already one of the best shutdown defensive backs in the NFL. Even if Buffalo tries to line up away from him, D.J. Reed Jr. has only allowed a 56.8 average QB rating when targeted in coverage this season (PFF).
Meanwhile, Adams could be in for a challenge of his own. Jaguars’ cornerback Tyson Campbell, at 6-foot-1, is enjoying a breakout season. Selected 33rd overall in 2021, Campbell has allowed just 24 receptions this season across 338 coverage snaps with receivers averaging just 9.8 ypr against him.
We love Keenan Allen and even Joshua Palmer against the Atlanta Falcons. Entering Week 9, Atlanta’s secondary is without cornerbacks Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell. Unsurprisingly, opponents have averaged over 350 passing yards per game vs Atlanta in the last four weeks.
Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings
|Rank
|PLAYER
|MATCHUP
|1
|Travis Kelce
|vs Tennessee Titans
|2
|Dallas Goedert
|@ Houston Texans
|3
|Zach Ertz
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|4
|Mark Andrews (Q)
|@ New Orleans Saints
|5
|Taysom Hill
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|Gerald Everett
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Tyler Higbee
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|Evan Engram
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Green Bay Packers
|11
|Noah Fant
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|12
|Hayden Hurst
|vs Carolina Panthers
|13
|Robert Tonyan
|@ Detroit Lions
|14
|Darren Waller (Q)
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Dawson Knox
|@ New York Jets
The top of the Week 9 fantasy tight end rankings is what you’d expect, with one small caveat. Uncertainty surrounding Mark Andrews’s injury clouds his availability and effectiveness. Adding to that, playing on Monday Night Football means there is added risk. If you roster Andrews, Isaiah Likely must be on your bench.
We do want to highlight this matchup for Zach Ertz. Already a go-to target for Kyler Murray, he matches up against a Seahawks’ defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (595) to tight ends. While 100-yard games are rare for tight ends, it’s doable for Ertz.
Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule
Speaking of defenses that struggle vs tight ends, it’s our motivation for moving Gerald Everett up the Week 9 fantasy TE rankings. Through eight games, the Falcons are one of just three defenses (Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals) to allow 500-plus receiving yards to tight ends this season.
In regards to the players we’re feeling weary of, the spotlight centers on T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller. Hockenson faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the fewest receiving yards (207) to tight ends this season. As for Waller, he could be limited by the hamstring injury that keeps landing him on the inactive list.
Fantasy K rankings Week 9
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints
- Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans
- Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
- Younghoe Koee, Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans
- Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts
- Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
- Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams
- Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots
- Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
- Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
- Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders