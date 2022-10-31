NFL injury report Week 9: Latest updates on Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and more

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL injury report for Week 9 is filled with some of the best players in football. We already saw All-Pro talent like Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel sidelined and Sunday’s games only made things worse.

NFL teams provided injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

Looking ahead to Week 9, there are already a handful of players who will be among the NFL inactive. Among them are Ja’Marr Chase, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams and David Njoku.

Related: NFL defense rankings Week 9

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 9. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed Week 8 with an ankle injury, opening the door for rookie Malik Willis to make his first NFL start. Tannehill’s injury seems minor, considering he was a limited practice participant last Thursday. For now, consider him questionable for a Week 9 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he can’t go, Willis likely won’t attempt more than 15 passes.

Related: NFL power rankings Week 9

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dallas Cowboys listed Ezekiel Elliott as ‘doubtful’ on the final NFL injury report in Week 8, everyone knew he wouldn’t play. Jerry Jones confirmed that Dallas wanted to rest its veteran running back as he continues to deal with a knee injury. With a Week 9 bye, the Cowboys provide Elliott with two weeks of rehabilitation and down time before he likely returns to action in Week 10. Once back on the field, he will be part of the 1a/1b combo with Tony Pollard.

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (ankle) didn’t practice at all before Week 8, making it an easy decision for the Carolina Panthers to rule him out days in advance of their game. Because of his absence from practice this past week, the early projection for Hubbard is that he’ll be ‘questionable’ on the NFL injury report for Week 9. If he can’t suit up, D’Onta Foreman becomes (263 scrimmage yards in last two games) becomes the featured back against an above-average Cincinnati Bengals’ run defense.

James Conner, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After missing three consecutive games, Arizona Cardinals running back seems to be headed in the right direction. He returned to practice before Week 8, working in limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before an absence on Friday and then being declared inactive. Barring a setback, Conner seems to be trending toward a return on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks

Gus Edwards, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards exploded out of the gate in his return from the PUP list. The 27-year-old running back delivered two touchdowns and 66 rushing yards in Week 7 then ran through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 65 yards (5.9 ypc) on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. He did come out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Ravens, check out #RavensFlock rumors, rankings, and news here.

According to Ian Rapoport, Edwards is dealing with a ‘minor’ strain and could miss ‘ a week or so.’ With Baltimore facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, fantasy managers should prepare for Edwards to be inactive. If that happens, Kenyan Drake steps in as a low-end RB2.

Cordarrelle Patterson, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons placed Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve right after Week 4, losing the Pro Bowl offensive weapon to a knee injury. Patterson is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9, with a tantalizing matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers run defense. We’ll monitor his status this week, with a focus on whether or not Atlanta designates him to return.

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t placing Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve –automatically ruling him out for the next four games – don’t expect him to be playing anytime soon. The All-Pro wide receiver is dealing with both a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. Chase could play through the labrum tear, but Cincinnati can’t clear him to play until the hairline fracture heals.

Related: Week 9 fantasy football rankings

It’s all about how quickly Chase’s body naturally heals, making his absence indefinite. During his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are most must-start wide receivers.

Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cooper Kupp injury terrified fantasy managers and made the Los Angeles Rams fear they would be without their star for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, Kupp told reporters after the game that he “dodged a bullet” with the ankle injury. He is uncertain for a Week 9 matchup against the Buccaneers, with his status likely becoming clear by Friday. If he can’t go, there isn’t a single player on the Rams’ offense outside of Tyler Higbee who can be trusted in fantasy football.

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t going to be any NFL injury news on Deebo Samuel this week. The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the bye, which means no practice reports and the team can keep his recovery from a hamstring injury under wraps. With two weeks of rest, we’d anticipate Samuel returns in Week 10 to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Related: NFL waiver wire targets for Week 9

DeVante Parker, wide receiver, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker injured his knee on the first play against the New York Jets and never returned to the game. Remarkably, Parker’s lengthy injury history in the NFL doesn’t include any knee problems. Considering how tight-lipped the Patriots are with injury updates, we likely won’t know much until Sunday. However, it’s possible New England rules Parker out with the Week 10 bye looming. If he can’t go, Jakobi Meyers and Tyquan Thornton will see more targets against the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen Lazard, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard never came close to playing against the Buffalo Bills. He missed all three days of practice before Week 8, days after hearing a “snap, crackle, pop” in his shoulder after a hit a week earlier. Green Bay will provide more clarity on Lazard’s status on Thursday and Friday, but he seems highly questionable to face the Detroit Lions. If he can’t play, Romeo Doubs is a high-upside WR3 play for fantasy managers.

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Darren Waller hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Fortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, he is trending in the right direction. Following limited workouts in practice this past week, Waller tested his hamstring in pre-game warmups this past Sunday. After missing two games, we’re anticipating that Waller returns to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 9