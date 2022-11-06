NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1, Packers hit rock bottom

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What is the best NFL team in 2022? It should come as no surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles sit at No. 1 in the Week 10 NFL power rankings. Following Sunday’s chaotic action in Week 9, things get very interesting when we look at the NFL standings.

Football fans witnessed all kinds of entertainment on Sunday. The Detroit Lions sunk a nail into the Green Bay Packers’ coffin, the New York Jets stunned the Buffalo Bills and fourth-quarter comebacks saved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

It’s fair to say that Week 9 fits perfectly into a 2022 season that can only be described as chaotic. No one knows what to expect each week, with an upset seemingly happening every Sunday.

Let’s dive into the latest NFL power rankings for Week 10.

NFL power rankings: Worst teams in NFL

32. Green Bay Packers (Previously: 25)

Opponents averaged 32.1 PPG against the Detroit Lions and never scored fewer than 24 prior to Sunday (ESPN). Thanks to Aaron Rodgers, this is the worst Green Bay Packers offense since 1992. Losing to the Detroit Lions is enough proof, the Packers are the worst NFL team right now.

31. Carolina Panthers (Previously: 28)

The positive vibes after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than almost being on top of the NFC South are gone. The Carolina Panthers are back at the basement of the standings, driving toward their destination of a top quarterback from the 2023 NFL Draft. The main criticisms, turning down first-round picks from the Packers and Los Angeles Rams for DJ Moore and Brian Burns.

30. Houston Texans (Previously: 31)

The Houston Texans are doing exactly what needs to be accomplished. Dameon Pierce as emerging as a long-term building block, this team is competitive in recent games and it is now the leader for the No. 1 pick, the right to draft Bryce Young.

29. Indianapolis Colts (Previously: 26)

Frank Reich benched Matt Ryan then fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who wasn’t even calling plays. With the Indianapolis Colts still in a freefall down the NFL power rankings, the next move for Jim Irsay is to fire the head coach who is responsible for much of this failure.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (Previously: 28)

There is going to be speculation about Mike Tomlin being on the hot seat, but the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach being fired would be a mistake. After years of kicking the can down the road on a rebuild, Pittsburgh’s roster is now one of the worst in the NFL and it takes time to get better.

27. Detroit Lions (Previously: 32)

It felt like the Detroit Lions wanted Green Bay to win at times, yet the Packers never took advantage. The victory will certainly keep Dan Campbell safe heading into Week 10, but his days in Detroit have to be numbered.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (Previously: 26)

There’s nothing positive to say about the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr sealed his fate, he can’t return as the starting quarterback in 2023. Frankly, head coach Josh McDaniel might only hang around because owner Mark Davis doesn’t have the money to fire him and bring in someone new.

25. Los Angeles Rams (Previously: 15)

It’s the end of the line for the Los Angeles Rams. Les Snead needs to thank Carolina for turning down his reckless offer for Brian Burns, a player who wouldn’t have fixed the worst offensive line in the NFL. The Rams’ only wins this season came vs Atlanta, Arizona and Carolina, let that sink in and explain why they plummeted this far in the NFL power rankings.

24. Arizona Cardinals (Previously: 21)

As if things couldn’t get worse for the Arizona Cardinals, we now have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins getting into it on the sideline. Between one of the worst NFL rosters and inexcusable play-calling, it remains baffling how Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury received contract extensions.

NFL power rankings: Intriguint teams to watch in second half

23. Denver Broncos (Previously: 21)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Without their 2023 first-round pick, the Denver Broncos will have to compete for something down the stretch. Russell Wilson needs to prove he isn’t a shell of his former self and Nathaniel Hackett is coaching for his job. If that’s not enough to entice your interest, Denver might still have a top-10 defense even without Bradley Chubb.

22. Chicago Bears (Previously: 27)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears figured it out. Build the offense around the strengths of Justin Fields, start investing in talent around him and he can thrive. The losses only strengthen Chicago’s draft positioning and we can’t wait to see what the front office does with $100 million in cap space.

21. Washington Commanders (Previously: 22)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFL power rankings, wins and losses, touchdowns. None of that matters anymore for the fan base. Just the idea of the Washington Commanders being sold – potentially for $7 billion – is worth celebrating. The “Will he or won’t he” regarding Snyder’s plans will be one of the biggest NFL storylines down the stretch.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Previously: 29)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look what happens when the Jacksonville Jaguars feed Travis Etienne near the goal line and don’t have Trevor Lawrence put everything on his shoulders. After struggling to close out games for the last month, let’s see if Sunday’s second-half comeback is a turning point for this young Jaguars’ roster. If that proves to be the case, this is going to be a fun team moving forward.

19. Atlanta Falcons (Previously: 20)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons chances of winning the NFC South never seemed realistic, but this team continues to prove it fights for head coach Arthur Smith. With Cordarrelle Patterson back and Tyler Allgeier looking more comfortable, Atlanta’s rushing attack will be fun to watch.

18. Cleveland Browns (Previously: 25)

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into NFL Week 10, the Cleveland Browns can feel a little confident about improvements on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, it also lines up with a three-game stretch against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It would be a positive result if Cleveland isn’t 3-8 entering December.

17. New Orleans Saints (Previously: 17)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In the face of trade rumors, Alvin Kamara delivered his best performance of the season and it led to an offensive explosion. On the other side, the Saints defense played like the elite unit we anticipated entering the season. Let’s see what New Orleans does on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens before making any definitive ruling.

NFL power rankings: Playoff contenders entering Week 10

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Previously: 19)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

No team needed a win more desperately than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looked like Tom Brady and Co. would fall short on Sunday, until a defensive stop provided the future Hall of Famer with one last shot at a comeback. It’s a small step forward heading into Week 10, but the Seattle Seahawks are a much better litmus test for the Buccaneers.

15. New England Patriots (Previously: 16)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Defense is winning games for the New England Patriots right now and that works against the Colts’ and Jets’ offenses. If Bill Belichick wants to stay above the .500 mark though, the Patriots must figure out how to get even neutral play out of Mac Jones.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (Previously: 13)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are frustrating to watch even when they win. WHile the absence of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will be used as an excuse, Joe Lombardi’s outright refusal to let Justin Herbert unleash one of the strongest arms in the NFL is aggravating. Absences on both sides of the ball have exposed what this coaching staff looks like without star talent.

13. New York Giants (Previously: 12)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Let Week 8 serve as a reminder as to why the New York Giants won’t make a long-term commitment to Daniel Jones. He is far more reliable than the quarterback seen in previous seasons, but Brian Daboll is putting kid gloves on the offense because of Jones. Even with the limitations, the Giants have enough to make the playoffs in the NFC.

12. New York Jets (Previously: 14)

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone counted out the New York Jets heading into Sunday, with most anticipating the Buffalo Bills would win by 14-plus. Instead, Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley and Quinnen WIlliams put on a defensive clinic. There are still concerns regarding Zach Wilson, but an elite defense and efficient run game is good enough to win at least nine games.

11. San Francisco 49ers (Previously: 8)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This is what Kyle Shanahan imagined when he acquired Christian McCaffrey. It also certainly helps that the San Francisco 49ers defense was provided a “get right” game against the Rams’ offense. All of this is a positive step forward, but the quarterback disadvantage is a massive weight that drags San Francisco down.

10. Miami Dolphins (Previously: 10)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa is thriving, Tyreek Hill is on pace for NFL records and the Miami Dolphins are soaring up the NFL offense rankings. Unfortunately for this passionate fan base, this defense looks awful right now (224 points allowed). That’s the Achilles heel preventing Miami from moving up further in the NFL power rankings today.

9. Seattle Seahawks (Previously: 11)

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the most surprising NFL season we can remember. The Seattle Seahawks were supposed to tank in 2022, benching Geno Smith early in favor of Drew Lock. Instead, Smith is a darkhorse candidate for MVP votes, Kenneth Walker III is already becoming a star and Seattle’s defense is underrated. Maybe that changes when the Seahawks and Bucs make history in Germany.

8. Baltimore Ravens (Previously: 5)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens still haven’t put together a complete performance this season, but their peaks are right up there with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. With All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith now joining the defense, there’s even more reason to push Baltimore up the NFL power rankings.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (Previously: 9)

Sam Greene-The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s always fun to watch one of the best NFL teams beat up on one of the worst. That’s what the Cincinnati Bengals did Sunday, allowing Joe Mixon to make franchise history in three quarters. It’s the perfect way to head into the bye and it will feel even better to return in Week 11 for a matchup against Pittsburgh.

6. Tennessee Titans (Previously: 7)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It takes extraordinary circumstances to move up in this tier of the NFL rankings following a loss. Yet the Tennessee Titans proved they are worth it. Without Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, an emerging Titans’ defense and some big runs by Malik Willis took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime in a hostile environment. Like it or not, this is one of the best teams in football.

NFL power rankings Week 10: Super Bowl contenders

5. Minnesota Vikings (Previously: 6)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Those who take issue with the Minnesota Vikings’ placement in the NFL power rankings can check back after Week 10. Minnesota needed a Kirk Cousins comeback to beat Washington on Sunday, they struggled to beat Arizona, Chicago, New Orleans, Detroit and they defeated the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback. Beat the Buffalo Bills, then we’ll talk.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (Previously: 3)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is just unfair. A great defense can contain him for 50 minutes, taking away the deep shots and making him uncomfortable with pressure. He then does the unthinkable, a wild run or an unbelievable throw. We saw both on Sunday Night Football, preserving the Kansas City Chiefs’ place among the NFL elites.

3. Dallas Cowboys (Previously: 4)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys failed to address their leaky run defense at the trade deadline, but they are firmly in the mix to sign Odell Beckham Jr. If sacrificing a little more against the run adds a legitimate 1b receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb, Dallas can challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff setting.

2. Buffalo Bills (Previously: 1)

Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills have been guilty of playing with their pray and it came back to bite them on Sunday. Josh Allen is the problem right now, playing far too careless for an MVP candidate. If losing to New York doesn’t serve as his wake-up call, there is a serious problem.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (Previously: 2)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and they finally capture the No. 1 spot in the NFL power rankings. Considering they played on a short week, letting Houston hang around for a few quarters on Thursday Night Football isn’t too concerning. The Eagles have the best roster in the NFL with outstanding coaches to turn that talent into consistent, elite performances. Looking at the upcoming schedule, Philadelphia might be undefeated entering Week 16.