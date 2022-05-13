David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After losing $4 billion last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the richest NFL owners are still celebrating in 2022 after a wildly profitable year for the National Football League.

The NFL has signed a series of media rights contracts within the past 18 months to send revenue skyrocketing. Amazon is paying $1 billion per year for Thursday Night Football and re-negotiated contracts with Fox, CBS, Disney and NBC will generate $100 billion over the next 10 years.

That’s just a portion of the record-setting NFL revenue coming in for all 32 teams. Partnerships with sportsbooks will be worth billions of dollars in the coming years. Meanwhile, the NFL International Series is expanding and the league is on the verge of selling NFL Sunday Ticket for a staggering cost.

It’s no wonder the looming Denver Broncos sale is going to set an American sports record. Before the deal goes through, with Walmart heir Rob Walton expected to land the team, here are the richest NFL owners currently.

Estimated net worths are provided by Forbes.

Who is the richest NFL owner?

Following the death of Paul Allen, Jody Allen took over atop the Seattle Seahawks organization. The sister of the Microsoft co-founder, Jody Allen serves as Chair of the Seahawks. Her net worth is estimated to be around $20 billion, per multiple reports.

Jody Allen net worth: $20 billion

She is currently viewed as the richest NFL owner entering 2022. There’s also a massive gap between her and the second-wealthiest owner, with only David Tepper worth more than $12 billion.

Of course, Allen might not claim the title for long. If Rob Walton ($70 billion net worth) buys the Broncos and is approved, he’ll easily be the richest NFL owner and that will give him massive power in the league.

Rob Walton, potential future in NFL

The eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Rob Walton still owns a significant share of stock in the company. Forbes estimates his net worth at $66.9 billion, making him the 19th richest person in the world today and one of the wealthiest men in the United States.

Assuming his offer to purchase the Broncos is accepted and later approved later this year, Rob Walton will be the richest NFL owner in history. To put his net worth into perspective, he would have more after a potential sale than the next six NFL owners on our list and that includes Jerry Jones, David Tepper and Stan Kroenke.

It would provide him with a tremendous level of influence, even as a first-year NFL owner. Given his connections in retail, that could also serve as a connection for the league to use to generate more revenue in the future.

Richest owners in NFL

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers – $16.7 billion

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper easily led a majority of his fellow NFL owners before the COVID-19 pandemic. He had an estimated net worth of $13 billion in 2020, far more than the third-richest owner (Jerry Jones, $8.6 billion). Even more impressively, Tepper’s net worth was greater than that of Robert Kraft ($6.6 billion) and Arthur Blank ($6.1 million) combined.

Tepper stood on even higher ground in 2021. Forbes estimates his net worth at $14.5 billion, a stunning 21% increase. He wasn’t shy about donating some of his money this past year, either. He donated more than $20 million to COVID-19 relief, crated $567,000 in scholarships at the University of South Carolina, provided school supplies for 15,000 children.

Even after all those donations and a disappointing 2021 season by the Panthers, Tepper still saw his net worth skyrocket. It’s fair to say his earnings will rise even higher in the years to come.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys – $11.5 billion

It should come as no surprise to see Jones list among the richest NFL owners. Before the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys sat atop Forbes’ list of most valuable NFL franchises at an astonishing $6.5 billion. It’s part of the reason why Jones created Jerry’s World and The Star in Frisco. With the Cowboys now back as a contender, expect that franchise value to skyrocket.

San Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams – $10.7 billion

The decision to relocate the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles is paying off for Stan Kroenke, but it’s going to come at a higher price tag than he initially expected. Years after the franchise abruptly left St. Louis, the city’s lawsuit against Kroenke cost him a $790 million settlement. Of course, that’s not much for an owner of an NFL team that just won the Super Bowl. With the Rams taking an all-in approach and gaining popularity, Kroenke’s net worth is soaring as is the franchise value.

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots – $8.3 billion

After buying the New England Patriots for $172 million in 19994, Robert Kraft now oversees a franchise worth approximately $5 billion. Even after the departure of Tom Brady, the Patrios’ value soars and Kraft is enjoying the benefits from it all. Incredibly, his $8.3 billion makes him one of the richest NFL owners but he’ll barely have a fraction of Rob Walton’s total earnings.

Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins – $8.2 billion

Even before the Miami Grand Prix, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was among the wealthiest of his peers. Following the event right outside Hard Rock Stadium, there’s even more money in his pocket. The Miami GP reportedly generated as much money for Ross as he receives for the entire Dolphins’ home season. Of course, he is being investigated by the NFL and any validity to allegations of offering a coach bribes to lose games might result in a forced sale.

Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars – $7.1 billion

While the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise value is estimated at $2.8 billion, 26th in the NFL, it’s only a fraction of the wealth Shad Khan has built up over the years. A new $120 million practice facility is in development and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence providing a new face for this franchise, Khan’s net worth and the team’s value will likely rise in the coming years. He just needs to avoid Urban Meyer-like debacles to avoid hurting this team’s value.

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons – $6.7 billion net worth

Arthur Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, bought the Atlanta Falcons for $545 million in 2002. Despite some of the team’s poor fortune on the field, the Falcons’ franchise value is soaring each year. He’s one of the most distinguished owners in the NFL and his team plays in a state-of-the-art stadium.

NFL owners net worth