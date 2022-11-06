Washington Commanders sale expected to reach $7 billion

Team owner Dan Snyder has insisted for years that the Washington Commanders would never go up for sale. As they say, never say never. Legitimate reports leaked last week of the franchise’s eventual sale, thanks to Snyder himself hiring a bank to help sell the team.

The last time an NFL franchise went up for sale, we saw the Denver Broncos set new records as the most expensive sale in North American sports history at a staggering $4.65 billion.

While the Broncos sale was impressive, the Commanders are expected to bring in nearly double that amount.

Washington Commanders sale generating tons of interest

Any time an NFL franchise becomes available, we see potential buyers come in from all areas of the world. This time around, names such as Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z have been linked, but it’s the expected sale price that’s truly hard to believe.

According to Ian Rapoport, the price of the Commanders could get into the $7 billion range. This would shatter the previous record of North American sports franchise sales, set by the Broncos, but it also would top the entire sports world in sale prices. The F.C. Chelsea soccer club currently holds the highest mark at $5.3 million.

Yet, in a deal this big and complex, a sale agreement won’t happen overnight. With a league meeting set for the offseason in March, potential bidders will have plenty of time to get their ducks in a row.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk passes along, “at least six credible” majority owners are looking into a potential purchase of the Washington franchise. While it may take a long time to get done, it appears the Commanders could actually be in the process of changing hands after years of their fanbase hoping for the Snyders to be removed as owners, even if Jerry Jones doesn’t agree.

