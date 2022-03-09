fbpx
Published March 9, 2022

Washington Commanders schedule: Offseason of questions coming up

Vincent Frank

Washington Commanders schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

  • Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
  • Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders roster outlook

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Washington Commanders keeping and starting these key players:

Washington Football Team season results (7-10 record)

Week 1 — Washington Football Team lost at home 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Chargers -1.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +100, Chargers -120
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Chargers 23

Week 2 — Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants at home, 31-29

  • When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
  • Spread: Washington -3.0
  • Moneyline: N/A
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Giants 23

Week 3 — Washington Football Team loses to Buffalo Bills on road, 43-21

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buffalo -7.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Buffalo (-450), Washington (+350)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Washington 17

Week 4 — Washington Football Team beats Atlanta Falcons, 34-30

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Washington -1.5
  • Moneyline: Falcons +100; Washington -120
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Washington 23

Week 5 — Washington Football Team lose to New Orleans Saints, 33-22

  • When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Saints -1.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +105; Saints -125
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 24, Saints 20

Week 6 — Washington Football Team loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chiefs 7.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +260; Chiefs -330
  • Over/under: 55.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 20

Week 7 — Washington Football Team loses to Green Bay Packers, 24-10

  • When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -9.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +340; Packers -450
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Washington 14

Week 8 — Washington Football Team loses to Denver Broncos, 17-10

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Broncos -3.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +135; Broncos -165
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Week 8 prediction: Broncos 20, Washington 17

Week 10 — Washington Football Team beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19

  • When: Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +340; Buccaneers -450
  • Over/under: 51.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Washington 20

Week 11 — Washington Football Team 27, Panthers 21

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Panthers 3.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +155; Panthers -180
  • Over/under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Panthers 16

Weel 12 — Washington Football Team beats Seattle Seahawks, 17-15

  • When: Monday, November 29 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Point spread: Pick
  • Moneyline: Washington +100; Seahawks -120
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Seahawks 23

Week 13 — Washington Football Team beats Last Vegas Raiders, 17-15

  • When: Sunday, December 5 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Raiders -1.5
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +110; Raiders -130
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20
Week 14 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 27-20

  • When: Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -4.0
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Moneyline: Washington +165; Cowboys -200
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 24, Washington 20

Week 15 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17

  • When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Point spread: Eagles -2.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +115; Eagles -135
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Eagles 13

Week 16 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 56-14

  • When: Sunday, December 26 at 8:20 PM ET
  • Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +375, Cowboys -500
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 38, Washington 17

Week 17 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16

  • When: Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Point spread: Eagles 3.5
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Moneyline: Washington +155; Eagles -185
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 26, Washington 20

Week 18 — Washington Football Team beats New York Giants, 22-7

  • When: Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM
  • Point spread: Washington -7.0
  • Over/under: 38.0
  • Moneyline: Giants +250; Washington -300
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 20, Giants 17

