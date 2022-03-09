Washington Commanders schedule: Offseason of questions coming up

Washington Commanders schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders roster outlook

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Washington Commanders keeping and starting these key players:

Washington Football Team season results (7-10 record)

Week 1 — Washington Football Team lost at home 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS Spread: Chargers -1.0

Chargers -1.0 Moneyline: Washington +100, Chargers -120

Washington +100, Chargers -120 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Chargers 23

Week 2 — Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants at home, 31-29

When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network

Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network Spread: Washington -3.0

Washington -3.0 Moneyline: N/A

N/A Over/under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Giants 23

Week 3 — Washington Football Team loses to Buffalo Bills on road, 43-21

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Buffalo -7.0 (BetMGM)

Buffalo -7.0 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Buffalo (-450), Washington (+350)

Buffalo (-450), Washington (+350) Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Washington 17

Week 4 — Washington Football Team beats Atlanta Falcons, 34-30

When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Washington -1.5

Washington -1.5 Moneyline: Falcons +100; Washington -120

Falcons +100; Washington -120 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Washington 23

Week 5 — Washington Football Team lose to New Orleans Saints, 33-22

When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Saints -1.5

Saints -1.5 Moneyline: Washington +105; Saints -125

Washington +105; Saints -125 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 24, Saints 20

Week 6 — Washington Football Team loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13

When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Chiefs 7.0

Chiefs 7.0 Moneyline: Washington +260; Chiefs -330

Washington +260; Chiefs -330 Over/under: 55.5

55.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 20

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Week 7 — Washington Football Team loses to Green Bay Packers, 24-10

When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Packers -9.5

Packers -9.5 Moneyline: Washington +340; Packers -450

Washington +340; Packers -450 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Washington 14

Week 8 — Washington Football Team loses to Denver Broncos, 17-10

When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Broncos -3.5 Moneyline: Washington +135; Broncos -165

Washington +135; Broncos -165 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Week 8 prediction: Broncos 20, Washington 17

Week 10 — Washington Football Team beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19

When: Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5

Buccaneers -9.5 Moneyline: Washington +340; Buccaneers -450

Washington +340; Buccaneers -450 Over/under: 51.5

51.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Washington 20

Week 11 — Washington Football Team 27, Panthers 21

When: Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Panthers 3.5

Panthers 3.5 Moneyline: Washington +155; Panthers -180

Washington +155; Panthers -180 Over/under: 43.0

43.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Panthers 16

Weel 12 — Washington Football Team beats Seattle Seahawks, 17-15

When: Monday, November 29 at 8:15 PM EST

Monday, November 29 at 8:15 PM EST Point spread: Pick

Pick Moneyline: Washington +100; Seahawks -120

Washington +100; Seahawks -120 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Seahawks 23

Week 13 — Washington Football Team beats Last Vegas Raiders, 17-15

When: Sunday, December 5 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, December 5 at 4:05 PM EST Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Raiders -1.5 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Moneyline: Washington +110; Raiders -130

Washington +110; Raiders -130 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20

Week 14 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 27-20

When: Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 PM EST Point spread: Cowboys -4.0

Cowboys -4.0 Over/under: 48.0

48.0 Moneyline: Washington +165; Cowboys -200

Washington +165; Cowboys -200 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 24, Washington 20

Week 15 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17

When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Moneyline: Washington +115; Eagles -135

Washington +115; Eagles -135 Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Eagles 13

Week 16 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 56-14

When: Sunday, December 26 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 26 at 8:20 PM ET Point spread: Cowboys -10.5

Cowboys -10.5 Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Moneyline: Washington +375, Cowboys -500

Washington +375, Cowboys -500 Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 38, Washington 17

Week 17 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16

When: Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 PM ET Point spread: Eagles 3.5

Eagles 3.5 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Moneyline : Washington +155; Eagles -185

: Washington +155; Eagles -185 Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 26, Washington 20

Week 18 — Washington Football Team beats New York Giants, 22-7