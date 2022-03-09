Washington Commanders schedule: Offseason of questions coming up

Washington Commanders schedule: Opponents for 2022 season
- Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
- Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders roster outlook
Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Washington Commanders keeping and starting these key players:
- QB — Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
- RB — Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic
- WR — Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries
- TE — Logan Thomas, Sammis Reyes
- Defense — Washington Commanders are not ranked in the NFL this week.
Washington Football Team season results (7-10 record)
Week 1 — Washington Football Team lost at home 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM on CBS
- Spread: Chargers -1.0
- Moneyline: Washington +100, Chargers -120
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Chargers 23
Week 2 — Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants at home, 31-29
- When: Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network
- Spread: Washington -3.0
- Moneyline: N/A
- Over/under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Giants 23
Week 3 — Washington Football Team loses to Buffalo Bills on road, 43-21
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Buffalo -7.0 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Buffalo (-450), Washington (+350)
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Washington 17
Week 4 — Washington Football Team beats Atlanta Falcons, 34-30
- When: Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Washington -1.5
- Moneyline: Falcons +100; Washington -120
- Over/under: 48.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Washington 23
Week 5 — Washington Football Team lose to New Orleans Saints, 33-22
- When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Saints -1.5
- Moneyline: Washington +105; Saints -125
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 24, Saints 20
Week 6 — Washington Football Team loses to Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13
- When: Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Chiefs 7.0
- Moneyline: Washington +260; Chiefs -330
- Over/under: 55.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 38, Washington 20
Week 7 — Washington Football Team loses to Green Bay Packers, 24-10
- When: Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Packers -9.5
- Moneyline: Washington +340; Packers -450
- Over/under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Washington 14
Week 8 — Washington Football Team loses to Denver Broncos, 17-10
- When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 PM EST
- Point spread: Broncos -3.5
- Moneyline: Washington +135; Broncos -165
- Over/under: 44.5
- Week 8 prediction: Broncos 20, Washington 17
Week 10 — Washington Football Team beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19
- When: Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5
- Moneyline: Washington +340; Buccaneers -450
- Over/under: 51.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 38, Washington 20
Week 11 — Washington Football Team 27, Panthers 21
- When: Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Panthers 3.5
- Moneyline: Washington +155; Panthers -180
- Over/under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Panthers 16
Weel 12 — Washington Football Team beats Seattle Seahawks, 17-15
- When: Monday, November 29 at 8:15 PM EST
- Point spread: Pick
- Moneyline: Washington +100; Seahawks -120
- Over/under: 46.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 27, Seahawks 23
Week 13 — Washington Football Team beats Last Vegas Raiders, 17-15
- When: Sunday, December 5 at 4:05 PM EST
- Point spread: Raiders -1.5
- Over/under: 48.0
- Moneyline: Washington +110; Raiders -130
- Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 23, Washington 20
Week 14 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 27-20
- When: Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 PM EST
- Point spread: Cowboys -4.0
- Over/under: 48.0
- Moneyline: Washington +165; Cowboys -200
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 24, Washington 20
Week 15 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17
- When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Point spread: Eagles -2.5
- Over/under: 44.5
- Moneyline: Washington +115; Eagles -135
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 17, Eagles 13
Week 16 — Washington Football Team loses to Dallas Cowboys, 56-14
- When: Sunday, December 26 at 8:20 PM ET
- Point spread: Cowboys -10.5
- Over/under: 46.5
- Moneyline: Washington +375, Cowboys -500
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 38, Washington 17
Week 17 — Washington Football Team loses to Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16
- When: Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 PM ET
- Point spread: Eagles 3.5
- Over/under: 44.5
- Moneyline: Washington +155; Eagles -185
- Sportsnaut prediction: Eagles 26, Washington 20
Week 18 — Washington Football Team beats New York Giants, 22-7
- When: Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM
- Point spread: Washington -7.0
- Over/under: 38.0
- Moneyline: Giants +250; Washington -300
- Sportsnaut prediction: Washington 20, Giants 17