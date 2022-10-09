Titans win at Commanders with walk-off interception

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee’s David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line as the Titans escaped with a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md.

Long’s interception came on the game’s final play after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the final five minutes. It was the third straight win for Tennessee (3-2) and fourth consecutive loss for Washington (1-4).

Derrick Henry carried 28 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans, topping the 100-yard mark for the second straight week.

Ryan Tannehill shook off heavy pressure to complete 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Washington sacked Tannehill five times, including two by Montez Sweat.

Carson Wentz went 25-of-38 for 359 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders. Both of his scoring passes went to Dyami Brown, the first in his two NFL seasons.

But the Tennessee defense rose in the clutch, stopping Washington on 10 of its 11 third down plays.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot twice as he warded off an armed robbery attempt six weeks ago, made his NFL debut, carrying nine times for 22 yards.

Tennessee trailed 17-14 late in the third quarter when Tannehill scrambled away from a heavy rush and lofted a 61-yard completion to wide open Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The play set up a 1-yard touchdown vault by Henry, which put the Titans up for the duration, 21-17.

In the first half, Tennessee opened the scoring on its third possession, using consecutive screen passes to Henry for 24 yards and Dontrell Hilliard for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders retaliated with a 50-yard field goal from Joey Slye. And then Wentz followed with a 75-yard touchdown bomb over the top of the Titans defense to Brown.

But Tennessee regained the lead with an 81-yard, 15-play drive that chewed 6:57 off the clock. Henry’s 1-yard scoring carry put the Titans up 14-10 at the half.

Washington regained the lead when Brown made a one-handed touchdown grab on a play that covered 30 yards in the third quarter.

