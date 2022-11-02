Washington Commanders officially start process to sell franchise: 3 possible buyers

The pressure from Congress, local attorney generals, the NFL, and the media has worked, and the Washington Commanders organization is headed toward being sold by embattled owner Daniel Snyder.

There has been speculation for months that various NFL owners could move to force Snyder out of their fraternity of franchise bosses, over sexual misconduct allegations in his organization that has been a public relations nightmare for the league. A report a few weeks ago even claimed the Commanders’ boss foresaw that possibility and had private investigators dig up dirt on his contemporaries to use in an eventual battle to hold on to his majority ownership.

However, it seems that Snyder has decided to avoid any future drama, and has begun the process to end his tenure as an NFL owner.

Related: Washington Commanders schedule – Kirk Cousins and Vikings visit in Week 9

On Wednesday, the organization released a statement informing the public that they have hired Bank of America Securities to oversee the process of taking bids for a potential sale of the team.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.” – Commanders statement on hiring BofA Securities

Possible candidates to buy Washington Commanders

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Owning an NFL franchise is at the peak of showcasing one’s wealth, as well as one of the best investments to add to a portfolio. However, football franchises are extremely expensive and only a few of the world’s richest individuals would be able to secure a deal for a team like the Washington Commanders.

With that in mind, here are three billionaires that could look into buying the Commanders.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder

Amazon creator Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men on the planet and his name has been tossed around as a possible candidate to purchase the Phoenix Suns. It seems like just a matter of time before the league’s fraternity of owners adds one of the wealthiest people alive. Now may be the time for Bezos to become a part of the NFL.

Jeff Bezos net worth: $125.9 billion

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Lerner, Washington Nationals owner

Ted Lerner is synonymous with the Washington sports scene. He is a billionaire real estate developer from Washington, D.C., and purchased the Washington Nationals in 2006. Taking the team to their first World Series victory in 2019. Lerner is the best fit when it comes to wealth and regional ties.

Ted Lerner net worth: $6.1

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is no longer the global influencer it once was and is losing money on a level it never has before. The tech entrepreneur may see that his creation is a sinking ship and investing in an NFL franchise is a far safer bet at this point as he closes in on 40.