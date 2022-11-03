Jeff Bezos interested in buying the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder

Jeff Bezos is primarily known for his role as the richest man in the world and being the founder of Amazon. However, Bezos has had his hand in the sports world over the years by showing interest in purchasing multiple professional teams in North America.

We can now add the Washington Commanders to that list. According to a report from Charlotte Triggs and Natasha Dye of People, Bezos is interested in purchasing the NFL’s Washington Commmanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder.

“Bezos is considering making the purchase ‘possibly in partnership’ with Jay-Z, according to the insider. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.” Report on Jeff Bezos’ interest in buying the Washington Commanders

It was earlier this week that Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced that they were exploring the possibility of selling the NFL franchise following years of scandals involving the former. This comes amid the federal government opening up a criminal investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Snyder and the organization.

Jeff Bezos’ interest in the Washington Commanders is nothing new

Back in February of 2021, it was reported that Bezos had interest in buying the then-Washington Football Team before their name change. At that point, Snyder had no interest in selling the team.

Things have changed since for both Snyder and the Maryland-based NFL franchise. He has been the subject of multiple investigations, both from the United States Government and the league itself, due to multiple allegations of workplace misconduct. Most recently, these alleged financial wrongdoings have caught the eye of the federal government.

“The sources said prosecutors are focused on several areas, and that the inquiry was triggered by a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission and several attorneys general in April that alleged deceptive business practices. Attorneys general in Virginia and Washington, D.C., also are investigating allegations of financial impropriety.” Report on Washington Commanders facing criminal investigation from the feds

As for Bezos himself, we previously mentioned him as a potential buyer of the Commanders once it became known that the NFL franchise could be on the market. Bezos boasts a net worth of $125.9 billion and is the richest man in the world. He’s also been linked to several sports franchises in the past.

In their latest valuation of NFL franchises, Forbes reports that the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion. That’s the sixth-highest figure in the league.

Just recently, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion. They were worth an estimated $3.75 billion before the sale.

If Jeff Bezos were to partner with Jay-Z, it would make for the richest ownership group in the sports world. The hip-hop artist and entrepreneur is said to be worth $1.3 billion, meaning that he’d have a minority stake in the organization.