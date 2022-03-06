Jeff Bezos reportedly interested in buying surprise NFL team

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The looming Denver Broncos sale will go down as the most ever spent on an NFL team. However, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could easily topple it if another franchise becomes available in the future.

When news first broke that the Broncos could be put up for sale, initial speculation suggested Bezos could buy Denver’s NFL team. But that was quickly shot down, with Bezos reportedly not interested in buying the club.

Jeff Bezos net worth: $171.4 billion

Instead, many thought he might want the Washington Commanders. He bought The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013. Just seven years later, Washington’s top paper first revealed the Commanders’ toxic organizational culture under owner Daniel Snyder that led to a $10 million fine.

With Snyder now facing direct allegations of sexual harassment, the NFL is launching a second investigation amid mounting pressure from Congress. As a result, there’s now a growing belief that any evidence backing the claims made against Snyder could lead to his removal.

The Commanders seemed like a natural target for Bezos, who would easily be the richest owner in American sports and would win any bidding war. However, a different NFL team might be on his radar.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, Bezos is believed to be more interested in purchasing the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the death of Paul Allen in October 2018, the Seahawks were left to the Paul G. Allen Trust. Jody Allen, Paul’s sister, now serves as the chair of the franchise and vowed not to sell in 2019.

Of course, Bezos has the patience to wait things out with the hope the Seahawks are eventually put up for sale. Buying the team from a trust would be the preferred route because the trust is prioritizing the best offer, giving Bezos a huge advantage.

If it’s made clear that the Seahawks will be staying in the Allen family for years to come, then Bezos could make a run at the Commanders if the NFL forces Snyder to sell the team.