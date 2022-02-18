Former U.S. Attorney to investigate Dan Snyder, release findings

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL hired former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to conduct its investigation into the latest allegations made against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Crucially, the NFL said it will release a written report to the public. When the franchise hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to investigate initial allegations of a culture of sexual harassment in its workplace, her complete findings were never released.

White previously worked with the NFL to investigate sexual and racial harassment allegations against Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who eventually sold the team in 2018.

In a House Oversight Committee roundtable earlier this month, six former team employees testified about Washington’s misogynistic workplace culture. Among the most explosive new allegations came from Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing coordinator and cheerleader who said Snyder placed his hand on her thigh during a work dinner in 2006 and later tried to push her into a limousine outside the restaurant.

Johnston also claimed that Snyder demanded a photo of her in lingerie taken for a promotional calendar be sent to him before it was edited or altered for the calendar.

Snyder has denied the new allegations, while saying previous claims had already been investigated.

In a release Friday, though, the teams says it welcomes the investigation.

“The Washington Commanders are pleased that the NFL has appointed Mary Jo White to look into the recent allegations made by Tiffani Johnson. The Commanders have always been intent on having a full and fair investigation of this matter conducted, and to releasing the results of that investigation. Given the Team’s confidence in Ms. White’s ability to conduct such a full and fair investigation, the Commanders will not separately pursue an investigation, and will cooperage fully with Ms. White.”

Some of the witnesses who spoke out earlier this month placed blame on the NFL for not punishing Snyder and the Commanders more following the Wilkinson investigation. In 2021, the team was fined $10 million, and Snyder was forced to cede — temporarily — day-to-day operational control of the team.

“The NFL is now complicit in this scandal,” Washington’s director of marketing Melanie Coburn told Congress. “Ten months, more than 120 witnesses and nothing. Roger Goodell’s claim that he was trying to protect us is outrageous and cowardly. The public optics of him caring is appalling. Goodell betrayed every woman who suffered harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team.”

