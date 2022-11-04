Geno Smith’s impending free agency is now a serious problem for Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith is having an MVP-caliber season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and it is starting to set up a major problem for the team in the spring of 2023.

Along with the New York Giants, the Seahawks have turned into one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 NFL season. Without a doubt, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has been key in the team’s unexpected success. However, the Seahawks being in first place in the NFC West is due to Geno Smith and his leadership over one of the best offenses in football.

the 32-year-old veteran is first in completion percentage, tied for fifth in touchdown passes (13), and is fourth in the league in passer and quarterback rating. Two of the key indicators of how efficient a signal-caller is. The former New York Jets draft bust has gone from QB battle in camp to one of the best at his position during the season.

However, there is a brewing problem on the horizon for the Seahawks. Since they did not have faith in Smith being a starter this season — and with good reason — the team signed him to a one-year deal worth just $3.5 million. Meaning he will be a free agent this offseason and the team can’t slap a franchise tag on him.

How much will the Seattle Seahawks have to pony up to keep Geno Smith?

The QB spot is one of the most important in the sport and garners the biggest contracts. Meaning the Seahawks are likely going to have to give Smith a massive pay raise or lose him in the offseason. Smith was asked about that fact this week, and the nine-year veteran tip-toed around the difficult situation that awaits both him and the organization next year.

“I don’t really live my life like that. I’m always focused on what I’ve got to do today and tomorrow. Those things will come. Time will tell. Time will tell with all that. But for me, I’ve just got to stay focused on what I’m doing in here and that’s working hard and leading this team and going out there and competing to get wins.” – Geno Smith on impending free agency (h/t Pro Football Talk)

Geno Smith has a really good situation in Seattle with a budding star running back in Walker III, and a terrific duo of receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, this is his final chance at a massive contract in the league, and he needs to make the most of the opportunity.

Smith will not be getting a contract that pays him anywhere near the elites of the sport like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. However, he does have a lot of leverage and can get a deal a couple of rungs below that. Similar to players like Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill, who are making $32 million and $29.5 million, respectively, this season.

Yet, it could prove difficult to pay Smith that sort of money after the team recently gave Lockett and Metcalf pricey extensions. It means the organization may need to trade one of them and Jamal Adams or Quandre Diggs to free up space.

Geno Smith stats (2022): 1,924 yards, 13 TD, 3 INT, 107.2 rating

A three-year deal worth $90-plus million is likely in the QB’s future.