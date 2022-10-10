Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. We’ll also provide you with waiver wire options to replace injured players and evaluate the best fantasy matchups in Week 6.

Before diving into our Week 6 fantasy football rankings, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye weeks – Week 6

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

Here are our Week 6 fantasy football rankings.

Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

The Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Royals game delivers the top two quarterbacks in our Week 6 fantasy rankings. Beyond Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, we’re rolling the dice on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is slowly regaining its form and the recipe to accelerate that is a matchup gainst a Pittsburgh Steelers defense coughing up 287.6 pass ypg to quarterbacks.

Turning the spotlight to quarterbacks with favorable matchups in Week 6, Kirk Cousins takes the field against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL (Miami Dolphins) and the Justin Jefferson-Adam Thielen duo is more than enough to exploit it. Week 6 could also be the time when Kyler Murray delivers video-game-like numbers, facing a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has already allowed nine passing touchdowns and a 106.6 passer rating this season. It’s an even more favorable game script in a projected shootout, which makes Geno Smith an underrated option.

As for the quarterbacks we’re staying away from in DFS and tempering expectations in season-long fantasy leagues, Justin Herbert could be without Keenan Allen in Week 6 against a Denver Broncos secondary allowing just 176.6 pass ypg with a 1.8% touchdown rate and a 62.9% completion rate. There is also no reason to trust a struggling Matt Stafford right now, especially against an above-average Carolina Panthers defense.

Fantasy RB rankings – Week 5

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Jonathan Taylor (Q) vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Saquon Barkley vs Baltimore Ravens 3 Leonard Fournette @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Dalvin Cook @ Miami Dolphins 5 Christian McCaffrey @ Los Angeles Rams 6 Nick Chubb vs New England Patriots 7 Austin Ekeler vs Denver Broncos 8 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Cleveland Browns 9 Alvin Kamara vs Cincinnati Bengals 10 Kenneth Walker III vs Arizona Cardinals 11 Melvin Gordon @ Los Angeles Chargers 12 Jeff Wilson Jr @ Atlanta Falcons 13 Aaron Jones vs New York Jets 14 Joe Mixon @ New Orleans Saints 15 Raheem Mostert vs Minnesota Vikings 16 James Conner (Q) @ Seattle Seahawks 17 David Montgomery vs Washington Commanders 18 J.K. Dobbins @ New York Giants 19 Miles Sanders vs Dallas Cowboys 20 Travis Etienne Jr @ Indianapolis Colts 21 Breece Hall @ Green Bay Packers 22 Ezekiel Elliott @ Philadelphia Eagles 23 Devin Singletary @ Kansas City Chiefs 24 A.J. Dillon vs New York Jets 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Buffalo Bills 0.5 PPR scoring for Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

If Jonathan Taylor is healthy, Week 6 is a ripe opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts to get revenge against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fantasy managers won’t forget about the underwhelming 63-yard performance in Week 2, but these teams play differently at Indianapolis. Plus, Jacksonville has allowed 326 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the past two games.

Right below Taylor in our Week 6 fantasy running back rankings are Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. The Baltimore Ravens’ defense allows 5 yards per rush this season and Barkley is a lock for 20-plus touches, receiving some of the same check-down passes we saw from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Regarding Fourntte, Brady has now provided his 6-foot running back with 17 receptions in the last two games, delivering 50-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in both contests. Against a bad Pittsburgh defense, we’ll take that usage and pair it with the touchdown upside Fournette provides.

Among our favorite matchup plats at running back at Week 5, Rhamondre Stevenson and Melvin Gordon could deliver huge performances. With Damien Harris injured, the New England Patriots will make Stevenson the centerpiece of their ground game. It comes at the perfect time because the Cleveland Browns just allowed 440 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks. Likewise, Gordon squares off against a Los Angeles Chargers front with 495 rushing yards and 6.1 ypr surrendered in the last three games.

As for the rest of our fantasy football rankings at running back, James Conner is moved down until we’re confident he will receive a full workload in Week 6. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. surpasses James Robinson because he looks like the better player (4.9 ypr vs 4.1 ypr) and his involvement in the passing game can’t be ignored. One final play we recommend, David Montgomery against a Commanders’ defense allowing 110.6 rush ypg.

Fantasy Football Rankings – Week 6 wide receivers

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Justin Jefferson @ Miami Dolphins 2 Cooper Kupp vs Carolina Panthers 3 Stefon Diggs @ Kansas City Chiefs 4 Ja’Marr Chase @ New Orleans Saints 5 Mike Evans @ Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Tyreek Hill (Q) vs Minnesota Vikings 7 A.J. Brown vs Dallas Cowboys 8 Deebo Samuel @ Atlanta Falcons 9 CeeDee Lamb @ Philadelphia Eagles 10 Chris Godwin @ Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Marquise Brown @ Seattle Seahawks 12 Courtland Sutton @ Los Angeles Chargers 13 Tee Higgins @ New Orleans Saints 14 Gabriel Davis @ Kansas City Chiefs 15 Amari Cooper vs New England Patriots 16 Tyler Lockett vs Arizona Cardinals 17 Jaylen Waddle vs Minnesota Vikings 18 Mike Williams vs Denver Broncos 19 Michael Pittman Jr vs Jacksonville Jaguars 20 D.K. Metcalf vs Arizona Cardinals 21 DeVonta Smith vs Dallas Cowboys 22 Curtis Samuel @ Chicago Bears 23 Michael Thomas (Q) vs Cincinnati Bengals 24 Christian Kirk @ Indianapolis Colts 25 Darnell Mooney vs Washington Commanders 26 Diontae Johnson vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 Adam Thielen @ Miami Dolphins 28 Terry McLaurin @ Chicago Bears 29 Brandon Aiyuk vs Atlanta Falcons 30 Jerry Jeudy @ Los Angeles Chargers 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster vs Buffalo Bills 32 Randall Cobb vs New York Jets 33 Drake London vs San Francisco 49ers 34 Rashod Bateman @ New York Giants 35 Allen Lazard vs New York Jets Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Justin Jefferson reclaims his spot atop our fantasy football rankings. The Minnesota Vikings fed him the football early against the Chicago Bears and to the surprise of no one it ignited the offense. It needs to be the same game plan in Week 6, especially because the Miami Dolphins are allowing the third-highest yards per pass attempt (8.3), the fifth-most passing yards per game (276.8) and the fifth-most yards after catch (583).

Diving into our top-10 fantasy WR rankings, we’re in wait-and-see mode with Tyreek Hill. Spotted in a walking boot following Sunday’s loss, we’ll consider him questionable to play in Week 6 until there is further clarity. If he can’t go, then Jaylen Waddle vaults up our fantasy football rankings. Otherwise, the lack of consistency from him in recent weeks slides him down the list significantly. As for the Ja’Marr Chase vs Marshon Lattimore matchup, Lattimore grades out as PFF’s 80th-best cornerback on the season. Tee Higgins, if healthy, is also high in our Week 6 rankings because he faces Paulson Adebo (158.3 passer rating allowed).

We’re not starting D.J. Moore, outside of the deepest leagues, until we know what he looks like with P.J. Walker. From everything we’ve seen from Walker in his time in the NFL, expectations our low. Another high-end player we’re low on is Drake London. While the San Francisco 49ers are hurting at cornerback, they will still have Charvarius Ward out there and he is exceptional in coverage.

Among our favorite plays in Week 6, Darnell Mooney squares off against a Washington Commanders’ secondary that allowed a 103.7 passer rating through its first five games. Justin Fields looks better as of late and the connection with Mooney against a secondary that makes a lot of mistakes, is enticing. Adam Thielen is a great play for the same reasons as Justin Jefferson, along with Curtis Samuel (32 receptions in five games).

Week 6 fantasy football sleepers – Wide Receivers

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets

Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants

Week 6 fantasy tight end rankings

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce vs Buffalo Bills 2 Mark Andrews @ New York Giants 3 George Kittle @ Atlanta Falcons 4 Dallas Goedert vs Dallas Cowboys 5 Tyler Higbee vs Carolina Panthers 6 Kyle Pitts (Q) vs San Francisco 49ers 7 Zach Ertz @ Seattle Seahawks 8 David Njoku vs New England Patriots 9 Hayden Hurst @ New Orleans Saints 10 Evan Engram @ Indianapolis Colts 11 Taysom Hill vs Cincinnati Bengals 12 Dawson Knox @ Kansas City Chiefs 13 Gerald Everett vs Denver Broncos 14 Pat Freiermuth vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 Robert Tonyan vs New York Jets 16 Tyler Conklin @ Green Bay Packers 17 Will Dissly vs Arizona Cardinals 18 Noah Fant vs Arizona Cardinals 19 Irv Smith Jr. @ Miami Dolphins Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 6 is like any other Sunday in the NFL with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews atop the fantasy tight end rankings. Andrews ranks second in the NFL in targets for tight ends (46), turning those into 349 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is a lock for 50-plus receiving yards and can usually deliver a touchdown.

It might come as a surprise to see Tyler Higbee vault up the fantasy football rankings, but it’s earned. He leads all NFL tight ends in targets (48) and receptions (33), becoming a go-to target for Stafford when Kupp is covered. Even if Higbee never finds the end zone, it’s hard to turn down five receptions and 40-plus receiving yards as the floor for a position.

Among the other recommended plays in Week 6, we’re spotlighting David Njoku. He’s delivered 250 receiving yards in the last three games receiving 23 targets from Jacoby Brissett during that stretch. As for Taysom Hill, we’re never going to see him replicate his Week 5 but production but the usage inside the 10-yard line and his role in the rushing attack can no longer be ignored.

Week 6 fantasy kicker rankings

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

