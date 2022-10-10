fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 10, 2022

Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Matt Johnson
Week 6 fantasy football rankings
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. We’ll also provide you with waiver wire options to replace injured players and evaluate the best fantasy matchups in Week 6.

Before diving into our Week 6 fantasy football rankings, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye weeks – Week 6

  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Tennessee Titans

Here are our Week 6 fantasy football rankings.

Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

Syndication: The Enquirer
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related: Week 6 waiver wire targets

Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Josh Allen@ Kansas City Chiefs
2Patrick Mahomes@ Pittsburgh Steelers
3Tom Brady@ Pittsburgh Steelers
4Lamar Jackson@ New York Giants
5Kyler Murray@ Seattle Seahawks
6Kirk Cousins@ Miami Dolphins
7Jalen Hurtsvs Dallas Cowboys
8Joe Burrow@ New Orleans Saints
9Justin Herbertvs Denver Broncos
10Aaron Rodgersvs New York Jets
11Geno Smithvs Arizona Cardinals
12Jimmy Garoppolo@ Atlanta Falcons
13Matthew Staffordvs Carolina Panthers
14Justin Fieldsvs Washington Commanders
15Russell Wilson@ Los Angeles Chargers
16Carson Wentz@ Chicago Bears
17Daniel Jonesvs Baltimore Ravens
18Trevor Lawrence@ Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Royals game delivers the top two quarterbacks in our Week 6 fantasy rankings. Beyond Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, we’re rolling the dice on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is slowly regaining its form and the recipe to accelerate that is a matchup gainst a Pittsburgh Steelers defense coughing up 287.6 pass ypg to quarterbacks.

NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place

Turning the spotlight to quarterbacks with favorable matchups in Week 6, Kirk Cousins takes the field against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL (Miami Dolphins) and the Justin Jefferson-Adam Thielen duo is more than enough to exploit it. Week 6 could also be the time when Kyler Murray delivers video-game-like numbers, facing a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has already allowed nine passing touchdowns and a 106.6 passer rating this season. It’s an even more favorable game script in a projected shootout, which makes Geno Smith an underrated option.

As for the quarterbacks we’re staying away from in DFS and tempering expectations in season-long fantasy leagues, Justin Herbert could be without Keenan Allen in Week 6 against a Denver Broncos secondary allowing just 176.6 pass ypg with a 1.8% touchdown rate and a 62.9% completion rate. There is also no reason to trust a struggling Matt Stafford right now, especially against an above-average Carolina Panthers defense.

Fantasy RB rankings – Week 5

NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Jonathan Taylor (Q)vs Jacksonville Jaguars
2Saquon Barkleyvs Baltimore Ravens
3Leonard Fournette@ Pittsburgh Steelers
4Dalvin Cook@ Miami Dolphins
5Christian McCaffrey@ Los Angeles Rams
6Nick Chubbvs New England Patriots
7Austin Ekelervs Denver Broncos
8Rhamondre Stevenson@ Cleveland Browns
9Alvin Kamaravs Cincinnati Bengals
10Kenneth Walker IIIvs Arizona Cardinals
11Melvin Gordon@ Los Angeles Chargers
12Jeff Wilson Jr@ Atlanta Falcons
13Aaron Jonesvs New York Jets
14Joe Mixon@ New Orleans Saints
15Raheem Mostertvs Minnesota Vikings
16James Conner (Q)@ Seattle Seahawks
17David Montgomeryvs Washington Commanders
18J.K. Dobbins@ New York Giants
19Miles Sandersvs Dallas Cowboys
20Travis Etienne Jr@ Indianapolis Colts
21Breece Hall@ Green Bay Packers
22Ezekiel Elliott@ Philadelphia Eagles
23Devin Singletary@ Kansas City Chiefs
24A.J. Dillonvs New York Jets
25Clyde Edwards-Helairevs Buffalo Bills
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

If Jonathan Taylor is healthy, Week 6 is a ripe opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts to get revenge against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fantasy managers won’t forget about the underwhelming 63-yard performance in Week 2, but these teams play differently at Indianapolis. Plus, Jacksonville has allowed 326 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the past two games.

Right below Taylor in our Week 6 fantasy running back rankings are Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. The Baltimore Ravens’ defense allows 5 yards per rush this season and Barkley is a lock for 20-plus touches, receiving some of the same check-down passes we saw from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Regarding Fourntte, Brady has now provided his 6-foot running back with 17 receptions in the last two games, delivering 50-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in both contests. Against a bad Pittsburgh defense, we’ll take that usage and pair it with the touchdown upside Fournette provides.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2022
Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2022

Among our favorite matchup plats at running back at Week 5, Rhamondre Stevenson and Melvin Gordon could deliver huge performances. With Damien Harris injured, the New England Patriots will make Stevenson the centerpiece of their ground game. It comes at the perfect time because the Cleveland Browns just allowed 440 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks. Likewise, Gordon squares off against a Los Angeles Chargers front with 495 rushing yards and 6.1 ypr surrendered in the last three games.

As for the rest of our fantasy football rankings at running back, James Conner is moved down until we’re confident he will receive a full workload in Week 6. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. surpasses James Robinson because he looks like the better player (4.9 ypr vs 4.1 ypr) and his involvement in the passing game can’t be ignored. One final play we recommend, David Montgomery against a Commanders’ defense allowing 110.6 rush ypg.

Fantasy Football Rankings – Week 6 wide receivers

NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Justin Jefferson@ Miami Dolphins
2Cooper Kuppvs Carolina Panthers
3Stefon Diggs@ Kansas City Chiefs
4Ja’Marr Chase@ New Orleans Saints
5Mike Evans@ Pittsburgh Steelers
6Tyreek Hill (Q)vs Minnesota Vikings
7A.J. Brownvs Dallas Cowboys
8Deebo Samuel@ Atlanta Falcons
9CeeDee Lamb@ Philadelphia Eagles
10Chris Godwin@ Pittsburgh Steelers
11Marquise Brown@ Seattle Seahawks
12Courtland Sutton@ Los Angeles Chargers
13Tee Higgins@ New Orleans Saints
14Gabriel Davis@ Kansas City Chiefs
15Amari Coopervs New England Patriots
16Tyler Lockettvs Arizona Cardinals
17Jaylen Waddlevs Minnesota Vikings
18Mike Williamsvs Denver Broncos
19Michael Pittman Jrvs Jacksonville Jaguars
20D.K. Metcalfvs Arizona Cardinals
21DeVonta Smithvs Dallas Cowboys
22Curtis Samuel@ Chicago Bears
23Michael Thomas (Q)vs Cincinnati Bengals
24Christian Kirk@ Indianapolis Colts
25Darnell Mooneyvs Washington Commanders
26Diontae Johnsonvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27Adam Thielen@ Miami Dolphins
28Terry McLaurin@ Chicago Bears
29Brandon Aiyukvs Atlanta Falcons
30Jerry Jeudy@ Los Angeles Chargers
31JuJu Smith-Schustervs Buffalo Bills
32Randall Cobbvs New York Jets
33Drake Londonvs San Francisco 49ers
34Rashod Bateman@ New York Giants
35Allen Lazardvs New York Jets
Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Justin Jefferson reclaims his spot atop our fantasy football rankings. The Minnesota Vikings fed him the football early against the Chicago Bears and to the surprise of no one it ignited the offense. It needs to be the same game plan in Week 6, especially because the Miami Dolphins are allowing the third-highest yards per pass attempt (8.3), the fifth-most passing yards per game (276.8) and the fifth-most yards after catch (583).

Diving into our top-10 fantasy WR rankings, we’re in wait-and-see mode with Tyreek Hill. Spotted in a walking boot following Sunday’s loss, we’ll consider him questionable to play in Week 6 until there is further clarity. If he can’t go, then Jaylen Waddle vaults up our fantasy football rankings. Otherwise, the lack of consistency from him in recent weeks slides him down the list significantly. As for the Ja’Marr Chase vs Marshon Lattimore matchup, Lattimore grades out as PFF’s 80th-best cornerback on the season. Tee Higgins, if healthy, is also high in our Week 6 rankings because he faces Paulson Adebo (158.3 passer rating allowed).

2022 NFL offense rankings: Josh Jacobs and Raiders offense catching fire
Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Josh Jacobs and Raiders offense catching fire

We’re not starting D.J. Moore, outside of the deepest leagues, until we know what he looks like with P.J. Walker. From everything we’ve seen from Walker in his time in the NFL, expectations our low. Another high-end player we’re low on is Drake London. While the San Francisco 49ers are hurting at cornerback, they will still have Charvarius Ward out there and he is exceptional in coverage.

Among our favorite plays in Week 6, Darnell Mooney squares off against a Washington Commanders’ secondary that allowed a 103.7 passer rating through its first five games. Justin Fields looks better as of late and the connection with Mooney against a secondary that makes a lot of mistakes, is enticing. Adam Thielen is a great play for the same reasons as Justin Jefferson, along with Curtis Samuel (32 receptions in five games).

Week 6 fantasy football sleepers – Wide Receivers

  • Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets
  • Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders
  • Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants

Week 6 fantasy tight end rankings

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Travis Kelcevs Buffalo Bills
2Mark Andrews@ New York Giants
3George Kittle@ Atlanta Falcons
4Dallas Goedertvs Dallas Cowboys
5Tyler Higbeevs Carolina Panthers
6Kyle Pitts (Q)vs San Francisco 49ers
7Zach Ertz@ Seattle Seahawks
8David Njokuvs New England Patriots
9Hayden Hurst@ New Orleans Saints
10Evan Engram@ Indianapolis Colts
11Taysom Hillvs Cincinnati Bengals
12Dawson Knox@ Kansas City Chiefs
13Gerald Everettvs Denver Broncos
14Pat Freiermuthvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15Robert Tonyanvs New York Jets
16Tyler Conklin@ Green Bay Packers
17Will Disslyvs Arizona Cardinals
18Noah Fantvs Arizona Cardinals
19Irv Smith Jr.@ Miami Dolphins
Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 6 is like any other Sunday in the NFL with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews atop the fantasy tight end rankings. Andrews ranks second in the NFL in targets for tight ends (46), turning those into 349 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is a lock for 50-plus receiving yards and can usually deliver a touchdown.

It might come as a surprise to see Tyler Higbee vault up the fantasy football rankings, but it’s earned. He leads all NFL tight ends in targets (48) and receptions (33), becoming a go-to target for Stafford when Kupp is covered. Even if Higbee never finds the end zone, it’s hard to turn down five receptions and 40-plus receiving yards as the floor for a position.

Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings 2022
Also Read:
Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings 2022

Among the other recommended plays in Week 6, we’re spotlighting David Njoku. He’s delivered 250 receiving yards in the last three games receiving 23 targets from Jacoby Brissett during that stretch. As for Taysom Hill, we’re never going to see him replicate his Week 5 but production but the usage inside the 10-yard line and his role in the rushing attack can no longer be ignored.

Week 6 fantasy kicker rankings

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants
  2. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens
  3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints
  7. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers
  8. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers
  9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns
  10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets
  11. Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  12. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens
  14. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
  15. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
10 longest field goals in NFL history
Also Read:
10 longest field goals in NFL history

Week 6 D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating best NFL defenses after Week 5
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating best NFL defenses after Week 5

Share: