Best NFL Week 6 fantasy football matchups, including Kyler Murray and Ja’Marr Chase

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 6? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap big fantasy rewards in Week 6.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Those who roster Kyler Murray should be up for a big fantasy turnout in Week 6. Facing the Seahawks, Murray has one of the best quarterback matchups on tap. The Seahawks defense is giving up 260 yards in passing per game as well as the highest QB rating allowed (106.3).

All Murray has to do is pass the ball with the likelihood it lands in the hands of his receivers on nearly every throw! This primes Murray to be one of the top fantasy QB starts in Week 6.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins

A little lower down in quarterback rankings, Kirk Cousins is poised to exploit his Week 6 fantasy matchup. He sports plenty of upside going against a terrible Miami defense that has allowed a whopping 307 passing yards on average per game. Cousins is a must-start and is a sneaky, more affordable QB play in Week 6 DFS lineups.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns

With Damien Harris sidelined (hamstring) Rhamondre Stevenson has one of the best fantasy matchups to exploit in Week 6. He will go up against a poor Browns’ run defense giving up the fourth-most RB fantasy points to date.

Throughout their last four games, the Browns have allowed a ridiculous 159.3 rushing yards per game, at the pace of 5.7 yards per carry, as well six RB touchdowns. Stevenson should absolutely feast on this amazing fantasy matchup.

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Another fantasy RB who is a must-start in Week 6 is Melvin Gordon. Gordon is due a big fantasy day playing a very washed-up Chargers defense. Check out these fantasy stats in regard to what the Chargers are giving up to opposing running backs in 2022 compared to 2021.

#Chargers defense (2021)

– 138.9 rush ypg allowed

– 4.6 ypr average

– 1.3 avg. rush TDs per game

– 5 games with 180+ rush yards allowde#BoltUp defense (Week 3-5)

– 165 rush yph allowed

– 6.1 ypr allowed

– 1.7 avg. rush TDs per game

– 1 200-yard game



Week 6: Melvin Gordon — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) October 10, 2022

Enough said. Gordon is a start ’em RB for Week 6 and an excellent DFS play as well.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Perhaps a fantasy sleeper for Week 6, Devin Singletary has an awesome matchup to exploit. He should take full advantage of a Kansas City defense that has allowed the third-most RB fantasy points over five games. This would include the Chiefs’ last folding to let Raiders RB Josh Jacobs rack up 193 yards and one TD. Incredible!

Those on the fence about starting Singletary should roll with him in Week 6.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins

Jefferson playing the Miami Dolphins is one of the top fantasy football matchups in Week 6. As we promoted Kirk Cousins to have a huge fantasy game, Jefferson will thrive with the Dolphins currently allowing 8.3 passing yards per attempt. This is the third-most in the NFL. Additionally, the Dolphins are giving up the fifth-most yards (583) after the catch.

Jefferson should be in line to make some massive catches which equate to fantasy points galore in Week 6.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Godwin’s Week 6 fantasy matchup is one worth salivating over. He and the Buccaneers should romp all over a weak Steelers unit on Sunday. Pittsburgh is currently giving up the most fantasy points and a league-high 221.6 yards to its opposing wide receivers. This matchup looks to be one that not only Godwin exploits but one in which Tom Brady will be a top fantasy QB for Week 6.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints

Chase has an amazing fantasy matchup on the books for Week 6. So, look for him and QB Joe Burrow to exploit a weak Saints’ secondary that has yielded the sixth-most yards (12.6) per completion. Additionally, Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo is allowing a 158.3 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus. The Bengals should sniff this busted coverage out real quickly, setting Chase up for a major fantasy performance in Week 6.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens

Darius Slayton is a sleeper WR for Week 6 with an ideal fantasy matchup against the Ravens. Daniel Jones last targeted Slayton seven times which was the most of any other Giants player. So, look for Jones to keep this pattern repeating against a Ravens defense that is allowing the third-most WR fantasy points in the NFL.

Slayton is an ideal start for a flex slot, as well as a cheap Week 6 DFS play.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

Those who roster Kittle may finally get that big breakout performance he is due. Kittle is a must-start with a top TE fantasy matchup against the Falcons in Week 6. Atlanta has struggled to defend its opposing tight ends and has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Kittle should be primed for an elite fantasy performance.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

For those streaming tight ends, Dissly has a great fantasy football matchup in Week 6. He’ll face the Cardinals that have given up 87.2 yards per game and three TDs on the season (third-most TE fantasy points). Geno Smith is playing lights out and he should continue to send a few targets Dissly’s way on Sunday. The potential for Dissly to make some big plays is definitely there.