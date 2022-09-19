Week 3 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 NFL season is already through two weeks of action and we’ve seen some incredible performances along the way. As we gather more information on the best players and defenses, it helps shape weekly fantasy football rankings.

Naturally, the NFL injury report and recent trends play a huge factor in how specific players are viewed. The Trey Lance injury pushes Jimmy Garoppolo into the starting lineup, which bodes well for Deebo Samuel but is a blow for Brandon Aiyuk. As for recent performances, a resurgent week from Aaron Jones and disappointment regarding Jonathan Taylor also influence Week 3 running back rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy football rankings by position.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 3

It should come as no surprise that Josh Allen sits atop the Week 3 fantasy football rankings. The Buffalo Bills quarterback faces a Miami Dolphins that was just torn to shreds by Lamar Jackson. Buffalo’s offensive line and weaponry are even better than Baltimore’s cast, putting Allen on the watch for a monster game.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts come in ahead of Justin Herbert for two reasons. First, Herbert is dealing with cartilage damage in his ribs that will make getting hit more painful. More importantly, the rushing ability of Jackson and Hurts dramatically raises their floor and they both have tasty matchups.

It’s another week with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both lower in our fantasy football rankings than the consensus. While a head-to-head battle could bring out the best of both quarterbacks, this is a daunting matchup. Defensively, Tampa Bay boasts the seventh-highest pressure rate (23.7%) and has allowed just a 54.6 passer rating with 10 sacks and 12 pass deflections in two games. Meanwhile, Brady enters this matchup on a cold streak and a depleted Buccaneers’ receiving corps is in for a battle against the Packers’ secondary. If there are alternatives, find someone else to start in Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers – Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Week 3 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Dalvin Cook vs Detroit Lions 2 Jonathan Taylor vs Kansas City Chiefs 3 D’Andre Swift @ Minnesota Vikings 4 Christian McCaffrey vs New Orleans Saints 5 Austin Ekeler vs Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Nick Chubb vs Pittsburgh Steelers 7 Saquon Barkley vs Dallas Cowboys 8 Leonard Fournette vs Green Bay Packers 9 Joe Mixon @ New York Jets 10 Derrick Henry vs Las Vegas Raiders 11 Alvin Kamara (Q) vs Carolina Panthers 12 Antonio Gibson vs Philadelphia Eagles 13 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Seattle Seahawks 14 Najee Harris @ Cleveland Browns 15 Aaron Jones @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 Javonte Williams vs San Francisco 49ers 17 Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ Indianapolis Colts 18 Miles Sanders @ Washington Commanders 19 Jeff Wilson Jr @ Denver Broncos 20 Ezekiel Elliott @ New York Giants 21 Rashaad Penny vs Atlanta Falcons 22 James Robinson @ Los Angeles Chargers 23 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Baltimore Ravens 24 David Montgomery vs Houston Texans 25 Dameon Pierce vs Chicago Bears 26 JK Dobbins (Q) @ New England Patriots 27 James Conner (Q) vs Los Angeles Rams 28 Josh Jacobs @ Tennessee Titans 29 Devin Singletary @ Miami Dolphins 30 Breece Hall vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

We love both running backs in the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings matchup. Neither defense is particularly strong against the run and we’ve already seen early this season that both offenses have the blocking and play-call to create open running lanes. Give Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift a hole, it can be a 50-plus yard run.

Among the favorite plays from the running back rankings for Week 3 are Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Fournette takes on a Packers’ defense that is allowing 5.6 yards per attempt and 153 rushing yards per game, making him the key to victory in Week 3. As for Gibson – 37 touches in two games – volume matters against a Philadelphia Eagles run that is susceptible to allowing explosive plays to running backs. Lastly, this is the Sunday when Pierce breaks out. The rookie took on 15 carries in Week 2 and there could be an even bigger workload in store now against a Bears’ run defense that already allowed 379 rushing yards.

There are quite a few running backs you’ll find lower in our Week 3 fantasy football rankings than elsewhere. While Aaron Jones is coming off a 170-yard performance, finding any room on the ground will be extraordinarily difficult facing Tampa Bay (86.5 ypg allowed). He is still an RB2 thanks to his pass-catching ability, which keeps AJ Dillon outside the top-30. There is also reason to be less optimistic for Najee Harris on Thursday Night Football, as he will be running into a defense that has allowed just 3.8 ypr and 147 total rushing yards in two games.

Fantasy football rankings Week 3 – Wide Receivers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Justin Jefferson vs Detroit Lions 2 Ja’Marr Chase @ New York Jets 3 Davante Adams @ Tennessee Titans 4 Tyreek Hill vs Buffalo Bills 5 Stefon Diggs @ Miami Dolphins 6 Cooper Kupp @ Arizona Cardinals 7 A.J. Brown @ Washington Commanders 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Minnesota Vikings 9 Deebo Samuel @ Denver Broncos 10 Keenan Allen (Q) vs Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Rashod Bateman vs New England Patriots 12 Terry McLaurin vs Philadelphia Eagles 13 Michael Pittman Jr (Q) vs Kansas City Chiefs 14 Jaylen Waddle vs Buffalo Bills 15 Michael Thomas vs Carolina Panthers 16 Mike Evans (Q) vs Green Bay Packers 17 Mike Williams vs Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Christian Kirk @ Los Angeles Chargers 19 Gabriel Davis @ Miami Dolphins 20 Diontae Johnson @ Cleveland Browns 21 Brandin Cooks @ Chicago Bears 22 Tee Higgins @ New York Jets 23 CeeDee Lamb @ New York Giants 24 D.J. Moore vs New Orleans Saints 25 Amari Cooper vs Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Chris Godwin (Q) vs Green Bay Packers 27 Allen Robinson @ Arizona Cardinals 28 Courtland Sutton vs San Francisco 49ers 29 Curtis Samuel vs Philadelphia Eagles 30 DK Metcalf vs Atlanta Falcons 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Indianapolis Colts 32 Drake London @ Seattle Seahawks 33 Garrett Wilson vs Cincinnati Bengals 34 Marquise Brown vs Los Angeles Rams 35 Jerry Jeudy vs San Francisco 49ers

Justin Jefferson will likely be No. 1 in the fantasy wide receiver rankings every Sunday except on his bye week. The talent is reminiscent of all-time greats and he is in an offense that is tailored to get him the football. Add in the fact he’s facing the Detroit Lions’ secondary (273.5 pass ypg allowed) and his selection is obvious. There’s also plenty of reason to anticipate Davante Adams rebounding after a disappointing Week 2 performance, while the Cincinnati Bengals are in a must-win game and they’ll want to feed Ja’Marr Chase after his post-game comments.

Moving down the Week 3 fantasy football rankings, Amon-Ra St. Brown proved his point. He became just the third player in NFL history with at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games and he is clearly the No. 1 receiver in this offense. It’s also time to fully commit to Rashod Bateman, who proved against Miami that he is the new big-play threat in this aerial attack and he can do far more than Marquise Brown ever did.

Mike Evans sits 16th for now, but there is a possible suspension looming. Even if he suits up, Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and Green Bay will find it much easier to shadow Evans than Justin Jefferson. We’d also advise fantasy managers to temper expectations for Allen Robinson, drawing a matchup against Byron Murphy Jr. after the Cardinals’ cornerback locked down Davante Adams.

In terms of Week 3 fantasy sleepers, the likes of Brandin Cooks, Curtis Samuel and rookie Garrett Wilson are intriguing options. If Houston keeps Cooks away from Jaylon Johnson and instead has him attack rookie Kyler Gordon, a 100-yard game is achievable. Samuel is coming off consecutive games with a touchdown and Wilson (14 targets in Week 2) clearly earned Joe Flacco’s trust.

Week 3 tight end rankings

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce @ Indianapolis Colts 2 Darren Waller @ Tennessee Titans 3 George Kittle @ Denver Broncos 4 Dallas Goedert @ Washington Commanders 5 Kyle Pitts @ Seattle Seahawks 6 Mark Andrews @ New England Patriots 7 Zach Ertz vs Los Angeles Rams 8 Tyler Higbee @ Arizona Cardinals 9 Dalton Schultz (Q) @ New York Giants 10 Pat Freiermuth @ Cleveland Browns 11 Dawson Knox @ Miami Dolphins 12 T.J. Hockenson @ Minnesota Vikings 13 Robert Tonyan @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 Hayden Hurst @ New York Jets 15 Albert Okwuegbunam vs San Francisco 49ers 16 Gerald Everett vs Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Tyler Conklin vs Cincinnati Bengals 18 Irv Smith Jr vs Detroit Lions 19 Hunter Henry vs Baltimore Ravens 20 Taysom Hill @ Carolina Panthers

Business as usual for Travis Kelce atop the Week 3 fantasy tight end rankings, especially against an Indianapolis Colts defense that plays with a vanilla scheme. Right behind him, Darren Waller is delivering a safe floor for fantasy managers and with vulnerabilities in the Tennessee Titans defense, 70 yards and a touchdown is doable.

As for Kyle Pitts, many are rightfully frustrated. The second-year tight end has just four receptions and 38 receiving yards heading into Week 3, a state line that he has the talent to achieve in a single quarter. While some might want to wave the white flag, Sunday is the perfect matchup for the Falcons’ offense to get right and that only happens if Pitts is a central focus of the passing game.

Mark Andrews remains his quarterback’s favorite target, but we must also consider recent history. In two matchups against Bill Belichick, Andrews has averaged just 41 receiving yards and he never found the end zone. This is the player Belichick will try to take out of the Ravens’ game plan, reducing Andrew’s ceiling and making him a player to avoid outside of season-long fantasy leagues.

Week 3 fantasy defense rankings