Published September 19, 2022

Week 3 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Matt Johnson
Week 3 fantasy football rankings
The 2022 NFL season is already through two weeks of action and we’ve seen some incredible performances along the way. As we gather more information on the best players and defenses, it helps shape weekly fantasy football rankings.

Naturally, the NFL injury report and recent trends play a huge factor in how specific players are viewed. The Trey Lance injury pushes Jimmy Garoppolo into the starting lineup, which bodes well for Deebo Samuel but is a blow for Brandon Aiyuk. As for recent performances, a resurgent week from Aaron Jones and disappointment regarding Jonathan Taylor also influence Week 3 running back rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy football rankings by position.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 3

Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Josh Allen@ Miami Dolphins
2Patrick Mahomes@ Indianapolis Colts
3Lamar Jackson@ New England Patriots
4Jalen Hurts@ Washington Commanders
5Justin Herbertvs Jacksonville Jaguars
6Kirk Cousinsvs Detroit Lions
7Kyler Murrayvs Los Angeles Rams
8Joe Burrow@ New York Jets
9Derek Carr@ Tennessee Titans
10Matthew Stafford@ Arizona Cardinals
11Russell Wilsonvs San Francisco 49ers
12Tom Bradyvs Green Bay Packers
13Carson Wentzvs Philadelphia Eagles
14Tua Tagovailoavs Buffalo Bills
15Aaron Rodgers@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16Trevor Lawrence@ Los Angeles Chargers
17Marcus Mariota@ Seattle Seahawks
18Matt Ryanvs Kansas City Chiefs
19Geno Smithvs Atlanta Falcons
20Jared Goff@ Minnesota Vikings
21Mac Jonesvs Baltimore Ravens
22Davis Mills@ Chicago Bears
23Ryan Tannehillvs Las Vegas Raiders
24Jameis Winston@ Carolina Panthers
25Jimmy Garoppolo@ Denver Broncos

It should come as no surprise that Josh Allen sits atop the Week 3 fantasy football rankings. The Buffalo Bills quarterback faces a Miami Dolphins that was just torn to shreds by Lamar Jackson. Buffalo’s offensive line and weaponry are even better than Baltimore’s cast, putting Allen on the watch for a monster game.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts come in ahead of Justin Herbert for two reasons. First, Herbert is dealing with cartilage damage in his ribs that will make getting hit more painful. More importantly, the rushing ability of Jackson and Hurts dramatically raises their floor and they both have tasty matchups.

It’s another week with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both lower in our fantasy football rankings than the consensus. While a head-to-head battle could bring out the best of both quarterbacks, this is a daunting matchup. Defensively, Tampa Bay boasts the seventh-highest pressure rate (23.7%) and has allowed just a 54.6 passer rating with 10 sacks and 12 pass deflections in two games. Meanwhile, Brady enters this matchup on a cold streak and a depleted Buccaneers’ receiving corps is in for a battle against the Packers’ secondary. If there are alternatives, find someone else to start in Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers – Quarterback

  • Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
  • Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Week 3 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Dalvin Cookvs Detroit Lions
2Jonathan Taylorvs Kansas City Chiefs
3D’Andre Swift@ Minnesota Vikings
4Christian McCaffreyvs New Orleans Saints
5Austin Ekelervs Jacksonville Jaguars
6Nick Chubbvs Pittsburgh Steelers
7Saquon Barkleyvs Dallas Cowboys
8Leonard Fournettevs Green Bay Packers
9Joe Mixon@ New York Jets
10Derrick Henryvs Las Vegas Raiders
11Alvin Kamara (Q)vs Carolina Panthers
12Antonio Gibsonvs Philadelphia Eagles
13Cordarrelle Pattersonvs Seattle Seahawks
14Najee Harris@ Cleveland Browns
15Aaron Jones@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16Javonte Williamsvs San Francisco 49ers
17Clyde Edwards-Helaire@ Indianapolis Colts
18Miles Sanders@ Washington Commanders
19Jeff Wilson Jr@ Denver Broncos
20Ezekiel Elliott@ New York Giants
21Rashaad Pennyvs Atlanta Falcons
22James Robinson@ Los Angeles Chargers
23Rhamondre Stevensonvs Baltimore Ravens
24David Montgomeryvs Houston Texans
25Dameon Piercevs Chicago Bears
26JK Dobbins (Q)@ New England Patriots
27James Conner (Q)vs Los Angeles Rams
28Josh Jacobs@ Tennessee Titans
29Devin Singletary@ Miami Dolphins
30Breece Hallvs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

We love both running backs in the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings matchup. Neither defense is particularly strong against the run and we’ve already seen early this season that both offenses have the blocking and play-call to create open running lanes. Give Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift a hole, it can be a 50-plus yard run.

Among the favorite plays from the running back rankings for Week 3 are Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Fournette takes on a Packers’ defense that is allowing 5.6 yards per attempt and 153 rushing yards per game, making him the key to victory in Week 3. As for Gibson – 37 touches in two games – volume matters against a Philadelphia Eagles run that is susceptible to allowing explosive plays to running backs. Lastly, this is the Sunday when Pierce breaks out. The rookie took on 15 carries in Week 2 and there could be an even bigger workload in store now against a Bears’ run defense that already allowed 379 rushing yards.

There are quite a few running backs you’ll find lower in our Week 3 fantasy football rankings than elsewhere. While Aaron Jones is coming off a 170-yard performance, finding any room on the ground will be extraordinarily difficult facing Tampa Bay (86.5 ypg allowed). He is still an RB2 thanks to his pass-catching ability, which keeps AJ Dillon outside the top-30. There is also reason to be less optimistic for Najee Harris on Thursday Night Football, as he will be running into a defense that has allowed just 3.8 ypr and 147 total rushing yards in two games.

Fantasy football rankings Week 3 – Wide Receivers

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Justin Jeffersonvs Detroit Lions
2Ja’Marr Chase@ New York Jets
3Davante Adams@ Tennessee Titans
4Tyreek Hillvs Buffalo Bills
5Stefon Diggs@ Miami Dolphins
6Cooper Kupp@ Arizona Cardinals
7A.J. Brown@ Washington Commanders
8Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Minnesota Vikings
9Deebo Samuel@ Denver Broncos
10Keenan Allen (Q)vs Jacksonville Jaguars
11Rashod Batemanvs New England Patriots
12Terry McLaurinvs Philadelphia Eagles
13Michael Pittman Jr (Q)vs Kansas City Chiefs
14Jaylen Waddlevs Buffalo Bills
15Michael Thomasvs Carolina Panthers
16Mike Evans (Q)vs Green Bay Packers
17Mike Williamsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
18Christian Kirk@ Los Angeles Chargers
19Gabriel Davis@ Miami Dolphins
20Diontae Johnson@ Cleveland Browns
21Brandin Cooks@ Chicago Bears
22Tee Higgins@ New York Jets
23CeeDee Lamb@ New York Giants
24D.J. Moorevs New Orleans Saints
25Amari Coopervs Pittsburgh Steelers
26Chris Godwin (Q)vs Green Bay Packers
27Allen Robinson@ Arizona Cardinals
28Courtland Suttonvs San Francisco 49ers
29Curtis Samuelvs Philadelphia Eagles
30DK Metcalfvs Atlanta Falcons
31JuJu Smith-Schuster@ Indianapolis Colts
32Drake London@ Seattle Seahawks
33Garrett Wilsonvs Cincinnati Bengals
34Marquise Brownvs Los Angeles Rams
35Jerry Jeudyvs San Francisco 49ers

Justin Jefferson will likely be No. 1 in the fantasy wide receiver rankings every Sunday except on his bye week. The talent is reminiscent of all-time greats and he is in an offense that is tailored to get him the football. Add in the fact he’s facing the Detroit Lions’ secondary (273.5 pass ypg allowed) and his selection is obvious. There’s also plenty of reason to anticipate Davante Adams rebounding after a disappointing Week 2 performance, while the Cincinnati Bengals are in a must-win game and they’ll want to feed Ja’Marr Chase after his post-game comments.

Moving down the Week 3 fantasy football rankings, Amon-Ra St. Brown proved his point. He became just the third player in NFL history with at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games and he is clearly the No. 1 receiver in this offense. It’s also time to fully commit to Rashod Bateman, who proved against Miami that he is the new big-play threat in this aerial attack and he can do far more than Marquise Brown ever did.

Mike Evans sits 16th for now, but there is a possible suspension looming. Even if he suits up, Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and Green Bay will find it much easier to shadow Evans than Justin Jefferson. We’d also advise fantasy managers to temper expectations for Allen Robinson, drawing a matchup against Byron Murphy Jr. after the Cardinals’ cornerback locked down Davante Adams.

In terms of Week 3 fantasy sleepers, the likes of Brandin Cooks, Curtis Samuel and rookie Garrett Wilson are intriguing options. If Houston keeps Cooks away from Jaylon Johnson and instead has him attack rookie Kyler Gordon, a 100-yard game is achievable. Samuel is coming off consecutive games with a touchdown and Wilson (14 targets in Week 2) clearly earned Joe Flacco’s trust.

Week 3 tight end rankings

Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Travis Kelce@ Indianapolis Colts
2Darren Waller@ Tennessee Titans
3George Kittle@ Denver Broncos
4Dallas Goedert@ Washington Commanders
5Kyle Pitts@ Seattle Seahawks
6Mark Andrews@ New England Patriots
7Zach Ertzvs Los Angeles Rams
8Tyler Higbee@ Arizona Cardinals
9Dalton Schultz (Q)@ New York Giants
10Pat Freiermuth@ Cleveland Browns
11Dawson Knox@ Miami Dolphins
12T.J. Hockenson@ Minnesota Vikings
13Robert Tonyan@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14Hayden Hurst@ New York Jets
15Albert Okwuegbunamvs San Francisco 49ers
16Gerald Everettvs Jacksonville Jaguars
17Tyler Conklinvs Cincinnati Bengals
18Irv Smith Jrvs Detroit Lions
19Hunter Henryvs Baltimore Ravens
20Taysom Hill@ Carolina Panthers

Business as usual for Travis Kelce atop the Week 3 fantasy tight end rankings, especially against an Indianapolis Colts defense that plays with a vanilla scheme. Right behind him, Darren Waller is delivering a safe floor for fantasy managers and with vulnerabilities in the Tennessee Titans defense, 70 yards and a touchdown is doable.

As for Kyle Pitts, many are rightfully frustrated. The second-year tight end has just four receptions and 38 receiving yards heading into Week 3, a state line that he has the talent to achieve in a single quarter. While some might want to wave the white flag, Sunday is the perfect matchup for the Falcons’ offense to get right and that only happens if Pitts is a central focus of the passing game.

Mark Andrews remains his quarterback’s favorite target, but we must also consider recent history. In two matchups against Bill Belichick, Andrews has averaged just 41 receiving yards and he never found the end zone. This is the player Belichick will try to take out of the Ravens’ game plan, reducing Andrew’s ceiling and making him a player to avoid outside of season-long fantasy leagues.

Week 3 fantasy defense rankings

