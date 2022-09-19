Ja’Marr Chase calls out Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff for failing to make in-game adjustments

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 2, few gave the Dallas Cowboys a chance to emerge victorious over a high-powered Cincinnati Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl a season ago. With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase facing a team forced to start their backup quarterback, what could go wrong?

Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong, did.

Cooper Rush was consistently able to find his open man, Burrow faced constant pressure, getting sacked six times, and the offense as a whole struggled to move the chains. Dallas outgained Cincinnati 337 yards to 254. Without Dak Prescott.

Needless to say, it was a mess. They got outcoached and outplayed, leading to a 20-17 loss.

After the game, Ja’Marr Chase, who recorded five catches for 54 yards on nine targets, made it clear what he feels needs to happen, or should have happened to prevent the loss.

“I just think people know how to adjust to us now. I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in game. Everybody knows what we’re going doing to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.” Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on falling short of expectations

Why Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals aren’t doomed

After becoming AFC Champions a season ago, the Bengals entered the 2022 season with sky-high expectations. All their key contributors have returned, and the front office addressed what was perceived to be their biggest weakness by adding three new starters along the offensive line.

Only, the ‘additions’ haven’t paid off. Burrow’s sack rate is at a new all-time high, and that’s after being sacked more than any other QB in 2021 when he was brought down 51 times. Now, Burrow’s already hit the turf 13 times and has a sack rate of 12.7%, compared to 8.9% last season.

However, it’s early, and there’s been a target on Cincinnati’s backs. Expect Burrow and the Bengals to figure out their protection issues down the stretch, but starting 0-2 is never a good look, for anyone. Burrow should have an easier time staying upright this week, taking on the New York Jets, who have tallied just two sacks this season.

