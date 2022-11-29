fbpx
Published November 29, 2022

Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

Matt Johnson
Week 13 fantasy football rankings
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 13 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 13 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. NFL quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford are uncertain for Sunday. As for many of the playmakers who headline weekly fantasy football rankings; Joe Mixon, Mike Williams and Travis Etienne are all dealing with injuries.

With the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers on byes along with Kyle Pitts and Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, the options have further dwindled.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 13, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 13

  • Carolina Panthers
  • Arizona Cardinals

Now let’s get into our Week 13 fantasy football rankings.

Week 13 fantasy QB rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Patrick Mahomes@ Cincinnati Bengals
2Jalen Hurtsvs Tennessee Titans
3Joe Burrowvs Kansas City Chiefs
4Justin Herbert@ Las Vegas Raiders
5Josh Allen@ New England Patriots
6Trevor Lawrence@ Detroit Lions
7Dak Prescottvs Indianapolis Colts
8Deshaun Watson@ Houston Texans
9Lamar Jacksonvs Denver Broncos
10Geno Smith@ Los Angeles Rams
11Jimmy Garoppolovs Miami Dolphins
12Derek Carrvs Los Angeles Chargers
13Tua Tagovailoa@ San Francisco 49ers
14Tom Bradyvs New Orleans Saints
15Daniel Jonesvs Washington Commanders
16Kenny Pickett@ Atlanta Falcons
17Kirk Cousinsvs New York Jets
18Jared Goffvs Jacksonville Jaguars
19Marcus Mariotavs Pittsburgh Steelers
20Mike White@ Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in the Week 13 fantasy football rankings, facing a potential high-scoring battle against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. We love both quarterbacks in this matchup, with Mahomes facing a Bengals’ secondary whose best cornerback is Eli Apple. Meanwhile, Burrow will have Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase vs a secondary with a 22-6 TD-INT ratio and 99.2 QB rating allowed this season (PFR).

Among our favorite quarterback plays on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson are highlighted. Lawrence, who is coming off a career-changing performance, faces a Detroit Lions’ secondary that is still learning on the job and prone to some mistakes in coverage. As for Watson, the Cleveland Browns will certainly let him throw early and often against a Texans’ secondary that was just picked apart by Tua Tagovailoa.

Trevor Lawrence shows elite potential with career-best effort against Baltimore

Speaking of Tagovailoa, he is among the quarterbacks we’re hesitant about with our projections. Miami is expected to be without both of its offensive tackles, putting its offensive line in a dire position against the 49ers’ pass rush. With less time in the pocket, throwing deep to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle becomes even more challenging against a 49ers’ secondary that held its last opponents to a 75.7 QB rating with a 2-3 TD-INT mark.

We’re also low on Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer has struggled in regular-season games against Dennis Allen-coached defenses. Keep in mind, that was when the Bucs’ offense was one of the best in the NFL.

Week 13 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Nick Chubb@ Houston Texans
2Derrick Henry@ Philadelphia Eagles
3Josh Jacobs@ Los Angeles Chargers
4Austin Ekeler@ Las Vegas Raiders
5Jonathan Taylor@ Dallas Cowboys
6Travis Etienne Jr@ Detroit Lions
7Aaron Jones@ Chicago Bears
8Saquon Barkleyvs Washington Commanders
9Christian McCaffreyvs Miami Dolphins
10Dalvin Cookvs New York Jets
11Rhamondre Stevensonvs Buffalo Bills
12David Montgomeryvs Green Bay Packers
13Kenneth Walker III@ Los Angeles Rams
14Jamaal Williamsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
15Dameon Piercevs Cleveland Browns
16Alvin Kamara@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17Tony Pollardvs Indianapolis Colts
18Gus Edwardsvs Denver Broncos
19Isiah Pacheco@ Cincinnati Bengals
20Miles Sandersvs Tennessee Titans
21Rachaad Whitevs New Orleans Saints
22Brian Robinson Jr@ New York Giants
23Jeff Wilson Jr@ San Francisco 49ers
24Ezekiel Elliottvs Indianapolis Colts
25Cam Akersvs Seattle Seahawks
26Antonio Gibson@ New York Giants
27Najee Harris (Q)@ Atlanta Falcons
28Devin Singletary@ New England Patriots
29Cordarrelle Pattersonvs Pittsburgh Steelers
30D’Andre Swiftvs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Josh Jacobs is the best RB in fantasy right now and comes in at No. 3 in the fantasy football rankings at running back. He’s not going to repeat the level of performance we saw against the Seattle Seahawks, but 110-plus scrimmage yards against a Chargers’ front allowing 183 rush ypg and 5.4 ypc in the last five weeks is doable.

However, he does fall below Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry in Week 13. The Houston Texans have allowed 169.9 rushing ypg with 14 touchdowns in the last nine games. As for Henry, he will get 20-plus carries vs an Eagles’ run defense allowing 132.4 rushing ypg in the last seven weeks.

Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt have largest NFL salaries in 2022

There are quite a few names sliding down the Week 13 fantasy running back rankings. Saquon Barkley has averaged just 3.28 yards per carry and 66.5 rush ypg over the last month. He’s not saving you with touchdowns either, scoring three in that span.

Miles Sanders, Alvin Kamara and Jeff Wilson Jr. are all gambles. Tennessee is holding opponents to 61.9 rush ypg and 3 ypc with only two rushing touchdowns allowed in the last two months. As for Kamara, he averaged five receptions per game since Week 8 but it comes with 173 rushing yards combined, 3.2 ypc and three total touchdowns.

Finally, Week 13 will likely be a brick wall for Wilson Jr. The revenge game narrative doesn’t hold up when you’re facing a defense that allows fewer than 80 rushing yards per game.

Fantasy WR rankings – Week 13

NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1A.J. Brownvs Tennessee Titans
2Ja’Marr Chasevs Kansas City Chiefs
3CeeDee Lambvs Indianapolis Colts
4Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Jacksonville Jaguars
5Stefon Diggs@ New England Patriots
6Justin Jeffersonvs New York Jets
7Davante Adamsvs Los Angeles Chargers
8Amari Cooper@ Houston Texans
9Tyreek Hill@ San Francisco 49ers
10Tee Higginsvs Kansas City Chiefs
11Jaylen Waddle@ San Francisco 49ers
12Gabe Davis@ New England Patriots
13Brandon Aiyukvs Miami Dolphins
14Christian Kirk@ Detroit Lions
15Deebo Samuelvs Miami Dolphins
16Chris Godwinvs New Orleans Saints
17Garrett Wilson@ Minnesota Vikings
19Mike Evansvs New Orleans Saints
20Terry McLaurin@ New York Giants
21Chris Olave@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22Keenan Allen@ Las Vegas Raiders
23DK Metcalf@ Los Angeles Rams
24Tyler Lockett@ Los Angeles Rams
25Christian Watson@ Chicago Bears
26George Pickens@ Atlanta Falcons
27Michael Pittman Jr@ Dallas Cowboys
28JuJu Smith-Schuster@ Cincinnati Bengals
29DeVonta Smithvs Tennessee Titans
30Courtland Sutton@ Baltimore Ravens
Week 13 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

There might be a few surprises in Sportsnaut’s Week 13 fantasy rankings. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in football, but he draws a tough matchup. Sauce Gardner, even in his rookie season, is a true shutdown cornerback. While Minnesota could move Jefferson into the slot, this is a deep Jets’ secondary allowing just 197.8 pass ypg this season.

We also have hesitations regarding the Dolphins’ receivers. As mentioned above, Tagovailoa’s time to throw will be cut down significantly on Sunday, Far fewer deep shots limit the explosive plays, relying on missed tackles by the 49ers’ secondary or Tagovailoa to have a high volume of completions. Fantasy managers need to temper their expectations.

Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

As for our favorite plays in the NFL fantasy rankings, Brandon Aiyuk (averaging 70 ypg since Week 6), Christian Watson (265 yards, 6 TDs in last three games) and George Pickens (12 targets, 140 yards in last two games) draw favorable matchups.

Week 13 fantasy TE rankings

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ Cincinnati Bengals
2T.J. Hockensonvs New York Jets
3George Kittlevs Miami Dolphins
4Mark Andrewsvs Denver Broncos
5Pat Freiermuth@ Atlanta Falcons
6David Njoku@ Houston Texans
7Dalton Schultzvs Indianapolis Colts
8Hayden Hurstvs Kansas City Chiefs
9Greg Dulcich@ Baltimore Ravens
10Foster Moreauvs Los Angeles Chargers
11Gerald Everett@ Las Vegas Raiders
12Juwan Johnson@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13Taysom Hill@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14Tyler Conklin@ Minnesota Vikings
15Dawson Knox@ New England Patriots
Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings 2022

Fantasy kicker rankings – Week 13

  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos
  2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts
  6. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
  7. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  8. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
  9. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Tennessee Titans
  11. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
  12. Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings
  13. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
  14. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
  15. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 13 fantasy D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 13 fantasy defense rankings, best NFL defenses

