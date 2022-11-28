NFL injury report Week 13: Latest updates on Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase and more

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL injury report for Week 13 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a pivotal week, everyone is waiting to see if NFL stars Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase and so many others will get to take the field.

NFL teams provide injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

Looking ahead to Week 13, there are already a handful of players who will be among the NFL inactive. Season-ending injuries for Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney take them out of the equation. We also won’t see Cooper Kupp, Kyle Pitts or Darren Waller anytime soon.

Related: NFL defense rankings Week 13

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 13. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning NFL MVP suffered a rib injury after being taken down on a sack. Rodgers confirmed he didn’t suffer a punctured lung, but will undergo further testing Monday to determine if he fractured any ribs.

Related: Aaron Rodgers playing through avulsion fracture

Making his first significant appearance of the season, Jordan Love completed 6-of-9 attempts for 113 passing yards and a touchdown. A gifted athlete, Love displayed nice touch throwing deep and displayed good timing on throws to the sideline. If Green Bay ruled Rodgers out for Week 13, Love would face a Chicago Bears defense has allowed a 10-1 TD-INT ratio with a 72.7% completion rate and 123.7 QB rating in the last five games.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to return from his 11-game suspension on Monday afternoon. Acquired for three first-round picks this offseason, the Pro Bowl quarterback will start in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

Considering Watson started practicing with the team in mid-November and has mastered the playbook since arriving before training camp, there should be minimal concerns for a lack of chemistry or unfamiliarity with the scheme and skill players

Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

We’re beginning to reach the point in the season where decisions on the NFL injury report are influenced by where a team stands. The Los Angeles Rams have won a single game since Sep. 26, dropping them toward the bottom of the NFL standings.

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson shut down for the season, Matthew Stafford could be next. A week after being diagnosed with a concussion, the 34-year-old suffered a severe neck strain. While his concussion symptoms are improving, he is unlikely to play in Week 13. It likely means Bryce Perkins draws another start, neutralizing the fantasy value of every Rams player.

Justin Fields, quarterback, Chicago Bears

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL injury news on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made it very clear he wouldn’t face the New York Jets in Week 12. While he worked in limited participation in practice all three days last week, Chicago was never going to risk playing him that soon after he suffered a separated shoulder and partially torn ligament.

For now, we’d consider him to be highly questionable for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay. At 3-9, Chicago has nothing to play for and its only interests are in preserving the future of the franchise. If Fields finds a way to play, with Friday’s NFL injury report serving as a clear guide, he draws a fantastic matchup against a Packers defense that allowed 157 rushing yards to Jalen Hurts.

Leonard Fournette, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite practicing on a limited basis in all three sessions before Week 13, Leonard Fournette was e inactive this past Sunday. The hip injury he suffered in Week 11 isn’t believed to be serious, but Tampa Bay never believed he would face the Cleveland Browns. In his absence, Rachaad White turned 16 carries into 64 yards, tacking on 45 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Even if Fourntte returns in Week 13, it’s clear there is a changing of the guard. White has been far more productive with his touches as of late and is likely viewed as a key piece for the future. Facing a New Orleans Saints defense that has historically shut down Tampa Bay, Fournette is nothing more than a FLEX play if he is active.

Travis Etienne, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne departed Sunday’s game early, heading into the locker room with a foot injury. He returned to the sideline after halftime and was spotted testing out the injury, but he never returned to action.

Following Sunday’s win, head coach Doug Pederson revealed that Etienne received clearance to return to the game. However, the coaching staff decided not to jeopardize the long-term health of their best offensive weapon. Barring a status change on the Week 13 NFL injury report, we expect Etienne to start and receive 15-plus touches against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed 159.3 rushing yards per game and 5.3 ypc in the last eight weeks.

Michael Carter, running back, New York Jets

Already without Breece Hall, Michael Carter became the latest New York Jets running back to go down. He suffered an ankle injury in the second half and never returned to the field. In the Jets’ post-game press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said an MRI on Monday will determine the severity of Carter’s ankle sprain.

Related: Robert Saleh takes subtle shot at Zach Wilson

There will be more NFL injury news on his status by Wednesday, but he is considered questionable for Week 13. If he can’t go, Zonovan Knight becomes the starter, unless James Robinson is forced into action after being a healthy scratch in Week 12.

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals emerged from Week 12 with a crucial win over the Tennessee Titans, doing it without Chase and Joe Mixon. Cincinnati’s star ball carrier never cleared the concussion protocol last week. The Bengals likely won’t have an update on him until Wednesday, but he would be cleared to play as long as doctors clear him from the brain injury. If he is active, Mixon is a must-start RB1 vs a Kansas City Chiefs front that has allowed 122.7 rushing ypg and 4.8 ypc in the last seven games.

Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, offensive tackles, Miami Dolphins

While offensive linemen aren’t typically covered on Sportsnaut’s NFL injury report, circumstances change things for the Miami Dolphins. All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a pectoral strain and has already been ruled out for Week 13. Meanwhile, right tackle Austin Jackson is uncertain after suffering an ankle injury.

It puts Miami in an uncomfortable spot against the San Francisco 49ers. Entering Sunday’s matchup, San Francisco boasts the seventh-highest pressure rate (23%) in the NFL with 33 sacks and a 9% QB knockdown rate. In addition, the 49ers’ defense has allowed just 3.3 ypc this season.

If the Dolphins are starting two backups at offensive tackle or are forced to dramatically shuffle the line, it puts them at an even greater disadvantage. Tua Tagovailoa will face far more pressure and the inability to give him time to throw means fewer deep shots for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t seen the field since he suffered a torn labrum and a hairline hip fracture. After significant rest, the hairline fracture has shown enough healing and the Bengals’ medical staff is confident the All-Pro wideout can now play through the labrum tear.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals schedule

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chase is expected to return this week and will resume his role as the No. 1 receiver. He came close to playing against the Tennessee Titans, but extra caution ensured he will make his return in Week 13.

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an ankle injury in Week 10, but the specifics on when he would return have always been vague. Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy “day to day” on Nov. 14 and the team hinted to reporters he had a chance to play. Fast forward to Week 12 and Jeudy was inactive after being unable to log any participation in practice.

Barring more promising NFL injury news, we’re viewing Jeudy as doubtful to face the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 4. Even if he makes a quick recovery, the fantasy appeal is minimal for a wide receiver playing in one of the worst NFL offenses in 2022.

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a frustrating season for Mike Williams. After signing a massive deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, he suffered a high-ankle sprain, which forced him to miss multiple games. Williams returned on Nov. 20, but he aggravated the injury after just six snaps. We’ll monitor the Chargers’ injury report throughout the week, but his inability to practice last week and the nature of the injury suggest he won’t play in Week 13.

Tyler Higbee, tight end, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee entered Sunday with a knee injury that made him uncertain to face the Kansas City Chiefs. While he suited up this past Sunday, the 6-foot-6 tight end played a season-low 32 snaps and didn’t draw a single target.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the likelihood that Perkins starts on Sunday doesn’t bode well for Higbee making a meaningful contribution on the box score.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 13