Chicago Bears leading receiver Darnell Mooney to have season-ending ankle surgery

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break with injuries. Chicago was without star quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s blowout loss to the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury.

It set Chicago back big time as backup Trevor Siemian led the team to just two scores in a 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Unfortunately, the injury news in the Windy City is not getting any better. It was noted following Sunday’s loss that leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury that will require surgery, ending his season in the process.

For a 3-9 Bears team, this is an injury they simply couldn’t afford. We’re talking about a squad that’s very light on both talent and depth at the skill positions. That includes wide receiver.

Mooney, 25, entered Week 12 leading Chicago in receptions (40) and receiving yards (493). While he has struggled to an extent catching passes from Fields compared to last season, he’s Chicago’s unquestioned WR1.

Related: Chicago Bears schedule and game-by-game predictions

Chicago Bears must find a replacement for Darnell Mooney

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, these Bears are just playing out the string in what will be another lost season for the long-downtrodden organization.

With that said, Chicago needs to find someone to fill the vacuum that’s being left by Mooney’s injury. That’s especially true if Fields is able to return at some point soon. It’s all about getting a look at the youngsters moving forward and going from there.

Tight end Cole Kmet is someone to watch. But as it relates to the wide receiver position, there’s really no one that stands out as an option to replace Mooney. Perhaps, rookie third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. is someone to watch. He flashed during the preseason but has not done much in the regular year.

More than anything, getting a look at youngsters will end up impacting Chicago’s offseason plans under general manager Ryan Poles. This Mooney injury is just another example of that.