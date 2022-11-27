Rams WR Allen Robinson II (foot) to have season-ending surgery

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II will be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury that will require surgery, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday.

Robinson reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot that will require the insertion of a screw during surgery.

Robinson was limited in practice all week and ultimately was inactive for Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McVay said a CT scan taken on Friday showed a stress fracture on the navicular bone in Robinson’s foot.

This news brings to a close what had been an underwhelming season for Robinson, 29, who came to the Rams in March after signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract. In 10 games this season, Robinson recorded five-plus catches only twice and went over 50 yards receiving three times. His 63 receiving yards against Carolina in Week 6 was his season high.

Robinson finishes the season with 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

–Field Level Media