Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

The Sportsnaut Week 11 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

As always, the NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. NFL stars like Kyler Murray and Keenan Allen are uncertain for Week 11. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase and Marquise Brown are expected to be sidelined.

Meanwhile, the bye weeks deliver a massive blow for our fantasy football rankings as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker Jr. are all unavailable.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 11, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

Week 11 fantasy QB rankings

There is a massive tier in the Week 11 fantasy QB rankings that separate the elite options and everyone else. Justin Fields is unleashed in the new version of the Chicago Bears offense, racking up 325 rushing yards and averaging 11.6 ypc (ESPN) in the last two weeks. Against a bad Atlanta Falcons defense, Fields could easily finish as QB1 in Week 11.

Fantasy managers should feel confident about the top nine quarterbacked this weekend. Joe Burrow faces a Steelers’ defense that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (18) this season and Justin Herbert battles a Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary with 19 touchdowns allowed.

Things drop off quickly after this. Daniel Jones gets a favorable matchup, but you’re hoping for 50-plus rushing yards. Jones is a massive gamble, even against one of the worst defenses in football, especially considering he has topped 200 yards through the air just twice this season and only has eight passing touchdowns on 237 attempts.

Even putting Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in the top-15 fantasy QB rankings feels too lofty. Murray, if he even plays on a bad hamstring, faces a San Francisco 49ers defense with a 9-7 TD-INT ratio and 197.9 pass ypg allowed. On top of that, the 49ers’ pass rush will feast on Arizona.

Meanwhile, Wilson is playing like one of the worst passers in the NFL this year. While the matchup against Las Vegas seems favorable, we’ve seen the Broncos’ offense fall flat in similar situations. Plus, Jerry Jeudy is out indefinitely.

For those who are in desperate situations and seeking fantasy QB sleepers for Week 11, Marcus Mariota at least offers some safety points with his rushing ability even with his limitations as a passer. Jacoby Brissett could also be a flier play against a banged-up Bills’ secondary.

Week 11 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Derrick Henry @ Green Bay Packers 2 Saquon Barkley vs Detroit Lions 3 Dalvin Cook vs Dallas Cowboys 4 Nick Chubb @ Buffalo Bills 5 Austin Ekeler vs Kansas City Chiefs 6 Christian McCaffrey @ Arizona Cardinals 7 Joe Mixon @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8 Jonathan Taylor vs Philadelphia Eagles 9 Alvin Kamara vs Los Angeles Rams 10 Antonio Gibson @ Houston Texans 11 Josh Jacobs @ Denver Broncos 12 Dameon Pierce @ Washington Commanders 13 Gus Edwards vs Carolina Panthers 14 Tony Pollard @ Minnesota Vikings 15 Aaron Jones vs Tennessee Titans 16 Miles Sanders @ Indianapolis Colts 17 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Chicago Bears 18 Rhamondre Stevenson vs New York Jets 19 David Montgomery @ Atlanta Falcons 20 D’Onta Foreman @ Baltimore Ravens 21 Brian Robinson Jr @ Houston Texans 22 Isiah Pacheco @ Los Angeles Chargers 23 Najee Harris vs Cincinnati Bengals 24 D’Andre Swift @ New York Giants 25 Devin Singletary vs Cleveland Browns 26 Ezekiel Elliott (Q) @ Minnesota Vikings 27 Michael Carter @ New England Patriots 28 Elijah Mitchell @ Arizona Cardinals 29 Khalil Herbert @ Atlanta Falcons 30 James Conner vs San Francisco 49ers Week 11 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Diving into the Week 11 fantasy football rankings at running back, it’s hard to imagine more appealing matchups for the elite talents. Derrick Henry faces Green Bay, who has allowed 200-plus rushing yards to two of its last three opponents and surrenders 140.6 rushing ypg on the season.

Things look equally appetizing for Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. The Cowboys just ceded 207 rushing yards to the Packers’ offense, which now means Dallas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (143.1). As for Chubb, he takes the field against a Bills defense that surrendered 176.3 rush ypg and 5.9 yards per carry in the last three weeks.

Spotlighting a few other appealing matchups, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are elevated in our Week 11 fantasy RB rankings. The Houston Texans are the gift that keeps on giving, opening up wide-open lanes for opponents to average 181.8 rushing ypg. We also love Gus Edwards – if he starts – vs a Panthers’ front seven with 546 rushing yards, 5.4 ypc and five touchdowns allowed in the past three contests.

There are quite a few marquee names in the fantasy RB rankings for Week 11 who could disappoint managers. While D’Onta Foreman is rolling right now, Baltimore has only allowed 92 rushing yards per game this year. As for James Conner, avoiding him at all costs against San Francisco (82.7 rush ypg, 3.4 ypc.)

Closing things out, start Aaron Jones with caution. Tennessee’s opponents haven’t eclipsed 80 net rushing yards in a game since Sep. 25. During the Titans’ six-game stretch of dominance, opponents averaged 2.8 ypc and 55.2 rushing yards with only one touchdown on 119 carries.

As for a sleeper at running back, Isiah Pacheco is coming off his best game of the season (82 yards, 5.1 ypc) and should receive double-digit carries against the Los Angeles Chargers (5.4 ypc, 146.8 rush ypg).

Fantasy WR rankings Week 11

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Justin Jefferson vs Dallas Cowboys 2 CeeDee Lamb @ Minnesota Vikings 3 Stefon Diggs vs Cleveland Browns 4 DeAndre Hopkins vs San Francisco 49ers 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ New York Giants 6 Chris Olave vs Los Angeles Rams 7 Tee Higgins @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8 Amari Cooper @ Buffalo Bills 9 A.J. Brown @ Indianapolis Colts 10 Brandon Aiyuk @ Arizona Cardinals 11 Deebo Samuel @ Arizona Cardinals 12 Diontae Johnson vs Cincinnati Bengals 13 Courtland Sutton vs Las Vegas Raiders 14 Gabriel Davis vs Cleveland Browns 15 DeVonta Smith @ Indianapolis Colts 16 Darnell Mooney @ Atlanta Falcons 17 Davante Adams @ Denver Broncos 18 Michael Pittman Jr vs Philadelphia Eagles 19 Tyler Boyd @ Pittsburgh Steelers 20 Terry McLaurin @ Houston Texans 21 Garrett Wilson @ New England Patriots 22 Brandin Cooks vs Washington Commanders 23 Adam Thielen vs Dallas Cowboys 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster (Q) @ Los Angeles Chargers 25 Gabriel Davis vs Cleveland Browns 26 Joshua Palmer vs Kansas City Chiefs 27 Curtis Samuel @ Houston Texans 28 DJ Moore @ Baltimore Ravens 29 Marquise Brown vs San Francisco 49ers 30 Allen Lazard vs Tennessee Titans Week 11 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

If Christian Watson can score three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys, imagine the type of trouble they will have with Justin Jefferson. In a projected shootout, fantasy managers should be excited about many of the top pass-catchers in this game. Jefferson is a strong bet for 100-plus yards, CeeDee Lamb is coming off a monster game and Adam Thielen could post quality WR2 numbers vs single coverage.

Expectations are also high for Amon-Ra St. Brown. The strength of the New York Giants defense isn’t their secondary, but this unit’s aggressive nature and a positive game script could yield eight receptions and 70-plus receiving yards for St. Brown. Both 49ers’ receivers are also must-start weapons, especially since Aiyuk has eclipsed 80 receiving yards in four consecutive games.

Fantasy managers will immediately spot how low Davante Adams is in the Week 11 fantasy WR rankings. Blame it on the Raiders’ struggling matchup and Adams lining up against Patrick Surtain II. The 9th pick in 2021 has allowed just 161 total receiving yards on 23 receptions (PFF) this season, becoming the best cornerback in the NFL.

Among the wide receivers we’ll be keeping an eye on Sunday are Garrett Wilson, Joshua Palmer and Darnell Mooney. Wilson likely won’t repeat his line from Oct. 30 vs New England (115 receiving yards), but he proved that he can have success against the Patriots’ secondary.

As for Palmer, it all comes down to who is available for Los Angeles. Keenan Allen seems unlikely to play in Week 11 following a setback with his hamstring injury. If he is out, Palmer – 20 targets, 207 yards and 10.4 ypc in last three weeks – lines up against a Chiefs’ defense that ranks 22nd in Football Outsiders’ Pass DVOA.

Finally, Mooney gets an opportunity to deliver his first 100-yard game against the worst pass defense in the NFL this season. With Atlanta so focused on trying to keep Fields in the pocket, it will open up deep shots for Mooney.

Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce @ Los Angeles Chargers 2 George Kittle @ Arizona Cardinals 3 T.J. Hockenson vs Dallas Cowboys 4 Mark Andrews vs Carolina Panthers 5 Dallas Goedert @ Indianapolis Colts 6 Tyler Higbee @ New Orleans Saints 7 David Njoku (Q) @ Buffalo Bills 8 Cole Kmet @ Atlanta Falcons 9 Dalton Schultz @ Minnesota Vikings 10 Pat Freiermuth vs Cincinnati Bengals 11 Robert Tonyan vs Tennessee Titans 12 Kyle Pitts vs Chicago Bears 13 Greg Dulcich vs Las Vegas Raiders 14 Foster Moreau @ Denver Broncos 15 Hunter Henry vs New York Jets 16 Tyler Conklin @ New England Patriots 17 Taysom Hill vs Los Angeles Rams 18 Gerald Everett (Q) vs Kansas City Chiefs 19 Tanner Hudson vs Detroit Lions 20 Dawson Knox vs Cleveland Browns Week 11 fantasy TE rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

NFL defenses vs tight ends

Here are the worst NFL defenses vs tight ends this season.

Arizona Cardinals – 75 receptions, 778 receiving yards, 7 TDs Seattle Seahawks – 73 receptions, 678 receiving yards, 5 TDs Detroit Lions – 49 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 7 TDs Miami Dolphins – 62 receptions, 562 receiving yards, 6 TDS Tennessee Titans – 47 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 2 TDs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 52 receptions, 555 receiving yards, 4 TDs Atlanta Falcons – 59 receptions, 588 receiving yards, 1 TD New York Giants – 48 receptions, 554 receiving yards, 2 TDs Indianapolis Colts – 48 receptions, 554 receiving yards, 3 TDs Jacksonville Jaguars – 39 receptions, 530 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Week 11 fantasy K rankings

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs New York Jets Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

