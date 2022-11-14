fbpx
Published November 14, 2022

Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kickers

Matt Johnson
Week 11 fantasy football rankings
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 11 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

As always, the NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. NFL stars like Kyler Murray and Keenan Allen are uncertain for Week 11. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase and Marquise Brown are expected to be sidelined.

Meanwhile, the bye weeks deliver a massive blow for our fantasy football rankings as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker Jr. are all unavailable.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 11, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 11

  • Miami Dolphins
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11 fantasy QB rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Patrick Mahomes@ Los Angeles Chargers
2Justin Fields@ Atlanta Falcons
3Josh Allenvs Cleveland Browns
4Lamar Jacksonvs Carolina Panthers
5Jalen Hurts@ Indianapolis Colts
6Joe Burrow@ Pittsburgh Steelers
7Dak Prescott@ Minnesota Vikings
8Kirk Cousinsvs Dallas Cowboys
9Justin Herbertvs Kansas City Chiefs
10Daniel Jonesvs Detroit Lions
11Jimmy Garoppolo@ Arizona Cardinals
12Aaron Rodgersvs Tennessee Titans
13Russell Wilsonvs Las Vegas Raiders
14Kyler Murray (Q)vs San Francisco 49ers
15Marcus Mariotavs Chicago Bears

There is a massive tier in the Week 11 fantasy QB rankings that separate the elite options and everyone else. Justin Fields is unleashed in the new version of the Chicago Bears offense, racking up 325 rushing yards and averaging 11.6 ypc (ESPN) in the last two weeks. Against a bad Atlanta Falcons defense, Fields could easily finish as QB1 in Week 11.

Fantasy managers should feel confident about the top nine quarterbacked this weekend. Joe Burrow faces a Steelers’ defense that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (18) this season and Justin Herbert battles a Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary with 19 touchdowns allowed.

Things drop off quickly after this. Daniel Jones gets a favorable matchup, but you’re hoping for 50-plus rushing yards. Jones is a massive gamble, even against one of the worst defenses in football, especially considering he has topped 200 yards through the air just twice this season and only has eight passing touchdowns on 237 attempts.

Even putting Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in the top-15 fantasy QB rankings feels too lofty. Murray, if he even plays on a bad hamstring, faces a San Francisco 49ers defense with a 9-7 TD-INT ratio and 197.9 pass ypg allowed. On top of that, the 49ers’ pass rush will feast on Arizona.

Meanwhile, Wilson is playing like one of the worst passers in the NFL this year. While the matchup against Las Vegas seems favorable, we’ve seen the Broncos’ offense fall flat in similar situations. Plus, Jerry Jeudy is out indefinitely.

For those who are in desperate situations and seeking fantasy QB sleepers for Week 11, Marcus Mariota at least offers some safety points with his rushing ability even with his limitations as a passer. Jacoby Brissett could also be a flier play against a banged-up Bills’ secondary.

Week 11 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Derrick Henry@ Green Bay Packers
2Saquon Barkleyvs Detroit Lions
3Dalvin Cookvs Dallas Cowboys
4Nick Chubb@ Buffalo Bills
5Austin Ekelervs Kansas City Chiefs
6Christian McCaffrey@ Arizona Cardinals
7Joe Mixon@ Pittsburgh Steelers
8Jonathan Taylorvs Philadelphia Eagles
9Alvin Kamaravs Los Angeles Rams
10Antonio Gibson@ Houston Texans
11Josh Jacobs@ Denver Broncos
12Dameon Pierce@ Washington Commanders
13Gus Edwardsvs Carolina Panthers
14Tony Pollard@ Minnesota Vikings
15Aaron Jonesvs Tennessee Titans
16Miles Sanders@ Indianapolis Colts
17Cordarrelle Pattersonvs Chicago Bears
18Rhamondre Stevensonvs New York Jets
19David Montgomery@ Atlanta Falcons
20D’Onta Foreman@ Baltimore Ravens
21Brian Robinson Jr@ Houston Texans
22Isiah Pacheco@ Los Angeles Chargers
23Najee Harrisvs Cincinnati Bengals
24D’Andre Swift@ New York Giants
25Devin Singletaryvs Cleveland Browns
26Ezekiel Elliott (Q)@ Minnesota Vikings
27Michael Carter@ New England Patriots
28Elijah Mitchell@ Arizona Cardinals
29Khalil Herbert@ Atlanta Falcons
30James Connervs San Francisco 49ers
Week 11 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Diving into the Week 11 fantasy football rankings at running back, it’s hard to imagine more appealing matchups for the elite talents. Derrick Henry faces Green Bay, who has allowed 200-plus rushing yards to two of its last three opponents and surrenders 140.6 rushing ypg on the season.

Things look equally appetizing for Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. The Cowboys just ceded 207 rushing yards to the Packers’ offense, which now means Dallas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (143.1). As for Chubb, he takes the field against a Bills defense that surrendered 176.3 rush ypg and 5.9 yards per carry in the last three weeks.

Spotlighting a few other appealing matchups, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are elevated in our Week 11 fantasy RB rankings. The Houston Texans are the gift that keeps on giving, opening up wide-open lanes for opponents to average 181.8 rushing ypg. We also love Gus Edwards – if he starts – vs a Panthers’ front seven with 546 rushing yards, 5.4 ypc and five touchdowns allowed in the past three contests.

There are quite a few marquee names in the fantasy RB rankings for Week 11 who could disappoint managers. While D’Onta Foreman is rolling right now, Baltimore has only allowed 92 rushing yards per game this year. As for James Conner, avoiding him at all costs against San Francisco (82.7 rush ypg, 3.4 ypc.)

Closing things out, start Aaron Jones with caution. Tennessee’s opponents haven’t eclipsed 80 net rushing yards in a game since Sep. 25. During the Titans’ six-game stretch of dominance, opponents averaged 2.8 ypc and 55.2 rushing yards with only one touchdown on 119 carries.

As for a sleeper at running back, Isiah Pacheco is coming off his best game of the season (82 yards, 5.1 ypc) and should receive double-digit carries against the Los Angeles Chargers (5.4 ypc, 146.8 rush ypg).

Fantasy WR rankings Week 11

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Justin Jeffersonvs Dallas Cowboys
2CeeDee Lamb@ Minnesota Vikings
3Stefon Diggsvs Cleveland Browns
4DeAndre Hopkinsvs San Francisco 49ers
5Amon-Ra St. Brown@ New York Giants
6Chris Olavevs Los Angeles Rams
7Tee Higgins@ Pittsburgh Steelers
8Amari Cooper@ Buffalo Bills
9A.J. Brown@ Indianapolis Colts
10Brandon Aiyuk@ Arizona Cardinals
11Deebo Samuel@ Arizona Cardinals
12Diontae Johnsonvs Cincinnati Bengals
13Courtland Suttonvs Las Vegas Raiders
14Gabriel Davisvs Cleveland Browns
15DeVonta Smith@ Indianapolis Colts
16Darnell Mooney@ Atlanta Falcons
17Davante Adams@ Denver Broncos
18Michael Pittman Jrvs Philadelphia Eagles
19Tyler Boyd@ Pittsburgh Steelers
20Terry McLaurin@ Houston Texans
21Garrett Wilson@ New England Patriots
22Brandin Cooksvs Washington Commanders
23Adam Thielenvs Dallas Cowboys
24JuJu Smith-Schuster (Q)@ Los Angeles Chargers
25Gabriel Davisvs Cleveland Browns
26Joshua Palmervs Kansas City Chiefs
27Curtis Samuel@ Houston Texans
28DJ Moore@ Baltimore Ravens
29Marquise Brownvs San Francisco 49ers
30Allen Lazardvs Tennessee Titans
Week 11 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

If Christian Watson can score three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys, imagine the type of trouble they will have with Justin Jefferson. In a projected shootout, fantasy managers should be excited about many of the top pass-catchers in this game. Jefferson is a strong bet for 100-plus yards, CeeDee Lamb is coming off a monster game and Adam Thielen could post quality WR2 numbers vs single coverage.

Related: NFL wide receiver rankings

Expectations are also high for Amon-Ra St. Brown. The strength of the New York Giants defense isn’t their secondary, but this unit’s aggressive nature and a positive game script could yield eight receptions and 70-plus receiving yards for St. Brown. Both 49ers’ receivers are also must-start weapons, especially since Aiyuk has eclipsed 80 receiving yards in four consecutive games.

Fantasy managers will immediately spot how low Davante Adams is in the Week 11 fantasy WR rankings. Blame it on the Raiders’ struggling matchup and Adams lining up against Patrick Surtain II. The 9th pick in 2021 has allowed just 161 total receiving yards on 23 receptions (PFF) this season, becoming the best cornerback in the NFL.

Among the wide receivers we’ll be keeping an eye on Sunday are Garrett Wilson, Joshua Palmer and Darnell Mooney. Wilson likely won’t repeat his line from Oct. 30 vs New England (115 receiving yards), but he proved that he can have success against the Patriots’ secondary.

As for Palmer, it all comes down to who is available for Los Angeles. Keenan Allen seems unlikely to play in Week 11 following a setback with his hamstring injury. If he is out, Palmer – 20 targets, 207 yards and 10.4 ypc in last three weeks – lines up against a Chiefs’ defense that ranks 22nd in Football Outsiders’ Pass DVOA.

Finally, Mooney gets an opportunity to deliver his first 100-yard game against the worst pass defense in the NFL this season. With Atlanta so focused on trying to keep Fields in the pocket, it will open up deep shots for Mooney.

Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ Los Angeles Chargers
2George Kittle@ Arizona Cardinals
3T.J. Hockensonvs Dallas Cowboys
4Mark Andrewsvs Carolina Panthers
5Dallas Goedert@ Indianapolis Colts
6Tyler Higbee@ New Orleans Saints
7David Njoku (Q)@ Buffalo Bills
8Cole Kmet@ Atlanta Falcons
9Dalton Schultz@ Minnesota Vikings
10Pat Freiermuthvs Cincinnati Bengals
11Robert Tonyanvs Tennessee Titans
12Kyle Pittsvs Chicago Bears
13Greg Dulcichvs Las Vegas Raiders
14Foster Moreau@ Denver Broncos
15Hunter Henryvs New York Jets
16Tyler Conklin@ New England Patriots
17Taysom Hillvs Los Angeles Rams
18Gerald Everett (Q)vs Kansas City Chiefs
19Tanner Hudsonvs Detroit Lions
20Dawson Knoxvs Cleveland Browns
Week 11 fantasy TE rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

NFL defenses vs tight ends

Here are the worst NFL defenses vs tight ends this season.

  1. Arizona Cardinals – 75 receptions, 778 receiving yards, 7 TDs
  2. Seattle Seahawks – 73 receptions, 678 receiving yards, 5 TDs
  3. Detroit Lions – 49 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 7 TDs
  4. Miami Dolphins – 62 receptions, 562 receiving yards, 6 TDS
  5. Tennessee Titans – 47 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 2 TDs
  6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 52 receptions, 555 receiving yards, 4 TDs
  7. Atlanta Falcons – 59 receptions, 588 receiving yards, 1 TD
  8. New York Giants – 48 receptions, 554 receiving yards, 2 TDs
  9. Indianapolis Colts – 48 receptions, 554 receiving yards, 3 TDs
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars – 39 receptions, 530 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Week 11 fantasy K rankings

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers
  2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
  3. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs New York Jets
  4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos
  5. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys
  7. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Detroit Lions
  8. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears
  9. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts
  10. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings
  11. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns
  12. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints
  13. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders
  14. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons
  15. Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11 fantasy defense rankings

