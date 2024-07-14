Sting Ray Robb hospitalized after last lap IndyCar crash at Iowa

Sting Ray Robb has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation after he was involved in a vicious crash on the final lap of Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway.

It began when Alexander Rossi, seemingly out of fuel, slowed out of Turn 2. Robb drove over his right rear and landed on the left rear wheel and barrel rolled donw the backstretch.

Robb slide down the backstretch, upside down and came to a rest that way in Turn 3. The safety team quickly arrived, turned the car over, and put out a fire that was extinguished too.

He was placed on a stretcher and gave fans a thumbs up as he was loaded into a waiting ambulance.

Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood have been seen and released. pic.twitter.com/EWvkQFSbhZ — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

The No. 41 driver is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

The crash also included Kyle Kirkwood and Ed Carpenter.

“I know Rossi was running out of fuel and stayed on line, and he was going much, much slower,” Kirkwood said on the NBC Sports brodcast. “My spotter apprised me of the situation, but clearly it was a bit too late for Sting Ray there. Hopefully, he’s OK and everyone who got out is okay. Definitely a very, very scary wreck.”

Carpenter said he was just angry but unhurt.

“I knew Alex was off pace at the end,” Carpenter said. “My spotter told me a couple laps before. It looked like Sting Ray just misjudged the closing rate somehow even though it was clear (Rossi) was slow.

“I spun just trying to get down, didn’t think it was going to be that bad. I slid into Alex, Kirkwood came from behind, hit me and launched me over the top of Alex. that was the hardest part of the crash. Just a shame, two days in a row. two accidents that really I was just a victim. Just hate it for the team.”