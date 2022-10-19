NFL injury report Week 7: Latest updates on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and more

The NFL injury report for Week 7 is an absolute whopper with several relevant fantasy football players questionable to go. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seems ready to go after missing the past five games with a hand injury.

Struggling Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been dealing with some nagging injuries and it could impact him Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Star running backs Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift also remain questionable after missing multiple games. Meanwhile, there’s several receivers who find their statuses up in the air. Check below for Sportsnaut’s Week 7 NFL injury report with consistent updates throughout the next few days heading into this week’s action.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings heading into Week 7

NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Update: Dak Prescott has been cleared and will start Week 7 against the Lions

After missing the past five games due to injury, Prescott is expected to be cleared to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. This couldn’t come at a better time for Dallas with Cooper Rush fresh off a three-interception performance in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Assuming Prescott is able to go Week 7, he’s an immediate start in fantasy leagues. Detroit’s defense has yielded eight passing touchdowns against two interceptions in five games this season. Prescott should be able to connect with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in this one.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers showed up on the Packers’ injury report Wednesday with a thumb issue and did not take part in practice. It stands to reason that he’ll be able to go Sunday against the Washington Commanders. But this certainly is something to watch.

Bookmark our NFL injury report for updates on this. If Rodgers can’t go, Jordan Love would get the start for Washington. As it stands, Rodgers remains the only viable fantasy option on a Packers offense that continues to struggle.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Update: Wilson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and “hopes” to play

Wilson’s struggles Monday night against the Chargers were the talk of the NFL as he continued to come up small. Though, it must be noted that he was dealing with a lat strain heading into the game. After getting battered throughout, Wilson pulled up lame with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

Reports now indicate that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is dealing with a significant hamstring strain and will undergo an MRI. It remains to be seen how this will impact Wilson’s status for Week 7 against the New York Jets. Bookmark our NFL injury report for further updates.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Update: Tua is on track to start Sunday against the Steelers

Miami is preparing for Tua Tagovailoa to go Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick has been sidelined since suffering that scary head injury back in Week 4. Miami’s quarterback situation has also been impacted with the team now in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Assuming Tua suits up, this obviously means that star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle become serious WR1 threats in the fantasy world. The pair dominated with Tagovailoa on the field through the first three-plus games. There’s no reason to believe that this will change against an injury-plagued Steelers defense.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Whether Mac Jones starts Monday night against the Chicago Bears is an open question. He’s getting closer to returning from a high-ankle sprain. With that said, rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe has performed extremely well in his stead. There could be a QB competition here. Either way, Chicago’s pass defense (four touchdowns, five interceptions this season) has been too good to rely on these two signal callers and questionable Patriots pass-catchers.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Wentz is going to be sidelined for up to six weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand following last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. Given Wentz’s struggles this season, he has not been a viable fantasy option. Taylor Heinicke could potentially be that moving forward. At the very least, we like what Terry McLaurin brings to the table with his old quarterback tossing the rock against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Update: Kenny Pickett has cleared the concussion protocols and will start Week 7

Pickett suffered a head injury in last week’s surprising win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mitch Trubisky came in to relieve him, completing 9-of-12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. It’s unknown whether Pickett will be able to return Week 7 against the Dolphins. We’re still not really liking Pittsburgh’s offense from a fantasy perspective outside of running back Najee Harris.

Related: Ranking NFL offenses heading into Week 7

NFL injury report: Running backs

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Update: Jonathan Taylor returned to practice and is on track to play Week 7

Taylor has missed two consecutive games after suffering an ankle injury back in Week 4. In his stead, surprising second-year player Deon Jackson has done most of the damage (212 total yards, 1 TD).

There’s a chance that Taylor will return for Sunday’s outing against the Tennessee Titans. If so, he’s still a questionable DFS play with Tennessee having yielded the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs on the season.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Update: D’Andre Swift was limited at practice on Wednesday and remains questionable for Week 7

We will have a clearer picture of Swift’s availability for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys when Indianapolis releases its first injury report of the week on Wednesday. The expectation was that he’d return following Detroit’s bye after suffering a shoulder injury back in Week 3.

With Swift out of action the past two games, Jamaal Williams has picked up the slack. He’s recorded 164 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 34 attempts during that span. Even if Swift is able to go, Williams remains a flex option in your fantasy leagues.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Harris suffered a hamstring injury in New England’s blowout 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions back in Week 5. He had performed pretty well prior to said injury, recording 287 total yards and three touchdowns. Now that Harris is expected to miss more time, the Patriots’ always-questionable running back situation seems to be clarified a bit more.

Second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson has been stellar for Bill Belichick and Co. He’s put up 448 yards and three touchdowns at a clip of 5.1 yards per rush through six games. Taking on a Chicago Bears defense that has yielded the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, Stevenson is an obvious RB1 play.

Related: Ranking NFL wide receivers heading into Week 7

NFL injury report: Wide receivers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen missed his fifth consecutive game Monday night against the Denver Broncos with a hamstring injury. He’s been questionable for the past several games and is pretty much “trusting the process” as the star receiver looks to make his way back on to the field.

There’s a darn good chance that this will happen Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Then again, Los Angeles could simply opt to sit Allen heading into a Week 8 bye. Either way, the inconsistent Mike Williams is questionable from a fantasy perspective. He caught 2-of-6 targets for 17 yards against Denver Monday night. Williams has put up less than 20 receiving yards in three of his six outings while compiling 367 yards in the other three games.

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Cobb received good news on his ankle injury recently, avoiding what some thought might be a season-ending issue. With that said, he’s going to miss some time for a Packers team that has struggled big time in the passing game.

We’re not even sure where to go here given these struggles. Perhaps, Robert Tonyan is a solid tight end play after Aaron Rodgers targeted him 12 times in last week’s humiliating home loss to the New York Jets.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Update: Rashad Bateman returned to practice on Wednesday and will likely play Week 7

After missing the past two games to a foot injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted on Monday that Bateman is nearing a return to action. If he’s able to make it through some practices, it stands to reason that the former first-round pick will be on the field against the Cleveland Browns come Sunday.

Bateman has caught just 50% of his 22 targets as a sophomore with Baltimore relying on him to replace the recently-traded Marquise Brown as Lamar Jackson’s top receiver. It has not happened. Instead, tight end Mark Andrews remains Baltimore’s only real fantasy threat outside of Jackson himself. We’ll have further updates on our NFL injury report when they become available.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Update: Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Week 7 against the Cardinals

It’s getting worrisome for Thomas and his fantasy owners. The record-breaking receiver has missed the past three games to a foot injury. He’s highly unlikely to go Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, meaning that Thomas will head into late-October having played a total of 10 games since the end of the 2019 season.

As irrelevant as Thomas has been from a fantasy perspective, the emergence of rookie Chris Olave should spark interest. That’s magnified with fellow veteran receiver Jarvis Landry also likely sidelined for Thursday’s game.

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Update: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday Brown is likely to miss a month

Brown suffered a foot injury in Arizona’s Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. While it was initially expected to be season-ending, he could be back in six weeks. Either way, Kyler Murray will be without his top target through six weeks when Arizona takes on the aforementioned Saints Thursday evening.

The good news? DeAndre Hopkins has returned from his six-game ban and should hit the ground running. Surprisingly, New Orleans has yielded the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers on the season.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

NFL injury report: Tight ends

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller pulled up lame with a hamstring injury back in Week 5. With the Raiders coming off a bye, there’s a good chance that he’ll be able to suit up Sunday against the Houston Texans. Waller has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games as he plays second fiddle to Davante Adams for Derek Carr.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Speaking of struggles, Schultz has registered a mere nine catches for 80 yards in four games this season as he deals with numerous injuries. The impending free agent missed last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury. It remains to be seen if he’ll be in the lineup Sunday against the Lions. Jake Ferguson becomes an option here after he caught four passes for 40 yards and a score against Philly. Stay tuned for updates on our NFL injury report throughout the week.

NFL injury report: Players on injured reserve