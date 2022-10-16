Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 6 is drawing to a close and the action lived up to the hype that the football world held for it all week. A slate that featured a potential AFC Championship Game preview between the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs, multiple stunning upsets and some stellar performances delivered plenty of winners and losers.

So much of the focus from Sunday’s action will be on Buffalo taking down Kansas City and it will have ramifications on the playoff picture. Two of the best quarterbacks in the modern era battled it out with their defenses playing great football. However, let’s not lose sigh of some wild upsets in NFL Week 6 that are going to dramatically alter how the entire league is viewed.

Let’s examine the winners and losers from NFL Week 6.

Winner: New York Jets and New York Giants are back

Reasonable projections for the New York Jets and New York Giants had each of them winning no more than six games in 2022. Coming out of NFL Week 6, both teams are on the verge of hitting those markers before Halloween. The Jets went into Lambeau Field as a heavy underdog, expected to get pushed around by a team with a far better coaching staff and a lot more talent. Instead, Robert Saleh’s defense dominated Aaron Rodgers and Co. and Mike LaFleur’s offense took over after halftime. The Jets are 4-2 and might have to be considered a playoff contender.

Speaking of surprises, the Giants are near the top of the NFL standings. Arguments can no longer be made for a weak schedule, Brian Daboll’s team just took down Green Bay and now the Baltimore Ravens. Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his young career, Saquon Barkley is coming through in pivotal moments and it’s time to take the Giants seriously.

Loser: Amazon and Thursday Night Football viewers

Everyone had a feeling about what would happen on Thursday Night Football when they looked at the NFL Week 6 schedule and saw a matchup between the Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders. These are two of the worst teams in football, no one turned on Amazon Prime with the expectation a game for the ages. Yet, even the lowest of expectations weren’t met and that’s a recurring trend.

In the last two TNF games, four teams have combined for one touchdown and 40 total points across eight quarters of football. NFL fans aren’t asking for a 50-49 shootout or a game between the biggest stars in the NFL. The matchups simply need to be captivating enough to not make Thursday nights feel like a root canal. Ironically, NFL fans are still not the biggest loser of this. Amazon is paying $1.1 billion per year to broadcast the worst games almost every week.

Winner: Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow turn back the clock in Louisiana

A return to the Caesars Superdome certainly brought back memories for Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. They received a warm welcome from the Lousiana crowd, supporters were grateful for the duo delivering a national championship for LSU. It’s fair to say fans in attendance didn’t enjoy being on the other side of the Burrow-Chase connection in NFL Week 6. Burrow ripped the New Orleans Saints defense for 300 yards and four total touchdowns, while Chase (132 yards, 2 TDs) came through with the game-winning score to push the Cincinnati Bengals to 3-3.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look finished

It’s time to accept reality. After winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be done. The 38-year-old already didn’t trust the offense, bringing back an eerily familiar problem that hampered the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s final season. Recent performances have also demonstrated that his athleticism and arm strength, even in comparison to recent years, is not the same.

Rodgers isn’t the only problem. Green Bay’s interior offensive line appears to be more of a turnstile than a starting-caliber unit in the NFL. With the coaching staff unwilling to move Elgton Jenkings to guard and Yosh Nijman to right tackle, things likely aren’t going to improve. Randall Cobb is out indefinitely, Matt LaFleur refuses to make Aaron Jones the focal point of the offense and it’s all playing a part in the rapid collapse of a dynasty.

Winner: Kenneth Walker shines in first NFL start

The Rashaad Penny injury last week is devastating to a talented, young player whose career is being derailed by things out of his control. From the Seattle Seahawks’ perspective, though, it opened the door for Kenneth Walker to step into the role he was destined to have. The 2021 Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award winner made his first start in NFL Week 6 and he shined. Walker carried the Seahawks to victory, turning 21 carries into 97 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Loser: Kyler Murray will get Kliff Kingsbury fired

The Arizona Cardinals created their own disaster. Few around the NFL thought extending head coach Kliff Kingsbury or general manager Steve Keim was a good idea. Yet, despite an embarrassing playoff loss, the Bidwill family prioritized multi-year extensions for a coach and general manager who built an alarmingly flawed roster around the franchise quarterback.

None of this is meant to defend Murray’s performances as of late. After becoming one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, he is one of the most disappointing NFL players in 2022. Murray has already thrown four interceptions this season and his only real bright spot came in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona needs to hit the reset button this offseason and that means firing Murray, an unavoidable fate that Murray’s play is accelerating.

Winner: Josh Allen becomes MVP front-runner in NFL Week 6

Winning MVP isn’t always about the jaw-dropping stats, though, Josh Allen provided those last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Winning the coveted honor is about providing voters and fans with moments they’ll remember at the end of the year. Trailing 24-20 with five minutes left in the game, Allen delivered the best moment of NFL Week 6 with a 76-yard drive that was capped off with the game-deciding touchdown.

Let’s also keep in mind that Allen still delivered 329 passing yards and all three of Buffalo’s touchdowns. He stepped up against the Bills’ biggest rival and made the definitive case for why he should be viewed as the best player the league. Coming out of this one, you can bet Allen will be the favorite to win NFL MVP and there’s no player more deserving.