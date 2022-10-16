LOOK: Joe Burrow shows up to Superdome rocking Ja’Marr Chase’s LSU jersey ahead of Saints matchup

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow has to be the reincarnation of Joe Namath, even if that doesn’t quite make sense. Either way, Joe Cool from the 1960s and 70s is back, only now he’s Joey Cool, and he slings passes for the Cincinnati Bengals instead.

Burrow is not only a great quarterback, but he’s also a fantastic teammate. On Sunday, Burreaux heads back to the site where he won the 2020 College Football Championship during his final year at LSU. The Bengals are taking on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, meaning Burrow will be returning to the state of Louisiana for the first time as an NFL pro.

In both a showing of support while also reminiscing on their good times together, Burrow showed up to his big matchup by sporting a Ja’Marr Chase jersey from their days playing together at LSU.

Of course, Burrow entered the NFL as the top overall pick in 2021, but Chase was left behind at LSU until he was eligible for the draft the next year.

Amazingly, the Bengals were once again picking toward the top of the draft order and managed to snag one of Burrow’s top targets during his college tenure, selecting Chase fifth overall. Looking back, it’s easy to say the Bengals made the right call. Chase almost instantly established himself as one of the game’s top receivers, even as a rookie a year ago. Making the Chase pick led to the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl in Burrow’s second season.

But there was a lot of pressure on the Cincinnati front office to address a woeful offensive line, perhaps by selecting left tackle Penei Sewell, who went to the Detroit Lions just two picks later. Both have become respected pros, but it’s safe to say Burrow is much happier being realigned with his teammate once again, and it’s made for an incredible story.

He still takes sacks at a high rate, but at least Burrow has the weapons who can help make explosive plays downfield. The best part is, they’re just two years into what could be a career-long partnership. Expect thousands more yards between what just might be the best young QB-WR duo in football.

