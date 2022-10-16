WATCH: New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner mocks Packers with cheesehead after win, draws Allen Lazard’s ire

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets went into Green Bay on Sunday to face the Packers with just about the entire universe giving them little to no chance of winning. Sure, Aaron Rodgers was nursing a sore thumb but these are the storied Green Bay Packers we’re talking about here.

Hosting a team with the Jets’ horrendous history — recent success be damned — felt like a win of the easiest kind. How foolish.

As Chris Berman used to say, that’s why they play the games. And rightfully so, because the Jets walked away with a ridiculous 27-10 thumping, and star rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner did all the strutting.

After celebrating for quite some time with countless Jets’ faithful who stuck around at Lambeau Field to revel in the mayhem, Gardner got extra saucy and threw on a cheesehead hat provided by one of the “Take Flight” faithful.

New York Jets Sauce Gardner won’t be forgotten by Green Bay Packers

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Amazingly, that wasn’t even the best part. Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had a somewhat frustrating game thanks to Gardner, was on high alert for any and all cheesehead violations and sprinted over to knock off the popular headwear.

Gardner appeared to quickly regain possession of his new gift and that’s where the story ended, at least for our viewing eyeballs. The taunt was so good it absolutely deserves another angle, as seen below.

Sauce Gardner is the best 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/PhAbQZprIW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

How can anyone outside of Green Bay not love everything about Sauce Gardner? It would be one thing if it were a random player who provided no contribution to the victory. It’s quite another when a sensational rookie delivering the goods on a weekly basis decides it’s time to gloat and showboat.

The New York Jets are now 4-2 on the season, just as none of us drew it up. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are a hot mess at 3-3, and that feels a whole lot worse than the record would indicate at this point.

In a glass-half-full approach for the Pack, at least they have the great privilege of playing the lowly Washington Commanders — who may be without Carson Wentz — in Week 7.