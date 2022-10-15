Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly now also has a fractured finger

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz took the field on Thursday night already not “100 percent” from an arm strain, and it seems he incurred a serious second injury for his efforts in Week 6.

On Saturday morning, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Wentz will not only be trying to heal up from a biceps tendon strain he suffered in Week 5, but the hand injury he reportedly saw doctors for this week is serious.

“Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in the team’s win over the Bears, per me and Mike Garafolo. He’s headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step. His availability moving forward is up in the air.” -Report on Carson Wentz hand injury

For comparison, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte had a fractured finger towards the end of the season and he was sidelined for a month. Baseball is a far less physical sport and Wentz can’t go with a cast around his hand like players in other positions on the football field might do to suit up next week.

Who will start if Carson Wentz can’t play for Washington Commanders next week?

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, undrafted Old Dominion alum Taylor Heinicke is listed as the QB2 on the Washington Commanders’ depth chart. He has been in the league for four seasons and was the team’s starter in 2021 after Alex Smith suffered a career-ending injury during the 2020 season. The 29-year-old is a known commodity and while competent, he is not going to take the Commanders’ offense to new heights.

That is why Ron Rivera may seriously consider giving rookie Sam Howell the start if healthy. Rivera’s job is on the line and Washington needs a jolt of excitement badly. While there are no guarantees the 2022 fifth-round pick can do that, his strong showing in the preseason is a reason for hope. Plus, as a late-round pick, he is more a low-risk and high-reward option that Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ front office may decide is worth gambling on after a 2-4 start to the season.