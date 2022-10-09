5 NFL rookies who showed out during Week 5, including Bailey Zappe

NFL rookies in Week 5 were headlined by New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe in a shutout win over the Detroit Lions. However, multiple cornerbacks did their thing with game-changing interceptions.

Filling in for a veteran, a rookie running back in the NFC West put up an absolutely huge run to give the Seattle Seahawks a glimpse of their future at that position. These are among the five NFL rookies who showed out in Week 5.

Alec Pierce, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis’ lack of skill-position talent and the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night set the stage for Pierce to do his thing. The rookie second-round pick from Cincinnati had put up four catches for 80 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

He added to that in what was an ugly 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos to open Week 5. That included Pierce catching 8-of-9 targets for 81 yards. His performance was absolutely huge as Indianapolis overcame two Matt Ryan interceptions. It could also loom large behind No. 1 wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Ahmad Gardner, cornerback, New York Jets

Sunday was a good day for NFL rookies at cornerback. That included Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner picking off his first career pass in New York’s blowout win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Check out this interception of fellow rookie Skylar Thompson as the Jets dominated an injury-plagued Dolphins squad by the score of 40-17.

This was just a 12-7 game at the time. It seemed as if the game would be close despite Miami being without its top two quarterbacks. New York would drive down the field 53 yards for a touchdown and a 19-7 lead following this interception.

It’s also the continuation of what has been a brilliant start to Gardner’s career after the Jets made him the No. 4 pick in April’s draft. In his first four games, the Cincinnati product yielded just 129 receiving yards.

Kenneth Walker III, running back, Seattle Seahawks

It sure looks like starting Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will be out for the remainder of the season with a serious ankle injury. That’s terrible news for the injury-plagued back. But it did give Walker an opportunity to prove his worth for a suddenly potent Seahawks offense. That included the Michigan State product breaking off a 69-yard touchdown run.

These are the big plays that defined Walker’s career in East Lansing and what led to him being a Heisman finalist last season. Now that he’s going to get a shot at being RB1 in Seattle, it’s going to be fun watching this rookie as the season progresses. The kid can play.

Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, Houston Texans

One of the biggest-named NFL rookies heading into the 2022 season, Derek Stingley performed pretty darn well during his first four career games. That included the former LSU star yielding a 61% completion mark and 85.2 QB rating when targeted. However, he had not made the game-changing impact we expected. Until Sunday.

With Houston tied at six against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stingley Jr. picked off Trevor Lawrence in the end zone to keep the game tied at six early in the third quarter.

Talk about an absolutely huge play from the No. 3 pick en route to helping Houston win its first game of the season against a favored Jaguars squad. All said, Stingley Jr. recorded seven tackles, two passes defended and that interception. Welcome to the NFL, rook.

Bailey Zappe, quarterback, New England Patriots

If we had you name 10 NFL rookies who would shine before the midway part of the season, we’re pretty sure Bailey Zappe’s name wouldn’t come up at the start of the campaign. But with both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer injured, the fourth-round pick got the start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Boy, was the Western Kentucky product impressive.

Bailey Zappe stats (Week 5): 17-of-21 passing, 188 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 100.0 QB rating

Talk about managing the game and playing at a high level for a Patriots team that surprised the masses by shutting out the Lions 29-0. Zappe isn’t the next Tom Brady. But could Jones become the modern version of Wally Pipp? If Zappe’s Week 5 performance tells us anything, the NFL might not be too big for this kid.