Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffers serious ankle injury in Week 5 loss

After what was a breakout 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks were relying on Rashaad Penny to play a huge role on offense as they transition from the Russell Wilson era.

Through four games, he had done just that with 292 rushing yards while averaging 6.0 yards per tote. The oft-injured back exited Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury and did not return to action.

Following the 39-32 road loss, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Penny suffered a serious ankle injury. Carroll told reporters that it will be “tough” for Seattle to get Penny back this season. The former first-round pick was was carted off the field. He was also seen in the locker room in a walking boot and crutches.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport continued to report that Penny suffered a fractured tibia and will likely have to undergo sesason-ending surgery.

Impact of Rashaad Penny injury on the Seattle Seahawks

With Penny out of action from early in the third quarter on, rookie Kenneth Walker took over primary ball-carrier duties. He broke out big time, scoring from 69 yards out on a brilliant touchdown run.

Even then, this has to be seen as a brutal loss for an otherwise surprising Seahawks team. Geno Smith is playing absolutely stellar football. This unit has scored 87 points over the past two games. Having Penny as their top back only helped Seattle’s offense.

As for Penny from a micro perspective, the former first-round pick from San Diego State re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $5.75 million contract after four injury-plagued seasons with the team.

Rashaad Penny stats (2018-22): 1,864 rushing yards, 5.7 average, 13 TD

He missed a total of 28 games in his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He suffered a torn ACL as a sophomore in 2019 and it cost him all but three games of the 2020 campaign.

One now has to wonder where Penny goes from here. It’s just another unfortunate circumstance for a player who entered the NFL with high expectations.