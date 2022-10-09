Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out with a head injury

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater went down with a head injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Bridgewater went down with what the Dolphins described as a head injury. He was also dealing with a shoulder injury. A short time after, Miami ruled Bridgwater out for the remainder of the game after inserting rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson into the lineup.

Bridgweater ultimately passed through the newly-formed concussion protocol, but was kept out of the game “in an abundance of caution.”

All of this comes with Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa still sidelined after he suffered an ugly-looking head injury during the team’s Week 4 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua’s injury forced the NFL to change its concussion protocol.

“Our job really is to continue to modify those as medical experts or other experiences tell you this is something you can do differently.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on concussion protocol

From an on-field perspective, Thompson replaced Bridgewater under center Sunday aganist the Jets. Miami found itself down 12-0 in the second quarter before the Kansas State product led the team on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive. On Miami’s next possession, the preseason star threw an interception. It led directly to a Jets touchdown and a 19-7 Miami deficit.

Teddy Bridgewater stats (2022): 61% completion, 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 77.6 QB rating

Miami found itself at 3-0 before Tua’s injury in Week 4. At that point, it looked like one of the best teams in the NFL with the former Alabama standout seen as a top-end early-season MVP candidate.

Bridgwewater was an obvious downgrade from Tagovailoa. Now that the Fins must go the rest of Sunday’s game with a rookie seventh-round pick, a potential two-game losing streak could very well be in the cards.