fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 18, 2022

Week 7 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Matt Johnson
Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Sportsnaut Week 7 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 7, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye weeks – Week 7

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Philadelphia Eagles

Here are our Week 7 fantasy football rankings.

Week 7 fantasy QB rankings

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Related: NFL quarterback rankings

Rank:PLAYEROPPONENT
1Lamar Jacksonvs Cleveland Browns
2Joe Burrowvs Atlanta Falcons
3Patrick Mahomes@ San Francisco 49ers
4Justin Herbertvs Seattle Seahawks
5Kyler Murrayvs New Orleans Saints
6Tua Tagovailoavs Pittsburgh Steelers
7Tom Brady@ Carolina Panthers
8Geno Smith@ Los Angeles Chargers
9Dak Prescott (Q)vs Detroit Lions
10Aaron Rodgers@ Washington Commanders
11Trevor Lawrencevs New York Giants
12Derek Carrvs Houston Texans
13Marcus Mariotavs Cincinnati Bengals
14Kenny Pickett (Q)@ Miami Dolphins
15Russell Wilson (Q)vs New York Jets

The Week 7 fantasy football rankings take a hit with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins among those in the bye. Facing one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lamar Jackson sits atop the Week 7 fantasy rankings. In eight career games against Cleveland, Jackson boasts a 67.3% completion rate with 11 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and 64 rush ypg.

Comparing Russell Wilson vs Geno Smith stats and performance thus far in 2022 NFL season
Also Read:
Comparing Russell Wilson vs Geno Smith stats and performance thus far in 2022 NFL season

Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott rejoin our fantasy football rankings, returning from multi-week absences. Tagovaola received clearance to return more than a week in advance of a tantalizing matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, facing one of the worst pass defenses in football. Considering he practiced before Week 7, we feel good about his readiness for Sunday. As for Prescott, he draws an enticing matchup but is kept out of the top-five due to questions of how many throws he makes against the Detroit Lions.

In the 12-15 range of the Week 7 QB rankings, we’re advising caution with Derek Carr. Entering the bye, the Houston Texans defense surrendered under 250 pass ypg with a 4-6 TD-INT ratio and a 73.3 quarterback rating. If you’re looking for alternatives, Kenny Pickett should get plenty of opportunities to throw vs Miami.

Related: NFL games today

While we’re certainly not ready to say it’s time for fantasy managers to drop Russel Wilson, he shouldn’t be in starting lineups. Dealing with a lat strain and now a significant hamstring injury, Wilson might not even be active in Week 7. If Brett Rypien is under center, it further depletes the fantasy appeal of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Week 7 fantasy RB rankings

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PLAYERCOLUMN
1Saquon Barkley@ Jacksonville Jaguars
2Derrick Henryvs Indianapolis Colts
3Austin Ekelervs Seattle Seahawks
4Leonard Fournette@ Carolina Panthers
5Jonathan Taylor (Q)@ Tennessee Titans
6Kenneth Walker III@ Los Angeles Chargers
7Josh Jacobsvs Houston Texans
8Nick Chubb@ Baltimore Ravens
9Alvin Kamara@ Arizona Cardinals
10Christian McCaffreyvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Aaron Jones@ Washington Commanders
12D’Andre Swift (Q)@ Dallas Cowboys
13Rhamondre Stevensonvs Chicago Bears
14Dameon Pierce@ Las Vegas Raiders
15Melvin Gordonvs New York Jets
16David Montgomery@ New England Patriots
17Joe Mixonvs Atlanta Falcons
18Jeff Wilson Jrvs Kansas City Chiefs
19Breece Hall@ Denver Broncos
20Travis Etiennevs New York Giants
21Brian Robinson Jrvs Green Bay Packers
22Raheem Mostertvs Pittsburgh Steelers
23Ezekiel Elliottvs Detroit Lions
24J.K. Dobbinsvs Cleveland Browns
25Tony Pollardvs Detroit Lions
26Najee Harris@ Baltimore Ravens
27Kareem Hunt@ Miami Dolphins
28A.J. Dillon@ Washington Commanders
29Michael Carter@ Denver Broncos
30Clyde Edwards-Helaire@ San Francisco 49ers
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 7 fantasy rankings

Leading off our Week 7 fantasy rankings is Saquon Barkley, but the gap between him and the other options is smaller as he deals with some nagging injuries. Derrick Henry is a strong bet for a 100-yard game, facing an Indianapolis Colts defense that surrendered 495 yards in the last three weeks. On top of that, Henry’s career averages vs Indianapolis (103.9 rushing yards per game, 5.2 yards per rush, 14 touchdowns in 13 games) speak volumes.

2022 NFL offense rankings: Bills hold on to top spot after battle of elite offenses in Week 6
Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Bills hold on to top spot after battle of elite offenses in Week 6

Henry is far from the only one with a fantastic matchup in Week 7. Now in a featured role, Kenneth Walker squares off against the Los Angeles Chargers run defense that allows 5.8 ypr and more than 130 yards per game. On that same field, Austin Ekeler should feast against a Seahawks’ defense with the second-most rushing yards per game (165.8) allowed. We’re equally high on Josh Jacobs, who is thriving in the Las Vegas Raiders offense and now gets to run against a Houston Texans’ front seven that allows 165 rush ypg.

Week 7 fantasy running back sleepers

  • Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers
  • Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants

Outside the top-10 running backs in our fantasy football rankings, we’d focus attention on Rhamondre Stevenson, Dameon Pierce, Travis Etienne and Brian Robinson Jr. Even if Damien Harris (hamstring) returns in Week 7, Stevenson proved he can be a featured part of the Patriots’ offense and Chicago allows more than 160 rushing ypg. Pierce is now the focal point of Houston’s attack and the matchup against the Raiders should deliver strong performances on the ground from both teams. Robinson is in a committee, but his physical style as a runner is perfect to take advantage of a soft Green Bay Packers defense (135.2 rush ypg allowed) and Etienne is clearly the best running back in Jacksonville.

Among the running backs we’re cautious of in Week 7, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, A.J. Dillon and Najee Harris. The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best run defenses in the NFL and it’s not going to be something the Kansas City Chiefs really want to commit to overcoming. As for Harris, he has to face a Ravens’ front that just bottled up Barkley for his least productive game of the season. Meanwhile, Dillon is averaging just 3.9 yards per rush this season and doesn’t have a single play of 20-plus yards. The only fantasy value he brings right now is negating Aaron Jones’ production.

Related: NFL games today

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7 – Wide Receiver

Syndication: USA TODAY
Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related: NFL wide receiver rankings

RankPLAYEROPPONENT
1Ja’Marr Chasevs Atlanta Falcons
2Tyreek Hillvs Pittsburgh Steelers
3CeeDee Lambvs Detroit Lions
4Deebo Samuelvs San Francisco 49ers
5Michael Pittman Jrvs Tennessee Titans
6Davante Adamsvs Houston Texans
7DeAndre Hopkinsvs New Orleans Saints
8Chris Godwin@ Carolina Panthers
9Mike Williamsvs Seattle Seahawks
10Chris Olave@ Arizona Cardinals
11Tee Higginsvs Atlanta Falcons
12Keenan Allenvs Seattle Seahawks
13Mike Evans@ Carolina Panthers
14Courtland Suttonvs New York Jets
15Jaylen Waddlevs Pittsburgh Steelers
16Amari Coopervs Baltimore Ravens
17D.K. Metcalf@ Los Angeles Chargers
18Brandon Aiyukvs Kansas City Chiefs
19Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Dallas Cowboys
20Tyler Lockett@ Los Angeles Chargers
21Rashod Bateman (Q)vs Cleveland Browns
22Diontae Johnson@ Miami Dolphins
23Brandin Cooksvs Las Vegas Raiders
24Michael Thomas (Q)@ Arizona Cardinals
25Drake London@ Cincinnati Bengals
26Curtis Samuelvs Green Bay Packers
27Jakobi Meyersvs Chicago Bears
28Alec Piercevs Tennessee Titans
29Jerry Jeudyvs New York Jets
30Allen Lazard@ Washington Commanders

The Week 7 fantasy WR rankings take a hit thanks to the bye week. With the Buffalo Bills (Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis), Minnesota Vikings (Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen), Philadelphia Eagles (DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown) and Cooper Kupp all unavailable. With many of the game’s biggest stars unavailable, the fantasy football rankings look a bit different.

Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment
Also Read:
Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment

Ja’Marr chase comes in at No. 1 against an Atlanta Falcons secondary allowing the second-most passing yards per game, especially now that his connection with Joe Burrow is back on point. While he will draw a higher volume of targets, a healthy version of Tee Higgins still registered as a low-end WR1 in Week 7.

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday Night Football. Considering he is back from a suspension, there is no reason to fear a lighter workload or an injury setback. Kyler Murray will target him early and often, which is precisely what we want against a Saints’ defense that gives up plenty of big plays and a 98.1 quarterback rating.

Moving down the fantasy wide receiver rankings for Week 7, Alec Pierce and Jakobi Meyers are among the sleepers people should prioritize. New England didn’t need Meyers in Week 6 (60 receiving yards on four targets), but he should be more involved against the Chicago Bears and he was extremely productive (206 receiving yards, 1 TD) in his prior two contests.

NFL mock draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker land in perfect spots in latest 2023 NFL Draft mock
Also Read:
NFL mock draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker land in perfect spots in latest 2023 NFL Draft mock

Pierce is one of our favorite matchup plays in Week 7. The rookie drew 16 combined targets in the past two games, turning them into 130 receiving yards and a touchdown. He’ll now line up against the Tennessee Titans, a secondary allowing 287.6 passing yards per game.

Fantasy Football tight end rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ San Francisco 49ers
2Mark Andrewsvs Cleveland Browns
3George Kittlevs Kansas City Chiefs
4Zach Ertzvs Arizona Cardinals
5David Njoku@ Baltimore Ravens
6Kyle Pitts@ Cincinnati Bengals
7T.J. Hockensonvs Dallas Cowboys
8Robert Tonyan@ Washington Commanders
9Taysom Hill@ Arizona Cardinals
10Pat Freirmuth@ Miami Dolphins
11Darren Wallervs Houston Texans
12Hayden Hurstvs Atlanta Falcons
13Gerald Everettvs Seattle Seahawks
14Logan Thomasvs Green Bay Packers
15Cade Otton@ Carolina Panthers

There’s not much to say about the top of the fantasy football TE rankings. Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce each enter Week 7 with at least 50-plus targets, 450-plus receiving yards and are averaging nearly 12 yards per reception. They are being funneled targets from elite quarterbacks and the defense they line up against has no real impact on what they can do.

NFL waiver wire pickups: Deon Jackson, Bailey Zappe among top targets in Week 7
Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Deon Jackson, Bailey Zappe among top targets in Week 7

We highlighted David Njoku last week as a riser in our fantasy football rankings and he keeps elevating his stock. Njoku ranks sixth amongst all tight ends in targets (35) and he is fourth in receiving yards (347). Not only is the volume of targets there, Noku has also delivered seven plays of 20-plus yards this season. He’s entered must-start territory at tight end.

Njoku is taking the place of Darren Waller, who we can no longer feel confident in. It’s not a question of talent, Waller’s athleticism and playmaking ability is undeniable. However, the 30-year-old ranks 88th in the NFL in receiving yards (175) and he’s pulled in just six receptions for 46 yards in the last two games. Unless we see changes coming out of the bye week, Waller won’t gain much ground in the fantasy rankings moving forward.

Week 7 fantasy kicker rankings

  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
  2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers
  3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
  4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans
  5. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions
  6. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals
  7. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets
  9. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders
  10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins
  11. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
  12. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants
  14. Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
  15. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears
10 longest field goals in NFL history
Also Read:
10 longest field goals in NFL history

Week 7 fantasy defense rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating 20 best NFL defenses entering Week 7
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating 20 best NFL defenses entering Week 7

Share: