Published September 26, 2022

Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Matt Johnson
Week 4 fantasy football rankings
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season is already through two weeks of action and we’ve seen some incredible performances along the way. As we gather more information on the best players and defenses, it helps shape weekly fantasy football rankings.

Naturally, the NFL injury report and recent trends play a huge factor in how specific players are viewed. Both D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery are highly questionable to play in Week 4, opening the door for their backups to step into featured roles. At wide receiver, we still await word on when Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin will return to the lineup. It all helps shape the positional fantasy rankings for another week of football.

Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 4

Rank:PlayerMatchup
1Josh Allen@ Baltimore Ravens
2Jalen Hurtsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
3Lamar Jacksonvs Buffalo Bills
4Justin Herbert@ Houston Texans
5Joe Burrowvs Miami Dolphins
6Patrick Mahomes@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7Aaron Rodgersvs New England Patriots
8Tua Tagovailoa@ Cincinnati Bengals
9Russell Wilson@ Las Vegas Raiders
10Jared Goffvs Seattle Seahawks
11Tom Bradyvs Kansas City Chiefs
12Kyler Murray@ Carolina Panthers
13Matt Ryanvs Tennessee Titans
14Marcus Mariotavs Cleveland Browns
15Trevor Lawrence@ Philadelphia Eagles
16Kirk Cousinsvs New Orleans Saints
17Derek Carrvs Denver Broncos
18Carson Wentz@ Dallas Cowboys
19Jacoby Brissett@ Atlanta Falcons
20Jameis Winstonvs Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits atop the Week 4 fantasy rankings with relative ease. He draws a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens’ secondary that surrendered 763 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 70.7% completion rate in the last two games. Right behind him, quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving that he is an elite option with at least one touchdown and either 300 passing yards or 50-plus rushing yards in every game this season.

While Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow make the top-five in our Week 4 fantasy football rankings, there are hesitations with each player. Herbert didn’t look right playing through his rib cartilage injury and even if Keenan Allen returns, a lesser version of Herbert diminishes his fantasy appeal. Meanwhile, Burrow faces a volatile Miami Dolphins secondary that can either be boom or bust.

In terms of going against consensus Week 4 fantasy rankings, there are reasons to cast low projections for Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Tampa Bay is holding opponents to a 69.4 quarterback rating this season, with a 3-5 TD-INT ratio and 11 sacks. As for Murray, he’s in a bad system and set to face a Panthers’ defense that is holding opponents to 214 pass ypg with only three touchdowns and a 59.6% completion rate. Fantasy managers can start both if they want in Week 4, but avoid them in DFS.

Week 4 fantasy football sleepers – Quarterback

  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs Tennessee Titans
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals

Leading off our Week 4 fantasy sleepers, Jared Goff is off to a promising start this season. He’s responsible for a 98.4 passer rating with 533 passing yards and a 5-1 TD-INT ratio in the last two weeks. We might not be sold on Goff as a long-term quarterback in Detroit, but he plays behind a great offensive line and you can count on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson finding vulnerabilities in a Seahawks’ secondary allowing a 100.6 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Matt Ryan takes the field against a Titans’ unit responsible for allowing 306.5 passing yards and a 103.3 quarterback rating in the last two weeks. With a healthy Michael Pittman Jr. and more confidence in Alec Pierce, Ryan could deliver 200-plus yards and two touchdowns.

Week 4 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Jonathan Taylorvs Tennessee Titans
2Nick Chubb@ Atlanta Falcons
3Christian McCaffreyvs Arizona Cardinals
4Austin Ekeler@ Houston Texans
5Saquon Barkleyvs Chicago Bears
6Najee Harrisvs New York Jets
7Dalvin Cook (Q)vs New Orleans Saints
8Derrick Henry@ Indianapolis Colts
9Jamaal Williamsvs Seattle Seahawks
10Khalil Herbert@ New York Giants
11Alvin Kamaravs Minnesota Vikings
12Leonard Fournettevs Kansas City Chiefs
13Aaron Jonesvs New England Patriots
14Javonte Williams@ Las Vegas Raiders
15Joe Mixonvs Miami Dolphins
16James Robinson@ Philadelphia Eagles
17Dameon Piercevs Los Angeles Chargers
18Rashaad Penny@ Detroit Lions
19Cordarrelle Pattersonvs Cleveland Browns
20AJ DIllionvs New England Patriots
21Jeff Wilson Jrvs Los Angeles Rams
22Ezekiel Elliottvs Washington Commanders
23Antonio Gibson@ Dallas Cowboys
24Miles Sandersvs Jacksonville Jaguars
25James Conner@ Carolina Panthers
26JK Dobbinsvs Buffalo Bills
27Tony Pollardvs Washington Commanders
28Clyde Edwards-Helaire@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29Josh Jacobsvs Denver Broncos
30Breece Hall@ Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

There are plenty of people frustrated with Austin Ekeler stats entering Week 4. Drafted as a top-three selection in drafts, he is one of the biggest busts in fantasy thus far. We’re expecting that to change on Sunday. This is a get-right game for the Chargers’ ground game, facing a Texans’ front seven that already allowed over 600 rushing yards this season.

Heading into the week, our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 operate on the assumption D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery won’t be available to play. If that’s the case, Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams are RB1s. Williams has averaged 4 ypr in his career, always flashing the talent to be an effective starter and Seattle is allowing 157 rushing yards per game. As for Herbert, he proved in Week 3 that he is more than capable of handling a full workload and breaking off big runs.

Week 4 fantasy football busts – Running Backs who could disappoint

  • Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders
  • Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It might be time to forget about Alvin Kamara being an elite fantasy running back again. After averaging 6.9 tards per target and 74 receptions per season from 2017-’21, the New Orleans Saints’ star is averaging just 1.7 yards per target with five catches in three games. The Saints vs Vikings matchup could be more low scoring than expected and all of this pushes Kamara into RB2 territory.

Fantasy football rankings Week 4 – Wide Receivers

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Stefon Diggs@ Baltimore Ravens
2Cooper Kupp@ San Francisco 49ers
3Deebo Samuelvs Los Angeles Rans
4Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Seattle Seahawks
5Ja’Marr Chasevs Miami Dolphins
6Tyreek Hill@ Cincinnati Bengals
7Michael Pittman Jrvs Tennessee Titans
8Justin Jeffersonvs New Orleans Saints
9Jaylen Waddle@ Cincinnati Bengals
10Davante Adansvs Denver Broncos
11A.J. Brownvs Jacksonville Jaguars
12Amari Cooper@ Atlanta Falcons
13Mike Evansvs Kansas City Chiefs
14Drake Londonvs Cleveland Browns
15Courtland Sutton@ Las Vegas Raiders
16Keenan Allen (Q)@ Houston Texans
17DeVonta Smithvs Jacksonville Jaguars
18Gabriel Davis@ Baltimore Ravens
19Diontae Johnsonvs New York Jets
20Chris Olavevs Minnesota Vikings
21Tee Higginsvs Miami Dolphins
22Mike Williams@ Houston Texans
23Christian Kirk@ Philadelphia Eagles
24Marquise Brown@ Carolina Panthers
25Michael Thomas (Q)vs Minnesota Vikings
26Curtis Samuel@ Dallas Cowboys
27CeeDee Lambvs Washington Commanders
28Terry McLaurin@ Dallas Cowboys
29Tyler Lockett@ Detroit Lions
30Brandon Aiyukvs Los Angeles Rams
21Garrett Wilson@ Pittsburgh Steelers
32Chris Godwin (Q)vs Minnesota Vikings
33D.J. Moorevs Arizona Cardinals
34Rashod Batemanvs Buffalo Bills
35DK Metcalf@ Detroit Lions
Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Leading off our Week 4 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, Stefon Diggs is at the top. Baltimore allowed 361 yards and four touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in Week 2 then allowed 156 yards to DeVante Parker last Sunday. Unable to generate consistent pressure, Josh Allen will have all day to hit Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

While Amon-Ra St. Brown saw his stretch of consecutive games with eight-plus receptions end, an injury played a part in that. He later returned to the field, hauling in six-of-nine targets for 73 yards. For the same reasons we highlighted Goff as a sleeper in Week 4, St. Brown is near the top of our fantasy football rankings.

There are a few names who standout as potential Week 4 busts at wide receiver. Christian Kirk is going to deliver a 1,000-yard season, but expectations should be lowered in Week 4. Philadelphia is allowing just 186.7 passing yards per game and its pass rush (12 sacks) will cause problems for Trevor Lawrence. In similar fashion, Terry McLaurin will draw Trevon Diggs in coverage with the Cowboys’ pass rush collapsing the pocket and Marquise Brown could be shadowed by Jaycee Horn (15.3 passer rating allowed when targeted in 2022).

Fantasy Football sleepers for Week 4 – Wide Receiver

  • Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots
Week 4 tight end rankings

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Travis Kelcevs Tampa Bay Buccaneeers
2Mark Andrewsvs Buffalo Bills
3Kyle Pittsvs Cleveland Browns
4George Kittlevs Los Angeles Rans
5Darren Wallervs Denver Broncos
6T.J. Hockensonvs Seattle Seahawks
7Dallas Goedertvs Jacksonville Jaguars
8Zach Ertz@ Carolina Panthers
9Tyler Higbee@ San Francisco 49ers
10Dawson Knox@ Baltimore Ravens
11Pat Freiermuthvs New York Jets
12Robert Tonyanvs New England Patriots
13Dalton Schultzvs Washington Commanders
14MIke Gesicki@ Cincinnati Bengals
15David Njoku@ Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 fantasy defense rankings

