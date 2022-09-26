Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL season is already through two weeks of action and we’ve seen some incredible performances along the way. As we gather more information on the best players and defenses, it helps shape weekly fantasy football rankings.

Naturally, the NFL injury report and recent trends play a huge factor in how specific players are viewed. Both D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery are highly questionable to play in Week 4, opening the door for their backups to step into featured roles. At wide receiver, we still await word on when Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin will return to the lineup. It all helps shape the positional fantasy rankings for another week of football.

Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 4

Related: NFL QB rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits atop the Week 4 fantasy rankings with relative ease. He draws a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens’ secondary that surrendered 763 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 70.7% completion rate in the last two games. Right behind him, quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving that he is an elite option with at least one touchdown and either 300 passing yards or 50-plus rushing yards in every game this season.

While Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow make the top-five in our Week 4 fantasy football rankings, there are hesitations with each player. Herbert didn’t look right playing through his rib cartilage injury and even if Keenan Allen returns, a lesser version of Herbert diminishes his fantasy appeal. Meanwhile, Burrow faces a volatile Miami Dolphins secondary that can either be boom or bust.

In terms of going against consensus Week 4 fantasy rankings, there are reasons to cast low projections for Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Tampa Bay is holding opponents to a 69.4 quarterback rating this season, with a 3-5 TD-INT ratio and 11 sacks. As for Murray, he’s in a bad system and set to face a Panthers’ defense that is holding opponents to 214 pass ypg with only three touchdowns and a 59.6% completion rate. Fantasy managers can start both if they want in Week 4, but avoid them in DFS.

Week 4 fantasy football sleepers – Quarterback

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs Tennessee Titans

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals

Leading off our Week 4 fantasy sleepers, Jared Goff is off to a promising start this season. He’s responsible for a 98.4 passer rating with 533 passing yards and a 5-1 TD-INT ratio in the last two weeks. We might not be sold on Goff as a long-term quarterback in Detroit, but he plays behind a great offensive line and you can count on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson finding vulnerabilities in a Seahawks’ secondary allowing a 100.6 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Matt Ryan takes the field against a Titans’ unit responsible for allowing 306.5 passing yards and a 103.3 quarterback rating in the last two weeks. With a healthy Michael Pittman Jr. and more confidence in Alec Pierce, Ryan could deliver 200-plus yards and two touchdowns.

Week 4 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Jonathan Taylor vs Tennessee Titans 2 Nick Chubb @ Atlanta Falcons 3 Christian McCaffrey vs Arizona Cardinals 4 Austin Ekeler @ Houston Texans 5 Saquon Barkley vs Chicago Bears 6 Najee Harris vs New York Jets 7 Dalvin Cook (Q) vs New Orleans Saints 8 Derrick Henry @ Indianapolis Colts 9 Jamaal Williams vs Seattle Seahawks 10 Khalil Herbert @ New York Giants 11 Alvin Kamara vs Minnesota Vikings 12 Leonard Fournette vs Kansas City Chiefs 13 Aaron Jones vs New England Patriots 14 Javonte Williams @ Las Vegas Raiders 15 Joe Mixon vs Miami Dolphins 16 James Robinson @ Philadelphia Eagles 17 Dameon Pierce vs Los Angeles Chargers 18 Rashaad Penny @ Detroit Lions 19 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cleveland Browns 20 AJ DIllion vs New England Patriots 21 Jeff Wilson Jr vs Los Angeles Rams 22 Ezekiel Elliott vs Washington Commanders 23 Antonio Gibson @ Dallas Cowboys 24 Miles Sanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars 25 James Conner @ Carolina Panthers 26 JK Dobbins vs Buffalo Bills 27 Tony Pollard vs Washington Commanders 28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 Josh Jacobs vs Denver Broncos 30 Breece Hall @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

There are plenty of people frustrated with Austin Ekeler stats entering Week 4. Drafted as a top-three selection in drafts, he is one of the biggest busts in fantasy thus far. We’re expecting that to change on Sunday. This is a get-right game for the Chargers’ ground game, facing a Texans’ front seven that already allowed over 600 rushing yards this season.

Heading into the week, our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 operate on the assumption D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery won’t be available to play. If that’s the case, Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams are RB1s. Williams has averaged 4 ypr in his career, always flashing the talent to be an effective starter and Seattle is allowing 157 rushing yards per game. As for Herbert, he proved in Week 3 that he is more than capable of handling a full workload and breaking off big runs.

Week 4 fantasy football busts – Running Backs who could disappoint

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It might be time to forget about Alvin Kamara being an elite fantasy running back again. After averaging 6.9 tards per target and 74 receptions per season from 2017-’21, the New Orleans Saints’ star is averaging just 1.7 yards per target with five catches in three games. The Saints vs Vikings matchup could be more low scoring than expected and all of this pushes Kamara into RB2 territory.

Related: Week 4 NFL power rankings

Fantasy football rankings Week 4 – Wide Receivers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Stefon Diggs @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Cooper Kupp @ San Francisco 49ers 3 Deebo Samuel vs Los Angeles Rans 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Seattle Seahawks 5 Ja’Marr Chase vs Miami Dolphins 6 Tyreek Hill @ Cincinnati Bengals 7 Michael Pittman Jr vs Tennessee Titans 8 Justin Jefferson vs New Orleans Saints 9 Jaylen Waddle @ Cincinnati Bengals 10 Davante Adans vs Denver Broncos 11 A.J. Brown vs Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Amari Cooper @ Atlanta Falcons 13 Mike Evans vs Kansas City Chiefs 14 Drake London vs Cleveland Browns 15 Courtland Sutton @ Las Vegas Raiders 16 Keenan Allen (Q) @ Houston Texans 17 DeVonta Smith vs Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Gabriel Davis @ Baltimore Ravens 19 Diontae Johnson vs New York Jets 20 Chris Olave vs Minnesota Vikings 21 Tee Higgins vs Miami Dolphins 22 Mike Williams @ Houston Texans 23 Christian Kirk @ Philadelphia Eagles 24 Marquise Brown @ Carolina Panthers 25 Michael Thomas (Q) vs Minnesota Vikings 26 Curtis Samuel @ Dallas Cowboys 27 CeeDee Lamb vs Washington Commanders 28 Terry McLaurin @ Dallas Cowboys 29 Tyler Lockett @ Detroit Lions 30 Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams 21 Garrett Wilson @ Pittsburgh Steelers 32 Chris Godwin (Q) vs Minnesota Vikings 33 D.J. Moore vs Arizona Cardinals 34 Rashod Bateman vs Buffalo Bills 35 DK Metcalf @ Detroit Lions Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Leading off our Week 4 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, Stefon Diggs is at the top. Baltimore allowed 361 yards and four touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in Week 2 then allowed 156 yards to DeVante Parker last Sunday. Unable to generate consistent pressure, Josh Allen will have all day to hit Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Related: Week 4 wide receiver rankings

While Amon-Ra St. Brown saw his stretch of consecutive games with eight-plus receptions end, an injury played a part in that. He later returned to the field, hauling in six-of-nine targets for 73 yards. For the same reasons we highlighted Goff as a sleeper in Week 4, St. Brown is near the top of our fantasy football rankings.

There are a few names who standout as potential Week 4 busts at wide receiver. Christian Kirk is going to deliver a 1,000-yard season, but expectations should be lowered in Week 4. Philadelphia is allowing just 186.7 passing yards per game and its pass rush (12 sacks) will cause problems for Trevor Lawrence. In similar fashion, Terry McLaurin will draw Trevon Diggs in coverage with the Cowboys’ pass rush collapsing the pocket and Marquise Brown could be shadowed by Jaycee Horn (15.3 passer rating allowed when targeted in 2022).

Fantasy Football sleepers for Week 4 – Wide Receiver

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots

Week 4 tight end rankings

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce vs Tampa Bay Buccaneeers 2 Mark Andrews vs Buffalo Bills 3 Kyle Pitts vs Cleveland Browns 4 George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rans 5 Darren Waller vs Denver Broncos 6 T.J. Hockenson vs Seattle Seahawks 7 Dallas Goedert vs Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Zach Ertz @ Carolina Panthers 9 Tyler Higbee @ San Francisco 49ers 10 Dawson Knox @ Baltimore Ravens 11 Pat Freiermuth vs New York Jets 12 Robert Tonyan vs New England Patriots 13 Dalton Schultz vs Washington Commanders 14 MIke Gesicki @ Cincinnati Bengals 15 David Njoku @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 fantasy defense rankings