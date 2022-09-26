Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

The 2022 NFL season is already through two weeks of action and we’ve seen some incredible performances along the way. As we gather more information on the best players and defenses, it helps shape weekly fantasy football rankings.
Naturally, the NFL injury report and recent trends play a huge factor in how specific players are viewed. Both D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery are highly questionable to play in Week 4, opening the door for their backups to step into featured roles. At wide receiver, we still await word on when Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin will return to the lineup. It all helps shape the positional fantasy rankings for another week of football.
Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy football rankings.
Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 4
|Rank:
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Josh Allen
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Buffalo Bills
|4
|Justin Herbert
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Joe Burrow
|vs Miami Dolphins
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs New England Patriots
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|Russell Wilson
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|Jared Goff
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|11
|Tom Brady
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|Kyler Murray
|@ Carolina Panthers
|13
|Matt Ryan
|vs Tennessee Titans
|14
|Marcus Mariota
|vs Cleveland Browns
|15
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|vs New Orleans Saints
|17
|Derek Carr
|vs Denver Broncos
|18
|Carson Wentz
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|20
|Jameis Winston
|vs Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits atop the Week 4 fantasy rankings with relative ease. He draws a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens’ secondary that surrendered 763 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 70.7% completion rate in the last two games. Right behind him, quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving that he is an elite option with at least one touchdown and either 300 passing yards or 50-plus rushing yards in every game this season.
While Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow make the top-five in our Week 4 fantasy football rankings, there are hesitations with each player. Herbert didn’t look right playing through his rib cartilage injury and even if Keenan Allen returns, a lesser version of Herbert diminishes his fantasy appeal. Meanwhile, Burrow faces a volatile Miami Dolphins secondary that can either be boom or bust.
In terms of going against consensus Week 4 fantasy rankings, there are reasons to cast low projections for Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Tampa Bay is holding opponents to a 69.4 quarterback rating this season, with a 3-5 TD-INT ratio and 11 sacks. As for Murray, he’s in a bad system and set to face a Panthers’ defense that is holding opponents to 214 pass ypg with only three touchdowns and a 59.6% completion rate. Fantasy managers can start both if they want in Week 4, but avoid them in DFS.
Week 4 fantasy football sleepers – Quarterback
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks
- Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs Tennessee Titans
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals
Leading off our Week 4 fantasy sleepers, Jared Goff is off to a promising start this season. He’s responsible for a 98.4 passer rating with 533 passing yards and a 5-1 TD-INT ratio in the last two weeks. We might not be sold on Goff as a long-term quarterback in Detroit, but he plays behind a great offensive line and you can count on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson finding vulnerabilities in a Seahawks’ secondary allowing a 100.6 passer rating.
Meanwhile, Matt Ryan takes the field against a Titans’ unit responsible for allowing 306.5 passing yards and a 103.3 quarterback rating in the last two weeks. With a healthy Michael Pittman Jr. and more confidence in Alec Pierce, Ryan could deliver 200-plus yards and two touchdowns.
Week 4 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs Tennessee Titans
|2
|Nick Chubb
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Chicago Bears
|6
|Najee Harris
|vs New York Jets
|7
|Dalvin Cook (Q)
|vs New Orleans Saints
|8
|Derrick Henry
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|9
|Jamaal Williams
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|10
|Khalil Herbert
|@ New York Giants
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Leonard Fournette
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|13
|Aaron Jones
|vs New England Patriots
|14
|Javonte Williams
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|15
|Joe Mixon
|vs Miami Dolphins
|16
|James Robinson
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Dameon Pierce
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|18
|Rashaad Penny
|@ Detroit Lions
|19
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|vs Cleveland Browns
|20
|AJ DIllion
|vs New England Patriots
|21
|Jeff Wilson Jr
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|22
|Ezekiel Elliott
|vs Washington Commanders
|23
|Antonio Gibson
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|24
|Miles Sanders
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|James Conner
|@ Carolina Panthers
|26
|JK Dobbins
|vs Buffalo Bills
|27
|Tony Pollard
|vs Washington Commanders
|28
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|29
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Denver Broncos
|30
|Breece Hall
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
There are plenty of people frustrated with Austin Ekeler stats entering Week 4. Drafted as a top-three selection in drafts, he is one of the biggest busts in fantasy thus far. We’re expecting that to change on Sunday. This is a get-right game for the Chargers’ ground game, facing a Texans’ front seven that already allowed over 600 rushing yards this season.
Heading into the week, our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 operate on the assumption D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery won’t be available to play. If that’s the case, Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams are RB1s. Williams has averaged 4 ypr in his career, always flashing the talent to be an effective starter and Seattle is allowing 157 rushing yards per game. As for Herbert, he proved in Week 3 that he is more than capable of handling a full workload and breaking off big runs.
Week 4 fantasy football busts – Running Backs who could disappoint
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars
It might be time to forget about Alvin Kamara being an elite fantasy running back again. After averaging 6.9 tards per target and 74 receptions per season from 2017-’21, the New Orleans Saints’ star is averaging just 1.7 yards per target with five catches in three games. The Saints vs Vikings matchup could be more low scoring than expected and all of this pushes Kamara into RB2 territory.
Fantasy football rankings Week 4 – Wide Receivers
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Stefon Diggs
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Los Angeles Rans
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|5
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Miami Dolphins
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|Michael Pittman Jr
|vs Tennessee Titans
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|vs New Orleans Saints
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|Davante Adans
|vs Denver Broncos
|11
|A.J. Brown
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|12
|Amari Cooper
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|13
|Mike Evans
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|Drake London
|vs Cleveland Browns
|15
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Keenan Allen (Q)
|@ Houston Texans
|17
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Gabriel Davis
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Diontae Johnson
|vs New York Jets
|20
|Chris Olave
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|21
|Tee Higgins
|vs Miami Dolphins
|22
|Mike Williams
|@ Houston Texans
|23
|Christian Kirk
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Marquise Brown
|@ Carolina Panthers
|25
|Michael Thomas (Q)
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|26
|Curtis Samuel
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|27
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Washington Commanders
|28
|Terry McLaurin
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|29
|Tyler Lockett
|@ Detroit Lions
|30
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|32
|Chris Godwin (Q)
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|33
|D.J. Moore
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|34
|Rashod Bateman
|vs Buffalo Bills
|35
|DK Metcalf
|@ Detroit Lions
Leading off our Week 4 fantasy rankings at wide receiver, Stefon Diggs is at the top. Baltimore allowed 361 yards and four touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in Week 2 then allowed 156 yards to DeVante Parker last Sunday. Unable to generate consistent pressure, Josh Allen will have all day to hit Diggs and Gabriel Davis.
While Amon-Ra St. Brown saw his stretch of consecutive games with eight-plus receptions end, an injury played a part in that. He later returned to the field, hauling in six-of-nine targets for 73 yards. For the same reasons we highlighted Goff as a sleeper in Week 4, St. Brown is near the top of our fantasy football rankings.
There are a few names who standout as potential Week 4 busts at wide receiver. Christian Kirk is going to deliver a 1,000-yard season, but expectations should be lowered in Week 4. Philadelphia is allowing just 186.7 passing yards per game and its pass rush (12 sacks) will cause problems for Trevor Lawrence. In similar fashion, Terry McLaurin will draw Trevon Diggs in coverage with the Cowboys’ pass rush collapsing the pocket and Marquise Brown could be shadowed by Jaycee Horn (15.3 passer rating allowed when targeted in 2022).
Fantasy Football sleepers for Week 4 – Wide Receiver
- Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings
- Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
- Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots
Week 4 tight end rankings
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Travis Kelce
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneeers
|2
|Mark Andrews
|vs Buffalo Bills
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Cleveland Browns
|4
|George Kittle
|vs Los Angeles Rans
|5
|Darren Waller
|vs Denver Broncos
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|Zach Ertz
|@ Carolina Panthers
|9
|Tyler Higbee
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|10
|Dawson Knox
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs New York Jets
|12
|Robert Tonyan
|vs New England Patriots
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|vs Washington Commanders
|14
|MIke Gesicki
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|15
|David Njoku
|@ Atlanta Falcons