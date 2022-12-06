Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.
The Week 14 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. With six teams unavailable this week and players like Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and Mike Williams potentially sidelined, the options are even more limited.
Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 14. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.
Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 14, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.
NFL bye Week 14
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
Now let’s get into our Week 14 fantasy football rankings.
Week 14 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|@ New York Giants
|2
|Joe Burrow
|vs Cleveland Browns
|3
|Justin Herbert
|vs Miami Dolphins
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Denver Broncos
|5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|Josh Allen
|vs New York Jets
|7
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Detroit Lions
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Tennessee Titans
|9
|Dak Prescott
|vs Houston Texans
|10
|Jared Goff
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|11
|Geno Smith
|vs Carolina Panthers
|12
|Derek Carr
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|13
|Deshaun Watson
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|14
|Kyler Murray
|vs New England Patriots
|15
|Ryan Tannehill
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|16
|Tom Brady
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|17
|Tyler Huntley
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Daniel Jones
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Russell Wilson
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|20
|Sam Darnold
|@ Seattle Seahawks
Some of the top options in our Week 14 fantasy QB rankings have massive challenges ahead of them. It elevates Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow to the top, with Hurts facing a Giants’ defense allowing a 93.7 QB rating in the last five weeks as Burrow battles a Browns’ secondary that is wildly inconsistent this year.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins all have a variety of challenging matchups. On the road in Denver, Mahomes faces a Broncos’ secondary holding opponents to a 78.5 QB rating with a 9-8 TD-INT ratio in 12 games.
As for Allen, Sauce Gardner can stick with Stefon Diggs and that will make passing more difficult for Buffalo considering New York is holding its opponents to 173.2 pass ypg with a 77.9 QB rating and 3-4 TD-INT arm in the last five weeks.
Week 14 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks
- Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
Prescott and Cousins also don’t have matchups that seem as appealing based on the reputation of their opponents. In the last six games, Houston’s secondary allowed just an average 171.2 pass ypg with five touchdown passes. As for Detroit, its opponents averaged an 81.4 QB rating with a 58.6% completion rate and 6-4 TD-INT in the last four games.
Fantasy bust candidates in Week 14
- Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
As for our sleepers in the Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, look at Ryan Tannehill vs the Jaguars’ defense (9-1 TD-INT, 292.3 pass ypg last four games) and Jared Goff vs Minnesota (337 pass ypg, 92.0 QB rating in last four games).
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14 – Running Backs
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Derrick Henry
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|5
|Austin Ekeler
|vs Miami Dolphins
|6
|Dalvin Cook
|@ Detroit Lions
|7
|Nick Chubb
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|8
|Tony Pollard
|vs Houston Texans
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|vs Houston Texans
|11
|Jeff Wilson Jr
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|12
|Miles Sanders
|@ New York Giants
|13
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Denver Broncos
|14
|Jamaal Williams
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|15
|D’Onta Foreman
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|16
|Travis Etienne
|@ Tennessee Titans
|17
|Kenneth Walker III (Q)
|vs Carolina Panthers
|18
|Najee Harris
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Dameon Pierce
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|20
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|21
|Devin Singletary
|vs New York Jets
|22
|Raheem Mostert
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|23
|Cam Akers
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|24
|Zonovan Knight
|@ Buffalo Bills
|25
|Gus Edwards
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Rachaad White
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|27
|Latavius Murray
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|28
|Samaje Perine
|vs Cleveland Browns
|29
|James Cook
|vs New York Jets
|30
|Leonard Fournette
|@ San Francisco 49ers
Jumping right into our Week 14 fantasy running back rankings, it all begins with Derrick Henry. This is a favorable game script for him, with Tennesse a favorite to win. Running on a Jaguars’ defense allowing 137.8 rush ypg and 4.6 yards per carry in the last six weeks, Henry is a strong bet for a 100-yard performance.
Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs are all top five in the Week 14 RB rankings for a few reasons beyond their All-Pro talents. In Barkley’s case, his pass-catching work makes him game-script proof and the Eagles have allowed plenty of explosive runs this year.
McCaffrey takes on a Buccaneers’ run defense that has allowed 150-plus rushing yards to five different opponents this season. Now that San Francisco is making McCaffrey the focal point of its offense, he can be an RB1 in any given week. As for Jacobs, an elite Rams’ run defense isn’t the same without Aaron Donald and Las Vegas finally learned to start feeding Jacobs early and often.
Fantasy Football RB sleepers – Week 14
- Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
- D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Jeff Wilson Jr, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
Leading our fantasy sleepers at running back, it is all about matchups. Denver has allowed its opponents to average 4.6 yards per carry and 134.3 rush ypg in the past six weeks. Quite frankly, running the ball might be key to a Chiefs’ win.
Foreman takes on one of the worst run defenses in the NFL with Seattle ceding 160 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns in its past 11 contests. As for Wilson Jr., they could both find the end zone and produced 50-plus yards heading into a game against the Chargers’ front (167.9 rush ypg allowed, 12 touchdowns in last nine weeks).
Week 14 fantasy WR rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Detroit Lions
|2
|Davante Adams
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Cleveland Browns
|4
|A.J. Brown
|@ New York Giants
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|DeAndre Hopkins
|vs New England Patriots
|8
|Amari Cooper
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|Tee Higgins
|vs Cleveland Browns
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|vs New Yor Jets
|11
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Buffalo Bills
|12
|Keenan Allen
|vs Miami Dolphins
|13
|DK Metcalf
|vs Carolina Panthers
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|15
|Tyler Lockett
|vs Carolina Panthers
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Houston Texans
|17
|Chris Godwin
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|18
|Christian Kirk
|@ Tennessee Titans
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|DeVonta Smith
|@ New York Giants
|21
|Joshua Palmer
|vs Miami Dolphins
|22
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|@ Denver Broncos
|23
|DJ Moore
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|24
|Mike Evans
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|25
|George Pickens
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|26
|Adam Thielen
|@ Detroit Lions
|27
|Michael Gallup
|vs Houston Texans
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|30
|Zay Jones
|@ Tennessee Titans
Fantasy WR bust candidates
- Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
Fantasy Football WR sleepers – Week 14
- Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
- George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
- Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans
Fantasy TE rankings – Week 14
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@ Denver Broncos
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Detroit Lions
|3
|Dalton Schultz
|vs Houston Texans
|4
|Mark Andrews
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|George Kittle
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|7
|Gerald Everett
|vs Miami Dolphins
|8
|Foster Moreau
|@ Los Angeles rams
|9
|Evan Engram
|@ Tennessee Titans
|10
|Greg Dulcich
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|@ Buffalo Bills
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|13
|Chigoziem Okonkwa
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|14
|Noah Fant
|vs Carolina Panthers
|15
|Hunter Henry
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|16
|Dawson Knox
|vs New York Jets
|17
|Cade Otton
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|18
|Daniel Bellinger
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Brock Wright
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|20
|Austin Hooper
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Worst NFL defenses vs tight ends 2022
- Arizona Cardinals – 73.3 receiving yards per game allowed, 9 touchdowns
- Seattle Seahawks – 60.4 receiving ypg allowed, 6 touchdowns
- Los Angeles Chargers – 58.9 receiving ypg allowed, 4 touchdowns
- Detroit Lions – 54.1 receiving ypg allowed, 8 touchdowns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 54.7 receiving ypg, 6 touchdowns
Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings
- Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
- Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers
- Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
- Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
- Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
- Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
- Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
- Matthew Wright, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
- Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
