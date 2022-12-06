fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 6, 2022

Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

Matt Johnson

The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 14 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. With six teams unavailable this week and players like Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and Mike Williams potentially sidelined, the options are even more limited.

Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 14. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.

Related: Week 14 NFL schedule

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 14, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 14

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Washington Commanders

Related: Week 14 waiver wire targets

Statistics via Pro Football Reference

Now let’s get into our Week 14 fantasy football rankings.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Jalen Hurts@ New York Giants
2Joe Burrowvs Cleveland Browns
3Justin Herbertvs Miami Dolphins
4Patrick Mahomes@ Denver Broncos
5Tua Tagovailoa@ Los Angeles Chargers
6Josh Allenvs New York Jets
7Kirk Cousins@ Detroit Lions
8Trevor Lawrence@ Tennessee Titans
9Dak Prescottvs Houston Texans
10Jared Goffvs Minnesota Vikings
11Geno Smithvs Carolina Panthers
12Derek Carr@ Los Angeles Rams
13Deshaun Watson@ Cincinnati Bengals
14Kyler Murrayvs New England Patriots
15Ryan Tannehillvs Jacksonville Jaguars
16Tom Brady@ San Francisco 49ers
17Tyler Huntley@ Pittsburgh Steelers
18Daniel Jonesvs Philadelphia Eagles
19Russell Wilsonvs Kansas City Chiefs
20Sam Darnold@ Seattle Seahawks

Some of the top options in our Week 14 fantasy QB rankings have massive challenges ahead of them. It elevates Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow to the top, with Hurts facing a Giants’ defense allowing a 93.7 QB rating in the last five weeks as Burrow battles a Browns’ secondary that is wildly inconsistent this year.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins all have a variety of challenging matchups. On the road in Denver, Mahomes faces a Broncos’ secondary holding opponents to a 78.5 QB rating with a 9-8 TD-INT ratio in 12 games.

As for Allen, Sauce Gardner can stick with Stefon Diggs and that will make passing more difficult for Buffalo considering New York is holding its opponents to 173.2 pass ypg with a 77.9 QB rating and 3-4 TD-INT arm in the last five weeks.

Week 14 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

  • Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Prescott and Cousins also don’t have matchups that seem as appealing based on the reputation of their opponents. In the last six games, Houston’s secondary allowed just an average 171.2 pass ypg with five touchdown passes. As for Detroit, its opponents averaged an 81.4 QB rating with a 58.6% completion rate and 6-4 TD-INT in the last four games.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys climb
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys climb

Fantasy bust candidates in Week 14

  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots
  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

As for our sleepers in the Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, look at Ryan Tannehill vs the Jaguars’ defense (9-1 TD-INT, 292.3 pass ypg last four games) and Jared Goff vs Minnesota (337 pass ypg, 92.0 QB rating in last four games).

Related: Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14 – Running Backs

NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Derrick Henryvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
2Saquon Barkleyvs Philadelphia Eagles
3Christian McCaffreyvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4Josh Jacobs@ Los Angeles Rams
5Austin Ekelervs Miami Dolphins
6Dalvin Cook@ Detroit Lions
7Nick Chubb@ Cincinnati Bengals
8Tony Pollardvs Houston Texans
9Rhamondre Stevensonvs Arizona Cardinals
10Ezekiel Elliottvs Houston Texans
11Jeff Wilson Jr@ Los Angeles Chargers
12Miles Sanders@ New York Giants
13Isiah Pacheco@ Denver Broncos
14Jamaal Williamsvs Minnesota Vikings
15D’Onta Foreman@ Seattle Seahawks
16Travis Etienne@ Tennessee Titans
17Kenneth Walker III (Q)vs Carolina Panthers
18Najee Harrisvs Baltimore Ravens
19Dameon Pierce@ Dallas Cowboys
20D’Andre Swiftvs Minnesota Vikings
21Devin Singletaryvs New York Jets
22Raheem Mostert@ Los Angeles Chargers
23Cam Akersvs Las Vegas Raiders
24Zonovan Knight@ Buffalo Bills
25Gus Edwards@ Pittsburgh Steelers
26Rachaad White@ San Francisco 49ers
27Latavius Murrayvs Kansas City Chiefs
28Samaje Perinevs Cleveland Browns
29James Cookvs New York Jets
30Leonard Fournette@ San Francisco 49ers
Week 14 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Jumping right into our Week 14 fantasy running back rankings, it all begins with Derrick Henry. This is a favorable game script for him, with Tennesse a favorite to win. Running on a Jaguars’ defense allowing 137.8 rush ypg and 4.6 yards per carry in the last six weeks, Henry is a strong bet for a 100-yard performance.

Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs are all top five in the Week 14 RB rankings for a few reasons beyond their All-Pro talents. In Barkley’s case, his pass-catching work makes him game-script proof and the Eagles have allowed plenty of explosive runs this year.

McCaffrey takes on a Buccaneers’ run defense that has allowed 150-plus rushing yards to five different opponents this season. Now that San Francisco is making McCaffrey the focal point of its offense, he can be an RB1 in any given week. As for Jacobs, an elite Rams’ run defense isn’t the same without Aaron Donald and Las Vegas finally learned to start feeding Jacobs early and often.

2022 NFL offense rankings: Dak Prescott and Cowboys enter the top 5
Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Dak Prescott and Cowboys enter the top 5

Fantasy Football RB sleepers – Week 14

  • Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
  • D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Jeff Wilson Jr, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

Leading our fantasy sleepers at running back, it is all about matchups. Denver has allowed its opponents to average 4.6 yards per carry and 134.3 rush ypg in the past six weeks. Quite frankly, running the ball might be key to a Chiefs’ win.

Foreman takes on one of the worst run defenses in the NFL with Seattle ceding 160 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns in its past 11 contests. As for Wilson Jr., they could both find the end zone and produced 50-plus yards heading into a game against the Chargers’ front (167.9 rush ypg allowed, 12 touchdowns in last nine weeks).

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Justin Jefferson@ Detroit Lions
2Davante Adams@ Los Angeles Rams
3Ja’Marr Chasevs Cleveland Browns
4A.J. Brown@ New York Giants
5Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Minnesota Vikings
6Tyreek Hill@ Los Angeles Chargers
7DeAndre Hopkinsvs New England Patriots
8Amari Cooper@ Cincinnati Bengals
9Tee Higginsvs Cleveland Browns
10Stefon Diggsvs New Yor Jets
11Garrett Wilson@ Buffalo Bills
12Keenan Allenvs Miami Dolphins
13DK Metcalfvs Carolina Panthers
14Jaylen Waddle@ Los Angeles Chargers
15Tyler Lockettvs Carolina Panthers
16CeeDee Lambvs Houston Texans
17Chris Godwin@ San Francisco 49ers
18Christian Kirk@ Tennessee Titans
19Deebo Samuelvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20DeVonta Smith@ New York Giants
21Joshua Palmervs Miami Dolphins
22JuJu Smith-Schuster@ Denver Broncos
23DJ Moore@ Seattle Seahawks
24Mike Evans@ San Francisco 49ers
25George Pickensvs Baltimore Ravens
26Adam Thielen@ Detroit Lions
27Michael Gallupvs Houston Texans
28Diontae Johnsonvs Baltimore Ravens
29Brandon Aiyukvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30Zay Jones@ Tennessee Titans
Week 14 fantasy football rankings use 0.5 PPR scoring

Fantasy WR bust candidates

  • Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
  • Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Fantasy Football WR sleepers – Week 14

  • Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
  • George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

Fantasy TE rankings – Week 14

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Travis Kelce@ Denver Broncos
2T.J. Hockenson@ Detroit Lions
3Dalton Schultzvs Houston Texans
4Mark Andrews@ Pittsburgh Steelers
5George Kittlevs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6Pat Freiermuthvs Baltimore Ravens
7Gerald Everettvs Miami Dolphins
8Foster Moreau@ Los Angeles rams
9Evan Engram@ Tennessee Titans
10Greg Dulcichvs Kansas City Chiefs
11Tyler Conklin@ Buffalo Bills
12Mike Gesicki@ Los Angeles Chargers
13Chigoziem Okonkwavs Jacksonville Jaguars
14Noah Fantvs Carolina Panthers
15Hunter Henry@ Arizona Cardinals
16Dawson Knoxvs New York Jets
17Cade Otton@ San Francisco 49ers
18Daniel Bellingervs Philadelphia Eagles
19Brock Wrightvs Minnesota Vikings
20Austin Hoopervs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Worst NFL defenses vs tight ends 2022

  1. Arizona Cardinals – 73.3 receiving yards per game allowed, 9 touchdowns
  2. Seattle Seahawks – 60.4 receiving ypg allowed, 6 touchdowns
  3. Los Angeles Chargers – 58.9 receiving ypg allowed, 4 touchdowns
  4. Detroit Lions – 54.1 receiving ypg allowed, 8 touchdowns
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 54.7 receiving ypg, 6 touchdowns

Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings

Related: Longest field goals in college football history

  1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
  2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams
  4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
  5. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
  7. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers
  8. Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
  9. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
  10. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
  11. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
  12. Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
  13. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
  15. Matthew Wright, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
  16. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
10 longest field goals in NFL history
Also Read:
10 longest field goals in NFL history

Week 14 fantasy D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats

Share: